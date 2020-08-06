Avoiding The 3 Ts: Building A Solid Foundation On REIT Dividends

In this article, we provide two actionable REIT picks that we consider safe and reliable.

Instead, put your money in REITs that offer powerful benefits such as diversification, liquidity, and transparency.

I often tell readers avoid the "3 T's" at all costs - nobody likes the headaches associated with toilets, taxes, and trash.

There are so many ways to make money on real estate.

For instance, you can simply buy a house for yourself, holding it while its value rises. The intent might be to hold it for good as your “forever home.” But it’s still going to make you money if you do it right.

U.S. News & World Report gave 10 reasons why that’s true, though we’re going to cut that down for practical purposes. The reasons remain compelling (even eight years later) regardless.

Here’s No. 4:

“Owning a home forces you to save… Since homeowners have to pay their mortgage every month, they are routinely putting money away… instead of squandering it on new shoes or fancy meals. Then, if you eventually sell your home after the mortgage is paid off, there’s a good chance that ‘you’ll walk away with a payoff,’ even after subtracting the costs of ownership, says (Rent vs. Own author Jane) Hodges.”

No. 8 is: “Unlike rent, a fixed mortgage can’t go up (even if inflation does).” Which is a big one. And No. 9 is: “Homeowners can take tax deductions”:

“The chief tax benefit of homeownership is the ability to deduct mortgage interest payments, but the perks don’t stop there. Homeowners can also deduct eligible expenses (certain energy-efficient improvements, for example) and in some cases can avoid federal taxes on earnings from the sale of a home.”

And, of course, making money on real estate hardly stops there.

Source

Flipping and Renting Out Real Estate

Instead of merely buying houses, many people have made (and admittedly lost) fortunes flipping them. In case you missed that craze at its craziest – which would have been before the 2008 financial crash – this is when you buy homes, improve on them, and sell them at a profit.

According to Yahoo Finance, “There was a frenzy of house flipping in America before the coronavirus pandemic.” It added how:

“Strangely, the (house) flipping frenzy comes at a time when profits fell to the lowest levels in almost a decade. Profit margins declined to 36.7% on average in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 39.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 30.9% a year earlier. The last time profit margins were this low was the third quarter of 2011, when they hit 35.9%.”

The article also noted how “flipped houses sold for a median $232,000, with $62,300 in gross profits in the first quarter of 2020.” Lower margins or not, that kind of increase is nothing to sneer at.

If you’re more of a people person though – or have an affinity for headaches – you can always make your real estate money by being a landlord. I did that once for businesses. And while I’ll attest that you can build up a very, very nice nest egg that way, you’re not going to do it for nothing.

Whether renting out rooms, apartments, houses, shopping space, or office space, landlords should always – always – expect phone calls about what they’re doing wrong. And excuses about why rent can’t get paid properly.

That’s not to say every tenant is a pain in the neck and other places. You could probably even argue that most of them are good, decent people.

But man, do you pay for the ones who aren’t.

Source

Trouble With the Ts? REITs to the Rescue!

Again, there are plenty of ways to make money on real estate. But take it from me that investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the way to go.

That’s partially because they’re brilliant portfolio diversifiers. While you don’t ever want to hold only real estate – of any kind – in your portfolio, investing in REITs promotes proper protection against market downturns.

Therefore, not investing in REITs means you’re putting yourself in a precarious emotional and financial position when the market drops.

Which it always eventually does.

REITs tend to provide a great balancing act and ultimate edge in such situations, holding up when other stocks fall. And even when they don’t, they can still lead to long-term growth you wouldn’t otherwise see.

Another reason REITs make such great portfolio picks is because of the power of compounding. While they provide additional income for retirees, they also offer more solid substance to those planning for retirement.

In short, they pay dividends – and usually pretty decent ones thanks to their legal structure. If you then reinvest those dividends into these stocks, you open up the door to more dividends, which you can reinvest to make even more.

The last but certainly not least benefit I’d like to bring up about REITs is this: After you purchase them, you don’t have to worry about the maintenance that’s otherwise involved in real estate.

That entails what we in the business call the three Ts:

You don’t have to pay property taxes.

You don’t have to pay for trash removal.

You don’t have to pay for toilets and other utility expenses.

REITs take care of all of that for you.

You can look at it this way: Wouldn’t you much rather be sitting under this tree…

Source

Than this tree?

Source

Building a Solid Foundation on REIT Dividends

I’ve been writing on Seeking Alpha for over a decade now, and I’ve built up a substantial following as a result. But I’m constantly reminded that I have many new followers who are just starting to navigate the REIT sector.

Recognizing that REITs are designed with the individual investor in mind (i.e. Average Joe and Jane), I thought it would be a good idea to provide readers with actionable ideas to build a $100,000 REIT portfolio.

At iREIT on Alpha, we have many fancy tools to assist the DIY (do it yourself) investor. But for the more passive folks, this series could be extremely helpful.

Thus, each week, we’ll screen for the highest-quality names – and then filter out the best bargains to buy. We’ll also use our brand-new scoring model, "iREIT IQ,” to select the smartest REITs using our proprietary grading model.

With that introduction completed, let’s get down to business with triple-net REIT W.P. Carey (WPC).

The company screens attractive as measured by dividend safety, balance sheet strength, and other such inputs.

Thanks in large part to modest retail exposure, WPC collected 96% of rent in the second quarter. Broken down by tenant type, its rate was:

94% for warehouses

98% for industrials

100% for self-storage customers

99% for offices (which comprises just under a quarter of its annual base rent, or ABR)

Most of the company’s retail exposure is in Europe, where there’s less supply. Besides, it focuses on asset classes like DIY and grocery stores.

The minor exception is its exposure to fitness centers, theaters, and restaurants. These did pay just 37% of their Q2 rent. However, they represent just 2% of ABR.

WACC-a, WACC-a, WACC-a

Also in Q2-20, WPC completed three capital investment projects at a total cost of $148 million. These consisted of two warehouses and one industrial facility at a weighted cap rate of 6.5% and a weighted average lease term of 23 years.

You may recall that I recently wrote a WACC (weighted average cost of capital) article. It highlighted net lease REITs and their cost of capital, as summarized below.

Source: iREIT

Keep in mind, WACC is one of the metrics we use to determine the iREIT IQ. And, as viewed above, W.P. Carey has a cost of capital of 4.5%. This means that – based on this model and its recent capital investments – it’s generating profit margins of around 200 basis points.

In Q2 2020, it reported total adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.14. Though full 2020 guidance remained withdrawn.

Still, the above-referenced strong rent collections were reflective in WPC’s stability. It was even able to raise its dividend to an annualized rate of $4.17 per share.

The 2020 consensus AFFO analyst forecast is $4.79, or -4% growth. And the forecast in 2021 and 2022 is 2% each.

That’s admittedly not best-in-class growth, but we like WPC’s defensive portfolio positioning anyway. It’s very attractive in the midst of the pandemic and election year (which is 90 days away, and counting).

Shares are trading at $71.17 with a dividend yield of 5.9%. We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

The “Essential” REIT

Another REIT that scores well using our new IQ tool is Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT).

Similar to W.P. Carey, EPRT is a net lease REIT, which means that, just like you, it has zero responsibilities in regard to the three Ts.

One notable difference is how it does have retail and restaurant exposure. The company reported that 93% of its portfolio (based on ABR) was open or operating as of Q2-20: 80% opened 13% limited, and 7% closed.

In addition, EPRT saw significant progress in rent collection in June, at 87%, compared with 68% in April, 67% in May, and 72% in June. The company has granted rent deferrals requests to 85 different tenants across 299 properties in the portfolio.

The average granted deferral length is less than five months with an average payback period of 14 months. In aggregate, these deferrals represent $18.1mm in cash rent. As Q2-20 EPRT had approximately $6.6mm of remaining rent deferrals for future periods.

Also, in Q2-20 EPRT generated FFO of $.26 per share and AFFO was $.27 per share (unchanged from last quarter). The portfolio occupancy was 99.6% with a weighted average lease term of 14.6 years and weighted average rent coverage of 3.0x.

The balance sheet remains healthy, with Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre of 4.9x and cash (and cash equivalents) plus available capacity under the revolving credit facility of $509.5 million. Year-to-date the company has invested $209.9 million in 76 properties at a 7.2% weighted average cash cap rate.

On June 11, the the company declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share (paid on July 15), that translates to a Q2-20 payout ratio (based on AFFO) of 85%. Given the improved rent collection, we are confident that EPRT will maintain the dividend through the pandemic, although we’re cautious regarding exposure in casual dining (5.5%) and movie theaters (2.7%).

As viewed below, EPRT shares are trading at a wide margin of safety (P/AFFO is 14.5x and dividend yield is 5.7%). We are maintaining a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Exclusive CEO Video Interviews For 'Members Only' Today we are interviewing the CEO of Realty Income (O) and VICI Properties (VICI), and tomorrow STAG Industrial (STAG). We ask our members in advance what questions to ask. Join iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial) to get a front row seat of this exceptional REIT research marketplace service. Join TODAY and get 10% off (for a limited time: 30 seats left)

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPRT, WPC, O, STAG, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.