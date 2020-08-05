Visa (NYSE:V) recently reported the results of its 'Back to Business' study composing of 2,000 small businesses (sometimes referred as SMB) and 4,500 consumers across 8 countries. While it is just a small subset, small businesses account for over 90% of the world's business and up to 50-60% of overall employment - understanding how businesses have changed their operations and interactions with customers will be important in understanding how spending could change in the foreseeable future.

67% of the small businesses have made new approaches to conducting business, and 78% of the consumers have changed how they pay for purchases. Because "75% of SMB owners are still optimistic about the future of their business," these changes could be long lasting, so let's begin to break those changes down.

Small Business Changes

Small businesses are some of the most impacted businesses from the pandemic, as they do not have the infrastructure, prominence and/or established customer base like larger global businesses do. With that in mind, many are concerned with the new shifts to the business environment, and while 75% globally are still optimistic about what the future holds, a large proportion have in fact altered how they conduct business.

Top Concerns

52% are worried about "not having the same revenue as they did before COVID-19"

46% are worried about "attracting new customers"

22% are worried about "having to reduce wages or salaries"

27% are worried about "keeping their employees safe and healthy"

Small businesses are ultra-reliant on bringing money in the door - many SMBs are singular locations, or less than ten employees; revenues are of utmost importance in keeping the business running. SMBs sometimes don't have the same access to large-scale funding or credit lines and need every piece of revenue they can get during this environment. But, in the future, if revenues are significantly lower than they had been prior to the pandemic, many small businesses might be forced to shut down, even after the environment clears.

New Approaches

28% "have started to do targeted advertising on social media"

27% "sold products or services online"

20% "allowed contactless payments, like mobile or tapping a card"

20% "offered home delivery"

None of these new approaches seems too surprising, since all the four correlate within trends of online shopping, but from a small business standpoint, some of these are huge changes. Many SMBs don't have the budgets to regularly run social media campaigns and rely on search engine results to drive traffic from an online standpoint (and some rely mainly on personal connections like word of mouth). Offering products online can be a huge step as well, and likely contributing to success; home delivery goes hand-in-hand with that, but also at a higher cost, which some businesses likely are not able to afford.

What's most important to note is that none of these comprises a majority of the businesses - not even one-third. Cost-benefit analysis is important at all times when undertaking a new venture, and now, all the more important. If an SMB cannot see a surefire way to benefit from implementing a new approach like those four, it likely is not willing to put up (limited) capital to attempt it.

Cashless Ventures

33% have "accepted less or stopped accepting cash"

51% of SMBs without online presences "continued to accept the same amount of cash as before"

Overall, this is not something that necessarily sticks out, but is important to keep in mind, as consumers are much more likely to embrace cashless shopping and are spending less cash.

Consumer Changes

Visa believes that "this shift to digital-first commerce and technologies like contactless payments has ushered in a new generation of consumer tendencies that will have a ripple effect on the global economy for years to come." Consumers have changed just as much as the businesses and are, in some way, determining the fate of those businesses with their new preferences.

Contactless Payments

63% "would switch to a new business that installed contactless payment options"

46% prefer "contactless payment methods" for being an important safety measure

48% "would not shop at a store that only offers payment methods that require contact with a cashier or shared machine like a card reader"

Combine that with the small businesses which are less willing to switch to contactless payments, and those businesses could find it harder to attract customers even when spending ticks higher. Again, 46% of businesses are worried about attracting new customers - if "all other factors were equal (price, selection, location)", a majority of consumers would look to switch to a store offering contactless payment, so offering contactless payments are one way to attract consumers - Apple Pay (AAPL) is one likely beneficiary, as well as PayPal (PYPL) with its recent partnership with CVS (CVS) to use PayPal and Venmo QR technology in pharmacies.

New Shopping Methods

70% "have used a new shopping or payment method for the first time" (26% "have used tap-to-pay technology for in-store purchases")

49% are "shopping online whenever possible"

34% are "shopping for groceries or household items online"

28% are "ordering food with curbside restaurant pick-up"

25% are "buying online or mobile rather than picking up in store"

62% "have used cash less" and 12% "have stopped using cash completely"

Much of these changes to the shopping methods align with what has previously been mentioned - preferences for contactless payments or contactless experiences. Shopping online has rapidly intensified during the pandemic, and companies like Wayfair (W), eBay (EBAY), Overstock.com (OSTK), Etsy (ETSY), and others involved primarily on e-tail and e-commerce have seen surges compared to traditional retail outlets.

Trends within shopping methods are pointing to a fair proportion still using online and/or new methods - curbside pickups, for example. These trends are likely to continue not just because of health and safety factors or ability to shop in stores, but also because of consumer preferences in purchasing by cash-free methods.

On a demographic basis, Millennials are heavily favoring these new methods (82%), while Gen X and Boomers likely, but less so (69% and 55%, respectively). Millennials and Gen X are also less likely to use cash (nearly two-thirds each) when shopping, falling in line with the current trend.

Geographic Differences

Different countries conduct business differently in normal times; under the current situation, global responses have varied, and individual economies are facing different future prospects.

Brazilian SMBs are the most worried about attracting future consumers, with 64% compared to 46% globally; German SMBs are the least worried, with only 32%.

75% of Brazilian consumers are favoring a switch to contactless payments, higher than the global 63%.

92% of SMBs in UAE and 83% in Singapore are worried about shifting business online or increasing the online presence, above the global 74%.

There are many more differences, but that all boils down to the intricacies within national economies, and the differences in culture, politics, etc. that lead to differences in the interactions between business and consumer. Some trends can still be identified - some SMBs look to be behind in the digitization trend in UAE and Singapore.

How Visa is Affected

It's hard to draw the line exactly how overall processed transactions and payment volumes will be affected for the current quarter, since Visa has not reported monthly transactions since May. Recent quarterly results published July 28 showed YoY declines in payment volume, cross border volume, and processed transactions.

But, from a long-term outlook, those trends should begin to reverse once quarantines are lifted or eased - how long until that happens is unknown, but a return to normalcy within a business standpoint is likely to benefit payment volumes and processed transactions.

Visa is still likely seeing poor performance (20+% YoY declines) in spending within certain impacted categories - business supplies, entertainment, fuel & travel, and quick-service restaurants. That should be short-lived, as those categories are quite fluid and can recover quickly when the virus begins to clear.

From the results of the business survey, contactless forms of payment are seeming to become the new favorite for the time being - Visa should see the strong uptick in card-not-present transactions continue for much of the rest of the year. CNP transactions will benefit from the digitization of small businesses as well as the preference for contactless payments and experiences.

While overall payments volume and processed transactions have made little progress in a YoY decline sense from May until now (a few percentage points closer to flat YoY now), much of the card-present transaction environment has likely not changed, and that benefit could be stemming from CNP transactions, something that could fuel Visa when CP transactions eventually recover.

Outlook

Small businesses are pretty much the base of the economy, but those small businesses are quick to adapt and stay on their feet. A majority of those surveyed have taken new approaches to conducting business, and 75% are optimistic about the future even with uncertainty still lingering. Consumer behaviors are changing as well, as a majority are turning towards online and contactless methods, something that could continue well into the future. Visa should stand to gain off positive trends in consumer behavior that translate into CNP transaction growth. Coupling that with an eventual recovery in CP transaction growth, as well as a recovery in impaired spending categories like travel and entertainment, could see Visa's long-term growth supported by the new changes in the SMB dynamic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.