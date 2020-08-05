Based in Tupelo, Mississippi, BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) has had a difficult first half of the year. However, when compared to the rest of the banking industry, the overall shareholder return (price + dividend) has actually been rather sanguine.

In the first quarter of 2020, the bank generated a net profit of $0.21 per share, which was followed up with a solid $0.57 per share in the second quarter. After backing out some non-core related items, I came away with core-EPS of $0.27 and $0.60 for the first and second quarters, respectively.

While the most recent profit generation has been buttressed by strong fee income, largely relating to the standout mortgage banking business, I think future prospects are a little less bright than the most recent earnings may suggest.

However, with a healthy 3.5% dividend yield, a relatively low risk lending profile, and fairly insulated core fee income business, I would consider BXS to be your run-of-the-mill "hold" when compared to peer banks.

Because the bank does carry a valuation premium to peer banks, mainly because investors are rewarding the consistent growth in rural areas, I would think any available cash could be better put to work somewhere else. That said, if you find yourself to be a current holder of the stock, the consistent earnings performance and very sustainable dividend should be more than enough to help you sleep soundly at night.

Data by YCharts

The Margin Should Compress Some More

BancorpSouth's core net interest margin ("NIM") declined by 13 basis points in 1Q20 and now another 18 basis points in 2Q20. Remember, core NIM is the result of backing out net accretion on acquired loans and leases. The reported NIM was 3.35% in the second quarter, which compares to 3.54% in the first quarter and 3.76% seen at the end of last year. On a very fundamental level, core-NIM provides the best apples-to-apples comparison into the NIM from quarter to quarter. On the second quarter earnings call, CFO John Copeland said,

There will continue to be pressure on the margin. If you look at the NIM for the quarter, it's down 20 bps. Only 5 bps of that comes from the PPP loans. A good, say, 20 bps of that - the NIM came down 20 bps based on other loan repricing, some of which will continue. PPP, as I said, was five bps of that deterioration. The investment portfolio and other assets, 11 bps of the deterioration. And then going back the other way, we had 15 bps of improvement due to being able to manage our deposit and funding costs down. But we're going to continue to see pressure on the margin.

When factoring in what John Copeland said about the recent and expected NIM compression, paycheck protection program loans being forgiven in the near future, and a modest reprieve the bank should see as older, higher priced certificate deposits ("CD") roll off over the next 12-months, I am modeling the reported NIM to be just 5 or 6 basis points lower than current levels. After that, I would expect the NIM to hold steady throughout 2021. Should the economy improve substantially from here, my NIM estimates would likely prove too conservative.

Source: SEC filings and Author's Estimates

Good Credit Means Stable Investment

When thinking about a bank it is important to measure both risk and reward. Very few times in life is there a clear outweighing of one from the other so that the investment opportunity becomes a no-brainer.

Driven by the rural aspect of the bank's footprint, BXS has a very clean credit profile. Over the course of the past few year, BXS has experienced slower growth than peers, partially because management has remained steadfast in their credit requirements. The risk/reward for BXS management, and ultimately shareholders, has been slower growth comes with better credit.

Source: SEC Filings

At first glance, one might be shocked to see the usually credit risk averse BXS holding nearly 16% of loans that are associated with "COVID-19 High Risk" categories. However, when digging further into the information, one can see that just 24.7% of the deferred loans are still in deferral. When one breaks that down deeper, it becomes clear that just 4% of the loan portfolio is in deferral. This level of information and current credit performance is what gives me solace into the longevity of the bank and should support its storied history of limited problem loans.

Source: SEC Filings

Part of my thesis on why the shares are unlikely to outperform peers, but also not lag them too much either, is driven by the limited linked quarter growth in criticized loans. Remember, a criticized loan is one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default. At the end of 2Q20, criticized loans had increased to 2.3% of total loans which compares to 2.13% seen at the end of FY19. Not every bank has seen criticized loans go up, but since BXS has seen an average increase, shares are again likely to perform just in line to bank peers.

The biggest takeaway from this credit conversation is that BXS, like many other banks, has seen its credit profile deteriorate a little over the past couple of quarters. This makes perfect sense given how unprecedented our current COVID-19-era has become. However, when compared to peers, BXS gives investors much more information than absolutely required. My biggest takeaway from digging into all the recent filings, the credit outlook doesn't look too bad (relatively speaking) and the current dividend looks very sustainable.

My Outlook

While the BXS stock price might not underperform peers at current levels, I do not see any positive catalysts to help shares re-rate higher and outperform other bank peers until there is further credit clarity. The catch-22 to that scenario is that if things get better, BXS will likely not go up as much since it has not experienced as much share price deterioration as some more risky bank peers. However, if things get worse economically, BXS is likely to hold its current premium to bank peers as the entire group works even lower than these currently depressed prices.

Source: SEC filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.