On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIVF) CEO Yehuda Holtzman on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCQX:OTIVF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ehud Helft - Managing Partner, GK Investor & Public Relations

Yehuda Holtzman - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OTI's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. All participants are presents in a listen-only mode. Following management’s full presentation instruction will be given for the question-and-answer session.

As a reminder this conference is being recoded. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact OTI's Investor Relations team at GK Investor & Public Release at 1-646-688-3559 or view it in the News section of the company's website www.oti.co.in.

I would now like to hand over the conference to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin.

Ehud Helft

Thank you, operator. Welcome to On Track Innovations second quarter 2020 conference call. I would like also to thank management for hosting this call. With us on the call today is OTI Yehuda Holtzman, the company’s CEO; Assaf Cohen, the CFO will not be with us today. He is actually expecting his first baby as we speak now, so he had to leave to hospital but Yehuda will cover for his part as well. Yehuda will use this forum to provide some of the recent key highlights and discuss the company's strategy.

Please be advised that certain information discussed on this call will contain forward-looking statements. They can be identified by the use of terms such as may, will, expect, believe, intend, plan and other comparable terms, for example, any addition to those forward-looking statements mentioned in the company’s results press release from earlier today.

OTI is using forward-looking statements, and when we discuss, among other things, OTI’s strategy, the growing interest from potential customers, the potential impact from the coronavirus pandemic, OTI’s expectation regarding its potential growth, profitability, margins and the creating value for each shareholder over the long-term, OTI's believes that the cash positive in 2021, OTI’s expectation for more orders for the TRIO-IQ, OTI’s expectations for expand its business presence in a strategic markets and OTI’s believe with respect to the long-term outlook for its cashless payments.

While forward-looking statements reflect good faith, belief and best judgment based upon current information, they are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors, including those detailed from time-to-time in the company’s filings with the SEC.

OTI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speaks as of their respective dates. The full Safe Harbor provisions are set forth in the press release we issued earlier today and which is also available on OTI’s website at investors.otiglobal.com.

And with that, I would now hand over the call to the company’s CEO, Mr. Yehuda Holtzman. Yehuda, go ahead, please.

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you, Ehud. Welcome all and thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased with our revenue growth in the quarter increasing on a year-over-year basis by 18%. We delivered this growth despite the rising and ongoing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the logistical working challenges, the pandemic has created for everyone including us, the growth in revenue demonstrate that our employees are managing through the challenges and have been successful so far at maintaining business continuity. Through this crisis, our top priority remains our employees’ health and safety around the globe while serving our customers and ensuring business continuity.

The resiliency and flexibility of our employees working under current unusual conditions has been impressive and we are proud of our ability in provisioning to this new reality. The pandemic continues to have an impact on product delivery, where a component procurement lead time has become longer, leading to some shortage and difficulties in some cases to address immediate delivery needs.

To mitigate some of this effect, we maintain a comprehensive network of globally distributed suppliers. On the business side, since March, due to the lack of public transportation and a need for ticketing, we have seen a sharp slowdown in mass transit ticketing sales in the Polish market as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

As long as the pandemic continues, we expect mass transit revenues to remain impacted. Regarding our petroleum activity, due to the extended lockdown in South Africa caused by the pandemic, some of the sales that were planned for the second quarter were postponed to the second half of 2020 contributing to slowdown in this segment as well.

On the positive side, our revenue from sales in Asia-Pacific in the second quarter were up significantly to 50% versus the second quarter of last year. We were also pleased to successfully complete all the requirements of the MV [ph] standard together with the Japanese silica standard for our TRIO-IQ new platform.

We see the certification, as well as the new purchase order as a reflection of OTI technology leadership and the Japanese market acceptance of our state-of-the-art product. More generally, the current environment has generated strong interest in the cashless payment market.

Hard cash or physical payment by cards are key vectors for virus transmission between people and cashless payment solutions where the only contact is between a consumer and his own credit card or phone are simple and already and existing solution to a major current problem.

Not only is our solution one of the technically most advanced. Our products are already pre-certified with all major credit cards, and we are adding the secondary providers consistently. This is very attractive, as it significantly shorten time to installation for our customers. As the certification step and many months process is already completed.

While we see higher interest from growing number of potential customers and partners. This is balanced by slower execution of closing new deals, due to the relatively weak business environment.

The pandemic does limit our short-term visibility, which has not abated in the second quarter, and looks to remain with us for the near future. I believe the long-term outlook for our market of cashless payment is good.

And our positioning at the forefront of this market means that we are well placed to take advantage over that when we can put the pandemic behind us and this market future matures. While our strategy of being located near our customers is beginning to pay off with revenue growth, we still have more to do in order to turn the business to profitability.

I know that many of you have been with OTI a very long time. It has been a tough road, and we are yet to meet our potential. But I'm confident that we are on the right track. In terms of quarter summary, we were covering some non-GAAP metrics, including adjusted EBITDA from continued operation.

We believe this provides a better understanding of our ongoing performance. Please see the earning release on our website for further details about this non-GAAP metric, including reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to our comparable GAAP results.

Our revenue in the second quarter amounted to $4.9 million, 18% growth when compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of last year. In terms of the breakdown from where revenues were derived in the second quarter of this year, retail and mass transit ticketing revenue were $4.4 million, or 90% of total revenue and petroleum revenues were $0.5 million or 10% of total revenue.

Looking at geographic breakdown in the second quarter of this year. The Americas accounted for $0.8 million or 17%, Europe was $2.2 million, or 44%, Africa was $0.2 million or 5%, and APAC was $1.7 million or 34%.

Recurring revenue in the second quarter of the year were $0.9 million or 18% of revenue versus $1.2 million or 29% last year. Gross margin in the second quarter was 39% compared to the 58% reported in the second quarter of last year. The decrease is mainly attributed to change in our revenue mix and to the decrease in mass transit ticketing sales in the Polish market as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

The second quarter operating expenses were $2.9 million. This is compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of last year. Net loss in the quarter was $1.1 million this is compared to $0.9 million in net loss in the second quarter of last year.

Returning now to our non-GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of this year was $0.7 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in the second quarter of last year.

Looking at our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $5.2 million, short and long-term loans were $3.3 million.

And now we will respond to your questions. Ehud, please visit the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Ehud Helft

Thank you, Yehuda. Received questions for many of you, and we thank all of you for your continued interest in OTI. At the end, we will also open the call for any live questions, if any will be less. I would like to point out that many of the questions that we received overlap, so in some cases we'll try to combine those questions.

Our first set of questions relate to COVID-19. [Indiscernible] asks, what are the obstacles related to the COVID-19.

Yehuda Holtzman

I'll start by emphasizing that in the midterm we see COVID-19 presenting a growth opportunity for OTI. As we are experienced an increased number of inquiries for unintended contactless payment systems. As for the short term, and putting mass transit in Poland aside the main obstacles or lack of visibility due to the market uncertainty and shorter time delivery requirements.

Ehud Helft

Next question is from [indiscernible]. How does the company plan to capitalize on the growing need and expand the use cases for contactless payments in COVID-19? And what products and services is OTI launching in response? What are the sales funds in order to penetrate the market share?

Yehuda Holtzman

Our main efforts are currently on the sales funds, on expanding our partnership with our customers, as well as expanding our marketing activity to expose our solution into our target markets. We have a good portfolio of products but we don't stop here.

In parallel we are working to further expand our product portfolio. And I apologize that I cannot provide more information on that at this stage due to competitive reasons.

Ehud Helft

Our next set of questions are strategy related. [Indiscernible] asks why does Mr. Holtzman believe he has the magic bullet to turn the company around. And what is he doing differently than what his predecessor did?

[Indiscernible] asks, please explain your strategy in detail and outline your mid-term growth, ambitions. And Andrew Cole asks what are OTI three-year growth objectives.

Yehuda Holtzman

So, there is no magic and no guarantees. The company is active in what is a growing market. Our new growth strategy and product positioning is to be an open garden provider having all the building blocks for a full undefended cashless payment system. And each customer can select and choose the building blocks for each need.

This approach I believe can drive us to success. Currently, we are focusing on 2020 and 2021 with the objective to create a solid growth infrastructure and achieve profitability. I believe it will bring up to being cash positive in 2021.

Ehud Helft

George Burberry asks, where will the money come from, for management to execute and deliver on their strategy.

Yehuda Holtzman

The strategy that the Global Management decided in February is already taking place. We have restructured our sales and marketing team and restated our product approach as I described earlier. We used some of the investment we received from the largest private placement that we have completed to execute the above strategy.

Ehud Helft

[Indiscernible] asks how confident are you that OTI would begin to harvest the growth of the large investments in their products that are shown that in accounting the coming few years.

Yehuda Holtzman

So, while I know it has taken time and large investment, we do believe that we have a good suit of technology, advanced products, which we have invested in over many years. And our focus is now to better execute on our shelf strategy.

As I mentioned, our new growth strategy and product positioning where we are an open garden provider having all the building blocks for a full payment system and whereby each customer can select and choose per its need, I believe positions us well for future growth. I note that these building blocks that we have been developing over the years are essential for our success and our targeting growing market.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Our next question is related to competition. [Indiscernible] asks what are the competitive pressure in each of the verticals and geographies exactly. And Andrew Cole ask, who are OTI’s primary competitors in this space?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, we consider competitors those that develop hardware to be integrated into unattended cashless payment systems. I can't say that there is one specific competitive pressure I can identify. Overall, our winning rate is very good.

It's more now about conversion of new leads to paying customers. And that takes a certain cycle time, as well as cross company bandwidth, which we are working to support.

Ehud Helft

George Burberry asks, how come a competitor is not surfaced up to acquire the company? And Holger Mueller asks, are there any plans to possibly grow via M&A?

Yehuda Holtzman

Since I've joined the company, my primary focus has been in establishing the right infrastructure for the company to execute growth strategy, so as to bring it to profitability. Right now, acquiring company is not part of OTI’s strategy. And should a potential acquirer of OTI come along, I'm sure the board will give it an appropriate consideration.

Ehud Helft

Okay, thank you. We will now go into a few specific questions. Our current questions are from [indiscernible]. What is meant by your franchise model? What about open loop and [indiscernible] things?

Yehuda Holtzman

So we don’t have franchise models, so it is not clear what you’re referring to. And the items that were mentioned are not part of our offerings.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. [Indiscernible] WTI work with them. And what is the reason for finding single in Japan?

Yehuda Holtzman

As indicated in our previous call last quarter, we cannot refer to any specific customer or partner, unless there was a public announcement.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Next question is, how will OTI communicate investors in the future?

Yehuda Holtzman

We’re planning to continue to have our live quarterly calls just as this one. In addition, we are currently open to virtual non-bill road shows with investors. So if you do wish to speak with us, please be in touch with our Investor Relationship team.

Finally, we will continue to put our press releases and share information with the investor community when we have material use to show.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Next question, are there many pre orders for TRIO-IQ. And how quickly they will produce it?

Yehuda Holtzman

We have actually orders already, and expect more as we progress. We have shipped already and we’ll continue to ship product. And so far, we have received solid feedback.

Ehud Helft

Okay. Next question is from [indiscernible]. What are the current main challenges and obstacles for a faster increase in revenue?

Yehuda Holtzman

The main challenges have to do with the current sales cycle, especially with new potential customers which are today taking longer.

I mentioned earlier that we see a growing numbers of leads which require us to increase and optimize our cross company bandwidth which we are working to support.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Our next question is from Andrew Cole. What is OTI’s total addressable market potentials and what is its current market sales?

Yehuda Holtzman

So without going into specific numbers, our addressable market is very large. What I believe is more interesting is that it is growing. We see a clear expansion in the number and type of kiosk integrators and operators seeking solutions, in the other type of space. We see it in the new opportunities and in the number of new leases we are receiving.

With the way we are positioning meaning an open garden provider having all the building blocks for a full unattended cashless payment system were its customer can select and choose for its need, we are actually increasing our addressable market.

We have significant market share in the ATM market in reference to new ATM and a good share in the transportation modulators in some of the markets. As for the other market segments, our market share is still relatively small.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Next question is, where is OTI focusing its development and innovation such as hardware and software.

Yehuda Holtzman

With our product portfolio we are working to expand our innovation on both hardware and software. I will not be able to provide more information at this stage.

Ehud Helft

What is OTI’s IT patterns for near field communication and how long it is protected?

Yehuda Holtzman

Our proven suite of cashless payment solution is based on an extensive IT portfolio including registered patent and patent application worldwide.

Since our incorporation 30 years ago, we have built an international reputation for liability and innovation, deploying a large number of solutions for the unattended retail and banking market. The expiration date for our granted patent range between 2027 to 2033.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. What was the use of funds for the recent capital raise?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, the recent capital raise in April totaled $1.2 million was mainly for executing our sales [indiscernible] and recruiting the right personnel in North America and Europe.

Ehud Helft

Okay. Another question, how will OTI utilize its $100 million plus in NOL?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, we believe that the company will achieve its goal of reaching profitability during 2021. Accordingly we may begin to utilize our NOL, which will provide us with extra [indiscernible] recognized deferred tax assets and the likes.

Ehud Helft

Why should OTI continue to be a public utility business? What benefits does it derive?

Yehuda Holtzman

At a current moment, our focus is to establish the right infrastructure for the company to execute its growth strategy and become profitable and by that creating value for our shareholders over the long time.

Whether that entails us continuing to remain public or not is something our board and management will continue to evaluate as we carry out our growth strategy.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Has the company considered relocating its headquarter and R&D staff to the US?

Yehuda Holtzman

So I would say that OTI current focus is on expanding its business activity. For that, and defined by our business strategies since early this year, we are expanding our presence in our target markets. We have recorded an executive to lead our sales in the US together with a few additional us employees to execute our North America strategy.

We have done the same in the UK. Personally, I plan to spend a large portion of my time in the US once travel returns back to normal. I don't think the location of R&D is related. We have a very experienced R&D team here in Israel and a talented pool of people to hire from when needed.

Overall, we look to further expand our business presence in these strategic markets as we grow our business.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Our next questions are from [indiscernible]. Wherever this is in the United States, would you expect this year? And can you tell us sales for this quarter?

Yehuda Holtzman

As part of our strategy, North America is one of the markets we focus on. And we have recorded as I just mentioned, an executive to lead ourselves in this region in order to generate new growth. The Americas, which US is major parts accounted for $0.8 million in the second quarter of this year.

Ehud Helft

How do you expect spending to be at mass transit in the near future?

Yehuda Holtzman

So far, the most significant direct impact of the COVID 19 pandemic has been a decrease in revenue derived from mass transit ticketing sales in the Polish market. This impact is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. As a response to this effect, we have taken steps to reduce some costs that are not essential under the current circumstances.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. In Great Britain, are you building up structure like recently in [indiscernible]?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, as part of our strategy again, UK is one of our focus markets. We have recorded already two sales directors. One is heading our retail business and the second is leading our petroleum sales.

Ehud Helft

What do you feel outlook for the next three years for sales and net income?

Yehuda Holtzman

Currently, we are focusing on 2020 and 2021 with the objective to create a solid growth infrastructure and achieve profitability. Next year, we will further refine our longer-term vision.

Ehud Helft

Do you see investment from funds or investment companies or future investments in OTI shares? And what will you do in the future to increase the revenue for OTI shares?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, as I already mentioned several times at this moment, my focus is to establish the right infrastructure for the company to execute its growth strategy and become profitable, and by that becoming more attractive and creating value for our shareholders over the long term.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. That concludes the question we've received so far. We will now open the call for live questions if any questions remain. Operator, please open the call for live questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] The first question is from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted us to ask you a few questions actually. First one is there are a lot of potentials in company. So I wanted to know what's your claim to fame, what's your superiority?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, as I just mentioned, we have multiple building blocks, that if you put them together, they construct for payment systems. But unlike some of the players, we enable our customer to pick and choose.

And they can select the specific building blocks that will integrate with whatever system they have. And since our systems are already pre-certified that provides an advantage in the market for those that are purchasing some of the building blocks.

Unidentified Analyst

And this is something that other companies don't have?

Yehuda Holtzman

If you look at the market that some of the companies are only selling close garden solution. And some of the providers are focusing on the hardware building blocks. So, I wouldn't say that we are the only one that are providing the full building blocks for a full system and enabling the customers to buy just a selection of them. But it's definitely a unique approach right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And it's something imaginary. But if let's say that wasn't COVID-19 right now, what would be the revenue you would expect in second quarter?

Yehuda Holtzman

Yes, unfortunately, I cannot answer that. As you indicated it's -- anyone can provide the number. I prefer at this stage, I would focus on what actually we achieved, and we'll take it from there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I wanted to refer to your achievements and congratulations. First quarter this year you had like, almost 50% growth. Now you have about 18% growth. So, what I want to know, what do you think the pace of growth would be in the continuation of this year?

Yehuda Holtzman

It's very hard to predict. Obviously, the conditions right now provide uncertainty and we feel it. So, providing a forecast, as long as the COVID-19 is with us. I cannot do that just because of the business environment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so I'll end my questions. Because it's actually the first time we're talking since you started the managing companies. I wanted to congratulate you and to congratulate you that you're going to make the job and continue the great work you're doing. Thank you very much.

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Holtzman, would you like to make your concluding statement?

Yehuda Holtzman

Sure. So, on behalf of OTI, I would like to thank you for your continuous interest and long-term support of our business. I would also like to especially thank those of you that submitted enough questions on our call today to make it more interesting for all of us.

If you are interested in speaking with us on a Virtual Roadshow, which we will be hosting in the coming weeks, please be in touch with our investor relationship team. Otherwise, we look forward to speaking with you next quarter and updating you on our progress. Thank you all and have a good day.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes OTIs, second quarter 2020 results conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.