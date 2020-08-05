TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) CEO Nathaniel Brown on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 5, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the TC PipeLines, LP 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call.

Rhonda Amundson

Rhonda Amundson

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to TC PipeLines second quarter 2020 conference call. I'm joined today by our President, Nathan Brown; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; and our Principal Financial Officer, Chuck Morris.

Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and is available on our website at TCPipeLinesLP.com where it can be found in the Investors section under the heading Events and Presentations.

Nathan will begin the call today with a review of TC PipeLines' 2020 second quarter results. Janine will provide a commercial update on the Partnership's assets and our growth program, following which Chuck will provide a review of our financial results for the second quarter. Nathan will return and wrap up our remarks and close with some key takeaways. Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Nathan.

Nathaniel Brown

Thanks Rhonda. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Clearly, we continue to live in extraordinary times with COVID-19 pandemic processing and having a significant impact on people around the world. I truly hope that you and your families continue to stay healthy and safe during these uncertain times.

TC PipeLines as business continuity plans have been in place across our company since early March when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, allowing us to continue safely and effectively operate our assets and execute our capital programs. The services we provide are broadly considered essential for critical given the important role our infrastructure plays in delivering energy to people in businesses across the United States.

We take this responsibility seriously and have continued to deliver the energy and advanced projects vital to industries and institutions, as well as meeting the needs of millions of Americans. We've done this in a safe and reliable manner, following rigorous health, hygiene and distancing protocols. These actions ensure energy that is vital to the day realized so many continues to be delivered seamlessly across our country.

I will now for our second quarter financial results. As outlined in our news release and looking to Slide 4, I'm pleased to report TC PipeLines solid quarterly results with our portfolio of pipeline assets continuing to perform as expected, with approximately 90% of our cash flow coming from long-term take-or-pay contracts we are insulated to a great degree from the recent volatility associated with volume throughput, commodity prices that has been experienced by many others in the energy business.

Customer demand for our services remain strong despite the impact of COVID-19 on the broader North American economy. Aside from the impact of normal maintenance activities, planned regulatory adjustments and seasonal factors to-date we have not seen any meaningful change in utilization of our assets, which further reinforcing the resilience and stability of our natural gas midstream business.

We generated 57 million in net income during the second quarter of 2020. Slightly more than 55 million in the same period of 2019. EBITDA was 103 million for the second quarter and adjusted EBITDA was 110 million compared to 99 million and 113 million respectively generated in 2019 over the same period.

The results were largely comparable year-over-year. We generated 55 million in distributable cash flow in the second quarter of 2020. Compared to 2019, our DCF was concernedly higher 70 million. The decrease is largely result of higher maintenance integrity capital expenditures.

The higher maintenance costs although a drag on distributable cash flow, we will talk a positive environment higher natural gas flows, and these costs will be added to rate base into our return on enough capital for future calls.

We paid out 47 million and distributions during unitholders during the second quarter, the same as it stayed in the same period in 2019. The partnership also declared it is second quarter distribution of $0.65 per common unit, which is consistent with our quarterly distributions in first quarter 2018.

The stability of our low risk business model which is underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts and strong demand for our essential energy services has provided the basis for our solid financial performance and our ability to maintain the distribution to our unitholders even in periods of economic stress and uncertainty. Chuck will discuss our financial results in more detail later in the call.

As we continue to advance our organic growth program, we are continuing on both RGT and Xpress project and our Tuscarora expansion. Our PNGTS organic projects are progressing well and will provide for incremental capacity in our PNGTS pipeline system in the Northeast.

We anticipate changes to work practices and other restrictions put in place by government and health authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact on construction timelines, but generally believe this will not be material for our operations. Janine will discuss these and other commercial developments more detail in a minute or two.

During the second quarter, we also completed some notable financings. This especially refinance 100 million of maturing debt at GTN and outside the transaction to allow for a necessary capital required for GTN Xpress projects.

We also extended the maturity date Tuscarora’s term loan by one year to August 2021. Both of these transactions were accomplished in this the uncertainty in the financial markets and represent the continued competence in our credit by the investment community.

Two more notable credit events transpired during the quarter, Standard and Poor's upgraded Great Lakes credit rating by two notches to BBB plus Stable insertion order PNGTS, a one notch upgrade BBB plus stable. Both results improvements in their financial risk profiles. Looking at our financial position during the quarter, our bank leverage ratio was approximately 3.9 times and our distribution coverage is approximately 1.2 times.

Our liquidity per division and likewise very strong with no outstanding borrowings, we have full availability of our $500 million revolving credit facility. And while we are proud of our financial performance and the returns we generate for our unitholders.

We know our ongoing success depends on our ability to bounce profitability from the safety, environmental and social responsibility. I want to stress that safety and reliability are critical priorities for us.

Our general partner TC Energy has a 65-year track record of safe and reliable operations. And we are committed to protecting the environment in all that we do. Our natural gas assets are critical in the quality of life and the communities they serve. And we believe our systems will be important contributors and achieving greenhouse gas emissions targets to further improve the carbon footprint in North America and beyond.

I will now turn the call over Janine Watson, our VP and General Manager for additional color on our assets and our commercial developments together with our market outlook.

Janine Watson

Thanks, Nathan and good morning, everyone. Moving on to Slide 5. TCP's assets are partly contracted critical infrastructure, as was evidenced in their steady performance this past quarter. As Nathan noted, these pipeline systems have firm take-or-pay contract structures that largely insulates them from volatility associated with fluctuations and markets throughputs.

Despite the slowdown of economic activities due to COVID-19 we saw no meaningful change in utilization of our assets in Q2 when compared to our excess patience based on prior year’s experience other than those we expect to see that are tied to our maintenance activity. And our assets encountered no material credit issues during this period, nor whether any noteworthy contract expirations or non-renewals.

Turning first to GTN. I'm happy to report that TC Energy's West pass expansion works upstream of this asset came online in two phases on June and July 1st. This work facilitates an incremental 270,000 dekatherms a day of natural gas to slow down the Flint Hills pipeline for delivery on to GTN and is fully supported by long-term contracts that can service on those dates.

In Q2, GTN undertook a series of planned overhauls at several of its compressor stations, and continued its scheduled program of automation upgrades and pipe replacement. Largely recovering the minor scheduling delays seen in Q1 as our crews prepared to perform this work as per our new COVID-19 facing protocols. These activities helped prepare GTN commence work on the GTN Express project, as planned in late summer and early fall this year.

Looking to the Midwest, operationally northern border had a strong quarter, experiencing no outages that required a restriction to firm contracted capacity. However, due to market factors, we saw a decline in this assets especially high utilization rates, operating in an average of 79% load factors to Glen Owen for the quarter.

Balkan receipts to average about 1.34 Bcf per day down about 0.5 Bcf from Q1. At this time, the WCSD flowed about 0.66 Bcf per day down marginally from Q1. Northern Border's firm capacity is largely sold out and the take-or-pay nature of those arrangements means that revenues from this asset are largely insulated from fluctuations in utilization rates.

Furthermore, the strategy Northern Border undertook in Q1 of locking up its seasonal capacity for longer term provided a natural defense to the market dynamics that developed in Q2, as the collapse of oil prices and low demand drove down production of associated gas in the Bakken.

At the same time, storage fields in the WCSD entered their ingestion seasons at historically low levels, creating a drive to fill storage in Canada. And mixed prices strengthened and significantly tightened the Alberta venture spread for most of the quarter. As a results Northern Border short-term and interruptible capacity largely unfolds for most of the quarter.

Interestingly, Rockies gas responded to this opportunity, starting with about 10,000 to 15,000 dekatherms a day and leveling off and about 95,000 dekatherms a day of gas flowing on the Northern Border at Glen Owen.

These flows are utilizing the remaining long-term capacities on our Bison pipeline, which expire in January of 2021. We think that this assumption of flows out of the Rockies illustrates the strength of the markets whole dynamics or Northern Border down into the markets that served.

Now towards the end of Q2, as the price of oil stabilized and Alberta storage sales, utilization rates on Northern Border began to transact to normal levels in the month of July. Looking forward, we think that strong market demand in the Midwest will keep Northern Border highly utilize and support contract renewals on those assets, so the supply mix between the Balkan WCSD and Rockies may continue to be in flux.

Turning briefly to regulatory matters, as we discussed last quarter, a request was filed on May 1st for an 11,000 Btu heat content Safe Harbor provisions for the natural gas at Northern Border received in many repeat points across the system. On May 29th, the FERC expected and suspended Northern Border request to changes its tariffs, subject to refund and the results of a technical conference scheduled for tomorrow, August the 6th.

And before moving on, I will note that we remain committed to working towards an economical expansion projects to provide approximately 0.5 Bcf of incremental takeaway capacity out of a Balkan. A potential projects that could include reversing Bison or making it flows by directional.

Recent class and oil prices and resulting Bakken producer announcers have impacted progress on this efforts. However, we believe that the Bakken is a prolific basin and its producers and operators are highly resilient.

We continue to look for opportunities to progress our Bison Express project. So its in-service state is being retargeted for early 2024. But different factors like Bakken producer recovery timing and the resolution of the dapple shutdown uncertainty.

Now, moving on Great Lakes continues to be a steady performer, with equity earnings roughly on par with Q2 of 2019. First close the fiber 1G docket for this asset in Q2, noting that Great Lakes had voluntarily reduced its rates by 2% in Q1 of 2019 and had a comeback provision by Q3 of 2022. This was the last of our outstanding 501G docket and therefore we believe there will be no further impacts to flow from FERC 2018 actions affecting TC pipelines.

Iroquois equity earnings were slightly ahead of its Q2 2019 results largely due to successful hedging and incremental firm capacity sales and lower property taxes. In Q1, Iroquois received notice that the constitution pipeline was terminating the precedent agreements for Iroquois rights interconnect projects, in accordance with its terms.

On July 30th, Iroquois signed a reimbursement agreements reconstitution and guarantor Williams Partners LP for $48.5 million as payment for costs incurred, and a bill of sale was signed transferring the project's assets to constitution payment was received July 31st. TCP expected expects its share will be distributed as a return off and on capital in Q3. Quarterly results on the remainder of our transition systems were all roughly comparable to Q2 of 2019.

Now turning to Slide 6. This chart illustrates our capital outlook for our major projects over the 2020 to 2023 period. It is largely unchanged from what we presented in May. To-date, we have experienced no significant slowdown in our permitting, pre-construction or construction activities, no material changes to our planned capital expenditures. As our operators TC energy has successfully implemented business continuity plans across our footprint.

However, it is still too early to determine whether the pandemic will have any long-term impact on our capital program. We continue to monitor the impact that COVID-19 may have on productivity as we execute our projects. The bars on the graph represent TC pipeline proportionate share of estimated CapEx based on our ownership level.

Looking first at GTN Xpress work continues on this project. The planned demolition work in support of Phase I horsepower enhancements is expected to commence on schedule starting in late summer and early fall.

Phase II called for a new compressor, new compression at existing stations with a planned in service date of November 1, 2023. Work is underway to prepare the necessary regulatory filings for that matter. Looking at Portland projects, the PXP project continues as planned Phases I and II came into service on November 1, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Construction on Phase III continues without incident. As our contractors COVID-19 mitigation plan has been successful in keeping the project on time, while maintaining all the necessary safety protocols.

Phase III gas flows are also contingent on the successful completion of a small scope of work upstream at a TQM compressor stations. We continue to monitor the progress of this work closely and currently anticipate that PXP will be fully in service on November 1st of this year as planned.

Turning to Westbrook Xpress, Phase I unit to service on November 1st of last year and Phases II and III are still estimated to be in service in November 2021 and 2022 respectively. FERC issued certificates for both Phase II and III on June 18th of this year.

Looking to North Baja XPress, you will recall that this is a potential 495,000 dekatherms expansion projects along this assets main line designed to transport supplies for [indiscernible] proposed cost to - LNG facility.

[indiscernible] noted on their recent analysts call that COVID-19 and Mexico has impacted the Mexican government's ability to issue permits. [indiscernible] also said there have been no objections to it is request for export permits so far as they are aware and indicated they expect to receive them once the Mexican government restart this permitting processes.

Thus North Baja has agreed to extend the date for an FID decision in it is precedent agreements with this shipper to the third quarter of this year. The estimated project costs remains $90 million, excluding AFUDC and we believe we can still achieve an in service date as early as November 2022.

North Baja filed for its Section 7c application for this project at the end of last year and FERC has schedule for environmental review for the project, which targets release of FERC’s environmental assessment by September the 8th.

Looking Tuscarora, Tuscarora on Section 7c filing was made on June the 24th, and FERC has solicited input into its environmental assessment project, comments on which are due by September the 3rd.

This project will increase firm capacity on Tuscarora by replacing an existing compressor unit with a larger capacity unit near Wadsworth, Nevada. This project has a cost about $13 million for the planed in service base of November 1, 2021.

And finally, Iroquois’ ExC project continue to progress through its regulatory route. FERC, issued the notice of intent to prepare the environmental assessment on March 27th, and has gone as about 70 comments of about 50 individuals and groups. FERC continues to be on schedule issue the EAA by September 30th. Iroquois is also making some progress on state and local approval. For example, the project has to change the successful coastal zone consistency review from Connecticut.

In summary, work towards FERC decision authorizing construction of this project is still in fact anticipated in early 2021. And we continue to plan to self fund the capital during this period to a combination of debts at the asset level and contributions from TC PipeLines. The latter funded with cash from operations together with our revolving credit facility if required.

And looking finally at maintenance CapEx, though a small portion of our planned maintenance activities has been shifted to subsequent periods as a result of our business continuity planning. Our proportionate share of normal course maintenance is expected to be $151 million in 2020, inclusive of a $38 million third quarter acquisition of a commercial IT system again all self-funded.

I will now turn the call over to Chuck Morris, our Principal Financial Officer to discuss our second quarter results in more detail.

William Morris

Thanks Janine and good morning everyone. Moving on to Slide 7, I will now review the partnership’s second quarter financial results. Net income attributable to controlling interest in the second quarter was $57 million, or $0.78 per common unit compared to $55 million or $0.75, bringing it in the second quarter of 2019.

This represents a 4% increase year-over-year and was primary reflective of higher revenues of PNGTS from its extension projects and more financial charges partially offset by scheduled rate reductions on certain of our pipelines.

EBITDA was $103 million in Q2 of 2020 versus $99 million in the year previous with increase again primarily the result of higher revenues or PNGTS. Our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $110 million, compared to $130 million in 2019 approximately 3% lower. The decrease was largely a result of higher maintenance spending in Northern border. Together with our lower distribution from our equity investment in Iroquois.

Iroquois had been making quarterly payments to its owners of surplus cash on its balance sheet from the date of our investment in Iroquois and the Q4 2019 installments marked the final payment associated with that obligation. The partnership paid distributions of $47 million per common unitholders in the second quarter, the same amount that was paid in Q2 of 2019.

As Nathan mentioned earlier, we declared our second quarter 2020 distribution and $0.65 per common unit, this is consistent with not declared in each quarter since Q1 of 2018. And distributable cash flow is $55 million in the second quarter of 2020, $15 million lower year-over-year.

The primary drivers of the decrease were our lower adjusted EBITDA together with higher normal course maintenance and integrity capital expenditures on GTN resulting from higher system utilization in response to sustained increased natural gas transportation volumes.

The higher maintenance costs on our systems over drag on distributable cash flow reflect the positive environment of higher natural gas flows and these costs will be added to our pipelines are separate bases, and will attract the return on and our capital through future tools.

Turning to Slide 8, revenues on our consolidated pipelines of $95 million in the second quarter of 2020 were $2 million higher than those in the same quarter last year. This was primarily the result of new revenues from PNGTS as growth projects that went into service on November 1st of 2019.

The increase was partially offset by a scheduled rate reduction of 6.6% on GTN effective January 1st of this year, and a 10.8% decrease on customer loyalty, effective August 1, 2019 together with lower opportunities for the sale of discretionary services by GTN during a period given increase natural gas storage injections upstream GTN in Western Canada.

Equity earnings in the second quarter of 2020 were comparable year-over-year and second quarter O&A and depreciation expenses were also comparable to last year. Financial charges and other were $3 million or 14% more in the second quarter of 2020 versus the same period of 2019.

Primarily attributable to higher allowance for Funds Used During Construction or AFUDC, which more than offset higher interest charges, resulting in a decrease. AFUDC increased primarily as a result of our continued spending on our extension projects, as well as higher maintenance capital spending.

Moving now to our financial position on Slide 9. Our healthy financial position is reflective of the proactive measures that we have taken over the past few years. Our balance sheet is strong with a solid capital structure underpinned by our high quality energy infrastructure pipeline assets.

Our investment grade and credit ratings including those of our subsidiary companies provide us with the financial flexibility as we look to organically grow our portfolio in the future. And we believe our ratings reflect our solid financial condition and outlook.

As mentioned earlier, Great Lakes’ credit rating was upgraded by two notches by SMP the BBB Plus and PNGTS’ rating was also upgraded by one notch to BBB Plus by Fitch, both were stable outlooks. Both upgrades were primarily the result of ongoing improvement of their financial risk profiles due to the increase in long-term contracting levels including PNGTS’ successful November 2019, on time and on budget in service of the Phase II of the PXP projects.

The significant portion of our long-term contract revenues with investment grade customers and we have not experienced any collection issues on our receivables to-date. We continue to execute our suite of organic growth projects on a self funded basis without the need to access the equity capital markets.

Capital market conditions in 2020 have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in periods of heightened volatilities and reduce liquidity. Despite this, our liquidity position remains strong. Underpinned by a stable cash flow from operations, cash on hand and full access to our $500 million senior revolving credit facility.

Turning now to some of our financing activities in the quarter. GTN successfully executed a $175 million 10-year private placement financing in June at an attractive rate of 3.12%. Proceeds were used refinances, maturing and 100 million, 5.29% Senior notes with the additional 75 million to utilize to fully fund the debt component of our GTN XPress project through the rest of 2020.

We also executed a $75 million private shelf facility, which will allow for drawers over time to fund the remaining capital for the GTN XPress project through the completion in 2023. Additionally, we were successful in extending the maturity date of Tuscarora’s $23 million unsecured term loans to August 2021 under generally the same terms.

And lastly, we are well advanced in our activities to secure term financing and PNGTS to fully fund the capital costs associated with the Portland XPress and Westbrook XPress projects. Consistent with our self funding model, we continue to prudently manage our overall average debt balance resulting in a bank leverage ratio of 3.9 times. This ratio has increased from out of the previous quarter due to funding of our ongoing capital expansion programs and is expected to migrate to the low to mid four times area.

We maintained our quarterly distribution $0.65 per common unit resulting in a solid distribution coverage ratio of 1.2 times for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Although lower than previous quarters, we expect their distribution coverage on a run rate basis to be in the 1.3 to 1.4 times area.

As Nathan and Janine outlined earlier we continue to execute on our organic growth program with our projects proceeding on time and on budget. And we continue to use our seal in the ground advantage across our pipeline system to explore additional growth opportunities.

That concludes my remarks in the second quarter financial results. I will turn the call back over to Nathan.

Nathaniel Brown

Thanks, Chuck. I will now refer to Slide 10. As I mentioned at the outset, we had another good quarter this year, and our assets continue to perform well proving out the resilience and strong low risk business model.

Going forward, our cash flow will continue to be derived from our portfolio of critical natural gas pipeline infrastructure assets underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts creditworthy shippers. In aggregate our systems are approximately 90% contracted on this long-term take-or-pay basis.

We continue to prudently manage our financial position and believe our actions have resulted in a strong balance sheet. Our bank leverage ratio is currently approximately 3.9 times and our distribution coverage this quarters of solid 1.2 times. These healthy metrics are enabling us to self fund organic growth as we outlined earlier for each of our GTN, Tuscarora and PNGTS projects.

Longer term, we are targeting to maintain a bank leverage ratio and high for a low four times areas and distribution coverage of approximately 1.3 to 1.4 times. As Chuck mentioned, our leveraging is expected to migrate up to the mid four times as we progress through the capital program, we anticipate we will settle back down to long-term target range when explanations are completed. We reiterate that we do not need to access the equity capital markets to fund our current growth program.

Our focus remains on the provision of essential energy services together with the optimization of our asset portfolio include organic growth overtime. We are very excited to be pursuing approximately 700 million of growth projects across our suite of assets. Include our current GTN, Tuscarora and PNGTS expressed projects together with our North Baja and Iroquois development opportunities.

We continue to conservatively manage our financial position, self and our ongoing capital expenditures and maintain our debt at prudent levels. And we believe, we are well positioned to fund our obligation for a prolonged period of disruption should it occur.

Based on all available information we know today, we just expect to deliver consistent financial performance going forward in our business to support our currently quarter lead distribution level of $0.65 per unit.

I will now turn the call back over to Rhonda.

Rhonda Amundson

Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Alright. So the first question is from Matt Taylor from Tudor Pickering.

Matthew Taylor

Hey thanks for my questions here. On Bison were those supply push or demand pull volumes and just wondering if you collected interruptible on those volumes or were they just existing shippers utilizing their take-or-pays?

Nathaniel Brown

It is Nathan. The volumes are transported under the existing contracts. So the capacity released by the existing contract holders. I think it is probably fair to look at it as a demand pull. Just like we said - value of the delivery market says that Rocky yes was looking to find, but there is almost like wise -.

Matthew Taylor

Thanks for that. And then I was just thinking, because I believe you have now referenced stock the Bison expressed thing in 2024. Is there an opportunity here that say that you could do some re-contracting in the interim? I'm just trying to think assess is just a short-term recurrence or if there is some more to read through here, if there is some demand pull coming out of the Rockies?

Nathaniel Brown

Well, certainly it is not trend we are watching and to the extent that this sort of dynamic would persist beyond January 21st, when the visiting contracts were announced, we would be looking at us at a marginal aside of what we kind of had in our plans with the expectation of some downtime before a Bakken XPress to materialized.

The Bakken outflows and downs potential bidirectional flow on Bison is one that we see as a longer term persistence market structure. But in the meantime, yes, we have the infrastructure there in place to serve as that Rockies gas trying to find that home in the value markets. So we will be looking forward to that in our marketing phase going forward.

Matthew Taylor

Couldn’t I segue over to Northern Border. You mentioned, you expect to be contracting to be robust there to be resilient, how much is up for re-contracting in 2020 and 2021 here if in fact, Bakken flows take some time to normalize?

Nathaniel Brown

I don't have that committed a memory. I will let Janine kind of chime in here, since I begun, but in terms of the longer term look on the value for Northern Border, we see it being very strong. The recourse rate contracts on border, have a five year write a first refusal feature in them so if we see a market condition providing the value that it has historically here for the last decade at anywhere near those levels, that value is going to pop out for all people are going to want to dig to that capacity. So as the capacity becomes available on a sort of a rolling basis, we don't see any real pressure on that are-contractor.

Matthew Taylor

Is this material in 2020, 2021 or is it a couple hundred million here in a couple hundred million there?

Janine Watson

Are you asking about the cadence of contract renewal?

Matthew Taylor

Yes, exactly.

Janine Watson

Typically on Northern Border, it has got a contract structure of that drive, five-year renewals, and generally about 20% of these contracts come up every year, change a little bit year-to-year, but not by much. But this is still very economic transportation on that path. So we do anticipate that all those contracts will renew.

Matthew Taylor

Great, that is helpful. One last one. The FERC risk now behind you. I'm wondering, because thinking of ways to attract incremental shareholders to garner a higher multiple, like one way I'm thinking about specifically is converting to a C-Corp or something else. I'm just curious, if you can address that now as you have effectively put some of these risks behind you, you are looking at growth, and now you are utilizing a self funding model?

Nathaniel Brown

Yes, sure. The question we get fairly often I would say it is something that we look at from a strategic perspective, as far as corporate formation or electing to be taxed as a C-Corp. And all those are compelling from certain angles available that costs. So we give those a thorough look on a fairly regular basis and read through with our GTN board as something that we look at. It does have some selling aspects to it, but again not [indiscernible].

Matthew Taylor

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. That is all from me.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet

Hi good morning. Just wanted to start off with Iroquois enhancement by compression. If you could just provide a little bit more detail, I guess how that regulatory process is proceeding here. And ultimately, how much capacity could spent in New York City, seeing that there is not really going to be any new pipelines built to send more gas in there?

Nathaniel Brown

Thanks for the question. I would say, we are moving at a measured pace as we mentioned in the remarks. With the process is going at pace, the interveners that have chimed in at this stage with the FERC permit processing have mentioned their $0.02, but nothing that we would say is unexpected or unusual.

Just kind of in due course to let that keep moving down the critical path. But it is we are taking a measured pace, planning in with customers we have to see make sure we address the stakeholders. And we are taking that kind of one jurisdiction at a time, as mentioned with the Connecticut water survey that we did.

So, it is gone on pace, nothing unexpected there. I think it is positive. As you mentioned, there is limited capacity of physical assets that are going to be reaching your metro area. And we are looking to optimize that with this one as a first step.

There is certainly other opportunities to expand Iroquois in more midpoint compression. But exactly how that would simple out what the limits are of engineering. I don't really have anything enhance for reference, but there is certainly that opportunity there. I know Janine, do you have anything else to add?

Janine Watson

Well I think that is it and I think that any expansion needs to sit within the sort of legislative framework as well in New York. And I think that Iroquois’ ExC project really does that. So that would be another dimension we would be looking at down the road if there was to be another opportunity.

Jeremy Tonet

That is very helpful thanks. And then want to come back to Bison can I ask a little bit of a different question here. There seems to be a risk that could access pipeline could be faced with the shutdown at some point and if for some reason that were to happen for a period of time seems like there could be a call on the Bison pipelines to provide crude oil egress.

And, if sufficient, I guess, demand materialize there and contracts met, what you guys were looking for. How does that, how do you stack up as two different opportunities like, as far as the gas service bidirectional, the Bison project as you talked about it versus potential crude oil type of question?

Nathaniel Brown

Yes. That is a good question. And it is a moving, it is kind of a moving target on how the Bakken outlook is going to look, I think everybody who is looked at the basin can see that things change from kind of year-to-year on what maybe the solution for its needs.

As we mentioned in the past, a liquids conversion option for Bison has been on the table. It is clearly more kind of technically intensive to get it done, but it is definitely possible. So our general partners CC Energy converters, the guidelines of liquids in the past and sort of others in the industry. So it is certainly not unprecedented.

And if the market were to play out to support that option better than a gas reversal case, and we have got commercial commitments to do it, that is the type of projects that we invested in our risk profound, something you would be willing to invest in.

But waiting for the market to mature make sure something executable and we can work through all the relevant stakeholders as we go. So, yes, it is an interesting opportunity, one that we have looked out in the past and have some plans to work through an actual it, but it is early days.

Jeremy Tonet

That is very helpful, thanks. And just turning over North Baja expansion real quick here [indiscernible] to be upside to large scale at some point in the future. Would North Baja be able to be expanded further there. What type of project might that look like if the demand materialize?

Nathaniel Brown

So it is similar to sort of our price in the northeast with Iroquois and PNGTS, the compression on North Baja is fairly limited as it sitting right now and there's some ability for additional midpoint compression, at least kind of on the drawing board. Getting that completed and what physical limits are there to the fiber is one question.

The other one is being sourced from and other infrastructure down south of the border, so the receiving, but again, all of those opportunities are being considered in concert. We know that as we mentioned, the steel in the ground is the advantage that we have got the avoidance and further Greenfield linear construction is things of a premium.

So we see things just like that additional upside by compression alone or enhancement of other existing facilities is one that is really kind of leading the charge in our industry as far as in quarter expansion and development.

Jeremy Tonet

Just the last one if I could, just a quick question hydrogen. Well, it is pretty early in the development at this point and has some way to go. Being an energy infrastructure company and if opportunities materialize and to meet your investment criteria with long-term take-or-pay contracts with good counterparties, which consider the possibility of providing hydrogen logistics or blending and for things like hydrogen or renewable natural gas. How much are you looking at those sorts of fields right now? And how could that be a part of the future mix?

Nathaniel Brown

Yes. Absolutely. That is the type of thing that if you set it up pretty well, you have even been listening to the way we evaluate our projects very closely. If we have got the right kind of risk profile, and can utilize our assets to meet that we are welcomed into that. And to the extent seen as a more green or more renewable option, we are certainly looking into those types of advancements as well.

Small scale stuff is already included in some of the work that we do on across our assets. We've got buyer manufacturer, gas facilities, small scale with an indoor GTN pipe. We've got waste heat recovery systems on our Northern border pipe.

And we see this is as normal for staff. So it is part of the stewardship part of what we can do to meet the needs and demands that are out there. And when you get something that is economic and uses or still, we are happy to do it.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. That is very helpful. Thank you.

Janine Watson

Thanks Jeremy.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Next question is from Michael from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Michael Lapides

Hi guys, thank you for taking my question. I have really an easy one. Although it is more about - so could you walk us through what happened with Iroquois and constitution that you talk about in the prepared remarks? How should we think about that if at all in terms of cash between the two entities, as well as any ongoing if any earnings or EBITDA impact [indiscernible]?

Nathaniel Brown

Yes. Thanks for the question Michael, it is fair. I'm going to let Janine take it. She is kind of on the front lines of that one. So she can give you a more precise answer than I could.

Janine Watson

I'm hoping, I heard you correctly. You are asking about the Iroquois with writing interconnect?

Michael Lapides

Apologies, if you can't hear me. Just kind of you touched on a little bit with constitution - Yes. Can you explain that a little more and just had a think about the cash flow and earnings impact in the quarter and then going forward?

Janine Watson

I think that the impact will be a return off and on capital on that original project. The way for right interconnect project was something Iroquois entered into or more than five-years ago with constitutions. And of course, it was terminated after some of the equipment had been purchased and has been stored for many years.

So as part of the unraveling of that, there was a need to make the Iroquois whole for its loss of the project, which was done on an amicable basis here just about a week or so ago. So the cash has been paid to Iroquois and Iroquois will give the equipment or has different equipment over the constitution. And the cash will flow from Iroquois to each of its partners in Q3.

Michael Lapides

Got it, thank you. much, much, much appreciated. And just can you remind us. I know you have mapped up all the work FERC related revenue actions, post tax reform. Can you remind us over the next two to three years so between now and kind of 2022, where you have requirements for where you have to come back in for a FERC rate case?

Nathaniel Brown

Yes, sure. So we have a pretty steady cadence out there into the future, but fortunately where we sit right now is pretty sets. Our first rate reset is on GTN with new rate set to go into effect Jan 1 of 2022. Follow after that with both Great Lakes and Northern Border in fairly quick succession. Beyond that, it is going to be less material.

Michael Lapides

Got it. Thank you guys. Much appreciated.

Operator

Nathaniel Brown

Okay, well, we may have a technical difficulty but Rhonda. Thank you everybody for joining today. We appreciate your interest and hope that you and your families are staying safe and healthy now. Thanks. Goodbye.

