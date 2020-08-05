Last Day To Dump One Of These REITs

MITT and IVR continue to look expensive. Bearish ratings for both of them. We expect MITT to also report a significant decline in book value per share for Q2 2020.

The REIT still trades quite close to book value, which is quite rare for the non-agency mortgage REITs today.

Management already warned shareholders during the Q1 2020 earnings call, but computers and investors who don't listen to calls may not know.

One mortgage REIT which should report an enormous loss in book value is IVR. That report is due 8/6/2020 after the market closes.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.97 $5.22 $5.05 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.91 $16.69 $15.23 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.89 $6.79 $6.06 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.89 $8.39 $7.43 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.87 $15.86 $13.73 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.85 $11.11 $9.46 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.49 $5.63 $2.78 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency $9.47 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency $5.50 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.81 $10.63 $8.65 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.77 $15.68 $12.09 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.62 $2.85 $1.77 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $3.16 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $2.72 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $2.57 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid $2.09 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.74 $10.77 $7.92 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose $2.63 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose $19.23 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Several mortgage REITs have not reported their Q2 2020 book values yet. Consequently, they do not have a value in the table above. We have estimates throughout the sector and will include those estimates for any REIT which has an "index card" posted in the article.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. Further, several have not yet reported.

The market sometimes ignores publicly available information. For instance, there was some activity in the "after-hours" market following the report from ORC. That was pretty dumb because the market had the information for two weeks at that point. Want to see what I mean? I've put the two press releases side by side:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now that we know the market isn't fully rational and can act surprised when hearing something it was told two weeks prior, let's look at some negative scenarios.

IVR

The first one we want to focus on is IVR. We hammered IVR on July 24th in a post to subscribers when shares were $3.43. We provided the public report on IVR on 7/30/2020 with shares at $3.18. They last traded at $3.16, so this is still a very viable time for investors to get out.

In our article on IVR, we broke down the projected change throughout the balance sheet based on management's commentary for their positions as of 5/31/2020. We said:

This chart breaks down the simplified balance sheet as of 5/31/2020, built using numbers provided by management during their earnings presentation:

Source: Author's calculations using values from the Q1 earnings presentation

If that seems overwhelming for investors, we can try with a simpler slide:

Source: IVR

Look at the bottom right corner. Notice how the amount which is borrowed decreased rapidly? That wasn't because someone "gave" the REIT billions of dollars. That was because they sold a huge chunk of their portfolio. They described those sales on the right-hand side. We used those values to prepare the estimate for how the portfolio had changed.

We're still bearish on IVR:

Source: The REIT Forum

MITT

We also aired a bearish opinion on MITT a little over a week ago:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The case is quite simple. Very few mortgage REITs are trading at premiums to book value. When evaluating a mortgage REIT, book value is always one of the most important considerations. It isn't the ONLY consideration, but it must be an important piece of the puzzle. We treat it as the piece from which to build the rest of the analysis. That's why we are constantly working with updated estimates of book value when we set price targets.

Yet, many people remain unaware of these factors.

Investors may think MITT's dividends will return in the near future, but they would probably be wrong. Management was pretty explicit on the prior earnings call:

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript of MITT Earnings Call

Here's the latest index card, showing our bearish outlook on MITT:

Source: The REIT Forum

Conclusion

You have an opportunity to pick which mortgage REITs you want to buy. When you make that choice, you should have the best research available to inform your decisions. Having a solid estimate for the change in book value per share is critical to reaching a decision on which shares to buy or sell.

It appears many investors are still ignoring the expected book value damage for MITT and IVR which happened after Q2 2020 began. If we looked at them simply using the Q1 2020 book values, the prices wouldn't seem so high.

Ratings:

Bearish on common shares of IVR and MITT

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, NLY-G, AGNCO, AGNCM, AGNC, NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail. This public article is designed to provide ratings and estimates on only a handful of mortgage REITs, rather than covering the ratings, estimates, and targets on 20+ mortgage REITs in one article.