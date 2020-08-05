Sign Of The Times: Alphabet Borrows $10 Billion In Bond Market

This is just an indication of what the liquidity conditions created by the Federal Reserve are allowing companies to do.

The interest rates to be paid on the new debt were all at historical-low levels.

Alphabet Inc. just borrowed $10 billion in the bond market, while it only had $4 billion in debt on its balance sheet before.

Here is a Big Tech company, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) that had just $4.0 billion in long-term debt, while at the same time it held $121.0 billion in total cash and marketable securities.

Here is a Big Tech company that just borrowed $10.0 billion more in longer-term debt.

What is going on here?

This is just part of what is going on as a result of the actions of the Federal Reserve System to keep the financial system full of liquidity.

And, it seems as if the Fed is achieving its goals.

Joe Rennison writes in the Financial Times,

The Federal Reserve paved the way for a record breaking surge in corporate borrowing at the end of March when it announced sweeping measures to support the US economy and financial markets.” Investment-grade corporate bond issuance in the US this year has already surpassed the total for the whole of 2019."

Note further that the average yield on investment-grade bonds has fallen below 2 percent this past month, the first time that this has ever happened.

Lots And Lots Of Money Around

There is just no question that there is plenty of money around. In my recent post “The Investment Environment Is Among The Most Compelling Of Our Careers,” I emphasized the vast amount of money now available to the hedge fund community and what they are planning to do with all these funds.

This is also true for asset management funds and private equity funds.

It seems as if these organizations are just swimming in cash.

This plethora of debt has also pushed off some bankruptcies that would have happened by now. I know that there have been quite a few bankruptcies that have already taken place, but with all the money that is now swimming around, many companies that were facing the imminent risk of bankruptcy have been able to live for another day.

But a lot of analysts believe that this situation is just “kicking the can down the road” and that you will eventually see these companies actually declare bankruptcy.

There is still the possibility of the liquidity crisis turning into a solvency crisis.

But this, then, will just result in a clearer picture of the bifurcation that now exists in our economy, a split between those that “have” and those that “do not have.”

This is just an extension of the situation that has existed for the past sixty years and has resulted in the substantial widening of the income/wealth inequality that exists in the United States.

Credit Inflation

Readers of my posts are familiar with my concept of credit inflation, the fundamental policy of the federal government since the early 1960s. I don’t have space to go into this again, but readers can find this discussion in several of my more recent posts.

Basically, the government’s policy of credit inflation, aimed at maintaining high levels of employment in the country, resulted in an almost continuous expansion of credit to the economy, which fundamentally created a floor to asset prices. With asset prices increasing constantly throughout the last sixty years, sophisticated investors could take positions in assets and reap the rewards of asset price bubbles and other rising asset prices.

Financial engineering became the primary talent of the day.

And, financial engineering became one of the primary talents of the “new” Modern Corporation. Here, again, I have written a lot of articles on the “new” Modern Corporation over the past five years explaining how financial engineering became such a major characteristic of the current environment. The “new” Modern Corporation generally holds lots and lots of cash on its balance sheet.

Note here that under a regime of financial engineering, the money the Federal Reserve pumps into the economy tends to stay in the financial circuit of the economy and does not leak much into the output of goods and services.

This is a major reason why you get a situation like the one experienced in the recently ended period of economic expansion. Economic growth during the eleven-year period of economic expansion came in at around a 2.2 percent compound growth rate. The compound growth rate of increase in the Fed’s target of consumer prices came in at less than 2.0 percent. Yet the stock market and other asset prices continually hit new, higher and higher levels.

Sophisticated investors could take advantage of these asset price increases. The rest of society did not play that game. And, this appears to be what is happening, even more dramatically, at the present time.

The Case For Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is just doing what it does very well. Of course, it is not alone. Earlier this year, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued a 10-year US dollar bond. Amazon also carries very little debt and has a lot of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Both Alphabet and Amazon got record low, at the time, interest rates on their debt. Amazon had a 1.5 percent coupon for its 10-year bond and Alphabet sold a 10-year bond with a coupon of just 1.1 percent. Alphabet’s five-, seven-, and 30-year bonds also had record low coupons.

What is Alphabet going to do with the funds? Well, it is reported in the Financial Times that part of the monies will go to “investments in green energy,” something that for the company has “become a significant financial commitment (to) in recent years.” The company listed some of the “green” projects it would be allocating money to. All very good stuff.

There Are Lots and Lots Of Money Around

The current financial world is not hurting for money these days.

But as you can see, there seems to be a lot of separation between where the money goes and where it is not going.

I point this out because investors need to know what is going on and what the benefits might be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.