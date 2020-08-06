FENC's BOD includes executives with experience selling companies, and hence, valuation versus commercial and operational expertise. With 4 employees and no job openings on their website, it appears unlikely FENC plans to commercialize Pedmark themselves.

At a 3 to 5X multiple (for oncology), this implies FENC's valuation could be $1.0 to $2.0 Billion, if sold, depending on the length of Pedmark's patent protections (i.e. market exclusivity).

If Pedmark is FDA approved (PDUFA 8/10/2020), FENC's valuation should materially increase. Third-party professional analysts forecast $500MM+ in peak annual sales ($267MM in the US and $253MM in the EU).

At $8.50/share FENC's market cap is $240MM, and its enterprise valuation is $200MM. FENC has only one program or asset in development called Pedmark.

Our analysis concludes Fennec Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:FENC) share price should increase exponentially if Pedmark, an oncology-related product, is approved by the FDA on 8/10/2020 as anticipated. This is because, at $8.50 per share, FENC's market cap is ~$240MM (enterprise valuation is $200MM), and our analysis concludes FENC would be worth $1.0 to $2.0 Billion if FENC is sold to a Big Pharma (again assuming Pedmark is approved by the FDA) versus FENC commercializing Pedmark themselves. Our analysis concludes Pedmark peak annual revenues are $500MM/year if commercialized by a competent commercial organization. Because biotechnology products are valued at 3 to 5 times peak annual revenues (on the higher end in oncology), this is how we get to $1.0 to $2.0 Billion in an acquisition. Professional analysts forecast $500MM+ in peak annual sales (page 5). Our analysis concludes $500MM+ in peak annual sales appears reasonable. The only uncertainty is around how long Pedmark patents protect the owner (ultimately affecting the revenue multiple). Hence, from revenue multiples of 3 to 5X, we use 2 to 4X.

As of December 31, 2019, FENC had a total of 4 employees (FY2019 10K page 11). Per a review of FENC's website, there are no job openings. Per a review of FENC's Board of Directors ("BOD"), the BOD's expertise is in selling small biotech companies to "Big Pharma." Our analysis concludes the BOD does not demonstrate commercial and operational expertise to the same extent as valuation in a sale (with all due respect to the BOD). To us, this data point suggests FENC has no intention of commercializing themselves. Because FENC's BOD only obligation is to maximize shareholder value, our analysis concludes it would be irresponsible to commercialize Pedmark themselves because FENC would literally be starting from scratch. FENC has no other programs nor assets in development outside of Pedmark. We did not note any job openings on their website either.

By way of background, Fennec Pharmaceuticals is a pre-commercial biotechnology company focused on oncology. FENC is located in Canada, founded in 1996, and operates with a total of 4 employees. Its lead product Pedmark is a formulation of an existing product called Sodium Thiosulfate, Pedmark recently completed a Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of what is called "cisplatin induced hearing loss" or "ototoxicity" in children per their website. Simply put, Pedmark, it is hoped, saves the hearing function in children undergoing certain chemotherapy treatments. Because most children recover via chemotherapy, it is considered urgent kids hearing is saved. The author is a parent and knows firsthand, if a parent is told there is a risk of hearing loss in a certain procedure, parents will invest an overwhelming amount of time researching options. This is the primary reason our analysis concludes Pedmark will become standard of care quickly (perhaps faster than any like therapy because it helps children).

FENC submitted an NDA to the FDA and an MAA to the EMA in February. The FDA had already agreed to fast-track FENC's submission as well as granting Pedmark "break-through" status. Pedmark's NDA was accepted by the FDA. The FDA set a PDUFA date of 8/10/2020. The EMA has notified FENC that it has received its application.

Pedmark has potential for Orphan Drug designation, which would give it 7 years exclusivity in the US and 10 years in the EU. FENC says it has received a "method of use" patent protection through 2038. Simply put, with a PDUFA date of August 10, 2020, FENC is rapidly approaching a transformational value inflection point. Our analysis is Pedmark could be worth $1.0 to $2.0 Billion if approved by the FDA and EMA. This represents a 500% to 1,000% gain. FENC has no debt. Investors again should consider how long Pedmark will be protected.

The FENC and Pedmark valuation story is very simple. FENC notes there are ~3,500 kids in the United States and ~4,200 kids in the EU who could benefit from Pedmark. Since rare disease drugs like Pedmark are priced from $50,000 to $100,000 per patient, the potential annual peak revenue estimates are considerable. Fintepla (for kids), for example, will most likely be priced at $96,000/patient. Investors should note professional analysts, including Dawson James, forecast peak annual revenues in excess of $500MM (who also forecasts a list price of $75,000/patient in the US and $60,000/patient in the EU). It has been our experience that EU pricing is generally two-thirds of US pricing.

The following is a table that reflects potential peak annual revenues using various patient share assumptions and pricing:

Source: Created by the author using the respective assumptions noted

Again, the Dawson James analyst reports forecasts $75,000/year US and $60,000/year EU as Pedmark's list price. Using more conservative estimates like noted above yields considerable FENC value at $8.50/share ($240MM fully diluted market cap).

Because Pedmark is for kids, it is very unlikely payor coverage is going to be an issue. Furthermore, because kids generally survive chemotherapy and go on to live productive lives otherwise, it is important kids retain their hearing. Investors are encouraged to visit FENC's website to learn more about Pedmark's amazing science.

Recall biotech companies like FENC are valued in mergers and acquisition scenarios as multiples of revenues. With such potential status, exclusivity and the fact that the patent protects Pedmark through 2038, it is reasonable to conclude that the revenue multiple would be on the high end. Per Ernst & Young's FY2019 Firepower report, biotech valuations are 3 to 5 times peak annual revenue estimates (oncology like FENC at 5X).

FENC's capital structure is very simple. In Q2 2020, FENC raised $34MM via sale of common stock. FENC has no debt. The following is a simple overview of their current capitalization:

The worksheet above was created by the author. Reference links provided below:

Reference: FY2019 Form 10K

Reference: Q1 2020 Form 10Q

Reference: May 8, 2020 press release

Whether using the Treasury Stock Method or otherwise, FENC's enterprise valuation is approximately $200MM. Investors need to pay attention to Pedmark's ultimate market exclusivity term (in years) and then consider how long a "method of use" patent will protect Pedmark from a generic (or a similar competitor). Still, under any scenario, our analysis concludes that FENC is materially undervalued should the FDA approve Pedmark on or around August 10, 2020. Investors should re-assess should the FDA issue a complete response letter or even worse an outright rejection. FENC appears most likely a great investment if approved or a major loss if rejected. Investors will know for sure which very soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FENC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.