The market didn't like the initial review of the Q2 results from Glu Mobile (GLUU), but the numbers set the company up for a strong future and a higher stock price. Not only did the company generate strong revenue from a new game release for the first time in years, but also Glu Mobile broke quarterly bookings records by a large market. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the stock below $9 as the market sweats the sequential decline in bookings forecast for Q3.

Image Source: Glu Mobile website

Bookings Surge

The stock weakness is perplexing, considering the company originally predicted bookings of only $433 million for the year. Glu Mobile is now guiding to 2020 bookings at the midpoint of $543 million. Heck, the company only guided to yearly bookings of $508 million when providing a Q2 update in late May.

Sure, the stay-at-home orders boosted bookings in the quarter by a dramatic amount. In addition, the lower user acquisition costs due to a favorable CPI environment in the market allowed Glu Mobile to boost advertising at attractive rates. Yes, these numbers are not repeatable, so investors shouldn't value the company by the Q2 bookings, but investors should focus on the Q3 guidance and the sustainable franchises going forward.

Q2 results were huge for the big numbers from both Disney Sorcerer's Arena and the resurgence of Kim Kardashian Hollywood. The new Disney (DIS) game is the first game in years to generate substantial bookings in the quarter after launch and the Kardashian game proves the longevity of its franchise games. Glu Mobile can both create new games and keep existing franchises chugging out strong bookings for years.

Source: Glu Mobile Q2'20 presentation

The Q3 bookings guidance of up to $135 million is a very strong number. The original 2020 bookings targets were $108 million per quarter and the Q1 estimate was only $153 million when originally factoring a big virus boost.

Yes, the Q3 guidance isn't the blowout $182 million bookings number last quarter and the number is down up to $47.0 million sequentially. Investors will quickly move on beyond this known disappointment.

Perpetually Cheap

Despite the stock rising from sub-$2 back in 2017 to the $10 range prior to earnings, Glu Mobile has been perpetually cheap. The big rally still hasn't captured the new reality of the mobile gaming company being a bookings machine now due to strong live services. The company is no longer reliant on new games, yet Glu Mobile now has strong bookings from new releases.

As peers Electronic Arts (EA) and Zynga (ZNGA) continue rising, Glu Mobile remains the cheap stock in the sector. Even once hated Zynga trades at nearly double the EV/S multiple of Glu Mobile at 4x.

Data by YCharts

After the stock offering, Glu Mobile now forecasts having a $325 million cash balance at the end of the year. With 185 million shares outstanding now, the stock at $8.25 has a market cap of $1.5 billion and an enterprise value of only $1.2 billion.

One has to consider the success in 2020 propelling Glu Mobile to $600 million in 2021 bookings. If the company can now start achieving the strong EBITDA target of 15%, the company could generate EBITDA profit approaching $90 million. Again, the stock only trades at 13x this EBITDA target, highlighting the cheap value of the stock.

A prime example is the Q3 guidance where the $135 million in bookings equates to $8 million in profit. The company will slowly shift to a profit machine as bookings top $500 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is to not focus on the volatile sequential bookings caused by the virus or some disappointment in the delays of new games. Investors need to focus on the ability of Glu Mobile to generate strong growth by expanding existing games via constant updates and live services. The stock is far too cheap at only 2x EV/S.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU, ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.