Unlike short-cycle industrials, where the Street freaked out in March and then bid the stocks back up to about 90% of where they started the year (or even above, in the case of a few names like Rockwell (ROK)), companies with primary exposure to the aerospace industry have been knocked down and largely stayed down, with Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) shares down more than 50% year-to-date and basically flat since my last update on the company.

I wasn't bullish on Carpenter then, as I thought it was too soon to play the eventual recovery, and I'm hesitant to turn too bullish now. I still think short-term fair value is in the mid-to-high $20s, and I think the shares can go higher down the line, but there's not going to be much good news from the aerospace sector for a while, and this whole sector has done a pretty poor job of generating attractive long-term returns. Still, planes are going to get built again sometime, and Carpenter shares have generating strong trough-to-peak returns in the past, so if you think you can time this correctly, this is a name worth considering.

Ugly Numbers To Close The Fiscal Year

Carpenter was expected to have a very weak quarter, and that's what management delivered.

Revenue fell 32% as reported and 30% on an ex-surcharge basis, with overall shipment volume down more than 32%. The larger Specialty Alloy business saw a 28% decline in revenue on a 31% volume decline, while Performance Engineered Products revenue declined 39% on a 43% plunge in volume.

Carpenter curtailed production in the quarter (and selling out of inventory boosted cash flow), and that hammered margins as overhead costs couldn't be absorbed. Gross margin dropped about 17 points from the prior year and 16 points from the prior quarter. Both adjusted operating income and segment operating fell into the red, though SAO remained very slightly profitable (a 2% segment profit margin).

Carpenter's Performance Seems To Fit The Broader Market Trends

Like Allegheny (ATI) and other peers, Carpenter reports revenue on an end-market basis, and looking at the numbers, Carpenter's performance looked very consistent with what I'm seeing in these end-markets.

Sales to the aerospace market declined 30% yoy, basically in line with the 32% decline at Allegheny (combining jet engine, airframe, and defense) and the 25% decline at Universal Stainless (USAP). To lend further context to those numbers, Honeywell's (HON) large aerospace business reported a 27% revenue decline, while Hexel (HXL), another material supplier to the aerospace sector, reported a 38% decline.

Medical sales declined 18%, and that actually tracks noticeably better than the underlying trends in end-markets like cardiology, orthopedics, and dental, where companies ranging from Abbott (ABT) to Zimmer (ZBH) have been reporting declines of around 20% to 40% depending upon the specific category (better in cardio, worse in ortho, much worse in dental (3M's (MMM) dental business was down 57%). Management didn't go into a lot of detail here, so I'm not sure if there has been some restocking ahead of an anticipated rebound in procedures in the second half, but the company has also been gaining share.

Transport, which declined 46% year over year, was very much consistent with what auto suppliers and truck suppliers have been saying about those end-markets. Likewise, with the 25% decline in the industrial-consumer group, multi-industrials have been reporting mid-to-high teens declines, but more manufacturing-oriented companies have been seeing declines of 30% or more. Carpenter's energy sales declined 30%, and that's a harder number to corroborate to the industry, but given how the company is significantly scaling down its exposure here, I suppose it doesn't really matter.

Waiting For 2021

The rest of calendar 2020 (the first half of Carpenter's next fiscal year) is pretty much going to be horrible. Management expects a 10% to 15% sequential decline in sales for the first quarter (I'm closer to the lower end), and I don't think there will be all that much sequential improvement in the second quarter. Activity should improve in the next two quarters as some aerospace markets come back to life, but I expect the OE aerospace industry to need a few years to recover.

If there's a bright side, it's that I do expect aerospace production to rebound. Air traffic is horrible now, and it's going to take years (and probably a COVID-19 vaccine) to recover, but airlines and lessors are responding to the downturn in demand by accelerating their plans to retire older, less efficient aircraft. When traffic comes back, and it will, airlines will need those new planes, and I expect Carpenter (and others) to see a significant rebound in demand.

Medical will have a slight moderating impact on the weakness in aerospace. There's no getting around the fact that aerospace is about half of the business today (and more when times are good), but medical isn't trivial at about 10% and should see a stronger recovery in the coming quarters. Likewise, with industrial also around 10%, as I expect many short-cycle industries to start rebounding late in 2020 and into 2021.

The Outlook

Management is doing what it can to mitigate the damage from this unexpected downturn. In addition to a significant headcount reduction (20% of salaried positions) and other cost-cutting measures, the company is working with customers to delay/defer contracted shipments in exchange for share and/or pricing gains down the road. Setting aside the more unpredictable working capital movements, I expect Carpenter to remain free cash flow positive through this downturn (I also expect that, even with working capital included, but I acknowledge that's a more volatile, hard-to-model component).

Carpenter's end-markets and business have always been cyclical, and while this COVID-19 recession certainly has unique traits, the cyclicality isn't new. I still expect Carpenter to generate low single-digit revenue growth on a long-term basis, with stronger growth in FY22 and FY23 as end-markets recover off of the bottom. Longer term, though, I'd be careful about falling into the "it's different this time" trap. Sure, aircraft use more specialty metals, med-tech is doing more 3D-printing with titanium powder, and so on, but competition and pushback from OEMs tend to keep a lid on transformative growth. Said differently, the annualized revenue growth has been around 3% for well over a decade, and I don't see it changing significantly.

I'm likewise reluctant to assume any meaningful change in margins. Current management has done a lot to improve the company's full-cycle profitability, and now, we'll see how that works in a downturn. Gross margin and operating margin in FY'19 (the last peak) were well below the prior peaks in the pre-global financial crisis era, and operating margins are once again going red on an adjusted basis, so I'm not seeing a dramatic difference.

On the other hand, I expect FCF to stay positive, and I do fully expect Carpenter to have good days again, maybe even double-digit FCF margins that hit the mid-teens. With that, I'm expecting future full-cycle FCF margins to average out in the mid-single-digits, and that would be a change for the better.

The Bottom Line

Between both discounted cash flow and forward EV/EBITDA, I believe fair value for Carpenter today is in the mid-to-high $20s. It makes sense that the shares are weak on the very poor news coming from the air travel/aerospace segments, but those markets will eventually recover, and Carpenter's shares will get bid up again on those recovery expectations. I want to be cautious about sounding the "all clear" today, but looking at past cycles, these shares may indeed be finding their bottom ahead of the next cyclical rebound.