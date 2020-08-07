Political Biases Of Investment Managers

Individuals become more optimistic and perceive the markets to be less risky and more undervalued when their own party is in power, leading them to take on more risk.

Yosef Bonaparte, Alok Kumar and Jeremy Page, authors of the 2010 study “Political Climate, Optimism, and Investment Decisions,” demonstrated that individual investors’ optimism toward both the financial markets and the economy is dynamically influenced by their political affiliation and the existing political climate. They showed that:

Individuals become more optimistic and perceive the markets to be less risky and more undervalued when their own party is in power. This leads them to take on more risk. They overweight stocks with higher systematic risk and exhibit a stronger preference for high market beta, small-cap and value stocks. Those investors also trade less frequently - a good thing, as the evidence demonstrates that the more individual investors trade, the worse they do.

When the opposite party is in power, investors’ perceived uncertainty levels increase and they exhibit stronger behavioral biases, leading to poor investment decisions. The perception that economic uncertainty is high causes investors to be less likely to believe that a passive strategy (the one most likely to achieve the best results) will be profitable. That leads them to tilt their portfolios more toward familiar local stocks and to trade more actively. And in an attempt to find managers that will outperform in uncertain markets, they select funds with higher expense ratios. The higher trading and higher expenses lead to worse performance.

The following example demonstrates just how large an impact a shift in the political climate impacts the investment behavior of individual investors. Before the 2000 election results were announced, Democrats were slightly more optimistic than Republicans. However, soon after the announcement of Bush’s win, the gap widened dramatically - about 62 percent of Democrats were optimistic about the stock market in the year 2000 and just 36 percent in 2001. The optimism about the overall economy was similarly affected.

Here’s another example. In the third quarter of 2018, the economy was doing quite well. Real GNP grew 3.5 percent in the second quarter and 2.9 percent in the third. In addition, unemployment fell to 3.8 percent in August and 3.7 percent in September. And inflation remained well under control. All signs were positive. Given this set of facts, you would think that investors’ view of the economic outlook would be good. And you would be both right and wrong!

A Tale of Two Economies

The September 2018 monthly survey from The Spectrem Group, which conducts ongoing primary research on investors, found amazingly disparate views on the economy and the outlook for stocks dependent on one’s political affiliation. With a reading of 31 to 51 considered a bullish viewpoint, the Spectrem Affluent Household Outlook found that Republicans rated the economy at 56. Democrats appeared to be living in an alternate universe, as their economic confidence rating was -31, with -31 to -51 considered the most bearish. A psychologist might diagnose this as a case of cognitive dissonance.

The problem is that such bearish views influence investment decisions. The survey found that almost 50 percent of Democrats were not investing. This compares with less than one-third of Republicans not investing.

The November and December 2016 Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence and Millionaire Investor Confidence Indices provided further evidence of how political biases can impact investment decisions. With Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election considered almost inevitable, prior to the election results being known, those identified as Democrats showed higher confidence than those identified as Republicans or Independents. This completely flipped after the election: Democrats registered a confidence reading of -10, while Republicans and Independents showed confidence readings of +9 and +15, respectively.

These findings raise an interesting question: Do professional money managers also exhibit political bias, and if so, does that impact their performance?

Political Biases of Fund Managers

M. Babajide Wintoki and Yaoyi Xi sought to answer those questions in their study “Partisan Bias in Fund Portfolios,” published in the August 2020 issue of the Journal of Financial & Quantitative Analysis. They began by noting that it was already well documented that fund managers are subject to some of the same biases as less sophisticated individual investors. Among those biases is a local bias - they prefer to own stocks from their own cities, states and countries, as well as the states in which they grew up.

Wintoki and Xi hypothesized that because it had been well documented that people have a positive view of others who are similar to themselves, fund managers would tend to allocate more assets to companies led by executives with whom they share similar political ideology and partisan affiliation. They determined the partisan affiliation of both fund managers and top firm executives based on their personal donations to the two major political parties in the U.S. and classified funds or firms as Republican- (Democratic-) leaning if net donations by the fund’s managers or the firm’s executives were to Republican (Democratic) politicians. Their data sample included 1,298 actively managed mutual funds between 2000 and 2015. Following is a summary of their findings:

Partisan bias exists among fund managers across the partisan spectrum.

Fund managers are more likely to allocate assets to firms managed by executives and directors with whom they share a similar political partisan affiliation. This bias is not associated with improved fund performance.

The average share of total net assets invested in Republican-leaning firms by Republican-leaning managers was about 8 percent higher than that invested by Democratic-leaning fund managers. In contrast, the average share of total net assets invested in Democratic-leaning firms by Republican-leaning managers was about 3 percent lower than that invested by Democratic-leaning fund managers.

Among funds for which they could identify the partisan leaning of their managers, they allocated about 43 percent of their assets to firms with whose executives they shared a similar partisan affiliation, and only about 33 percent of their assets to those firms whose executives had the opposite partisan affiliation.

Republican- (Democratic-) leaning fund managers are more likely to overallocate assets toward politically similar firms when there is a Republican (Democratic) president in office, but are less likely to do so when there is a Democratic (Republican) president - confirming the research on how investor confidence is regime dependent (if their party is in power).

Mutual funds that have more holdings in politically similar firms tend to perform worse than those with less partisan bias, though the economic magnitude of this underperformance is small (market efficiency prevents the bias from having a large impact on returns). However, partisan bias leads to statistically and economically greater risk in the form of higher levels of idiosyncratic volatility - a one standard deviation increase in partisan holdings led to a 29 percent increase in idiosyncratic volatility. Thus, risk-adjusted performance was negatively impacted.

Partisan bias may heighten one aspect of the disposition effect: Fund managers are more likely to hold on longer to losing stocks of companies managed by executives who share their partisan orientation.

Partisan bias is more evident when fund managers are less experienced and when the U.S. president comes from fund managers’ own party. Partisan bias is less evident in funds with larger assets under management.

Partisan bias remains significant even after including measures of demographic similarities between fund managers and firm executives.

Wintoki and Xi concluded: “Our analysis shows that overweighting stocks of politically similar firms may be costly to fund investors - funds with more partisan bias perform slightly worse than those with less bias, and have significantly inflated fund idiosyncratic risks. This particular piece of evidence suggests that the alignment of partisan preference between mutual fund managers and firm executives does not provide an information channel through which fund managers can exploit value-related information. Partisan bias in fund allocation is more likely to be due to familiarity and/or in-group favoritism than to superior information about politically similar firms.”

We can conclude that being human leads to fund managers being susceptible to some of the same biases (mistakes) that individual investors are subject to.

Summary

There is clear evidence that the political climate affects investors’ views of the economy and the stock market and also impacts their investment behavior. This is true of not only individual investors but also of mutual fund managers - managers whose goal should be to maximize the returns of their funds while limiting the risks. However, the evidence presented indicates that they may be influenced by their in-group favoritism and overweight their portfolios in politically similar firms. This bias, instead of contributing to their funds’ performance, may be costly to their clients. Thus, we can conclude that partisan bias represents another potential agency cost between active fund managers and their investors.

Mistakes are often made because we are unaware that our decisions are being influenced by our beliefs and biases. The first step in eliminating, or at least minimizing, mistakes is to become aware of how our decisions are impacted by our views and how those views can influence outcomes. Being aware of your biases can help you make better investment decisions. Perhaps fund managers will now be aware of theirs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.