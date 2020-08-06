2016 term loan claims, second-lien note claims, and unsecured note claims are all in the same class and get the same recovery.

The Ch.11 bankruptcy of California Resources Corp. (OTCPK:CRCQQ) is becoming an interesting bankruptcy case study. The original RSA was significantly changed only about a week after it was announced. First-priority lien debt holders are getting the same recovery as unsecured noteholders. While the largest oil producer in California was hit hard by lower energy prices and having too much debt, it hopes to emerge a stronger, more viable company after eliminating over $5 billion in debt and raising new capital via a $450 million rights offer.

Typical Straightforward Recoveries

Many investors were taught in Econ. 101 that there is a priority ranking in bankruptcy for different classes of investors, and before a lower-priority class gets any recovery, the higher-priority class gets paid full recovery. This theory influences many investors' decisions. It is, however, often wrong.

The $883 million secured RBL facility holders (Class 3) are getting full recovery under the Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 215) with cash to cover their claims. The lowest-priority class, CRC shareholders (Class 7), is getting no recovery. As stated in the Disclosure Statement (docket 253): "No Holder of an Interest in CRC shall receive any distributions on account of its Interest. On and after the Effective Date, all Interests in CRC shall be cancelled." CRCQQ shares will continue to trade until the plan effective date, at which time the shares will be cancelled.

Source: Disclosure Statement (docket 253)

Not Straightforward Recoveries for the Middle Classes

The 2017 Term Holders (Class 4) claim is bifurcated into a $537 million secured claim and a $794 million unsecured deficiency claim because the actual current value of their collateral is significantly less than their total claim amount. 2017 Term Holders will receive 83.6% of the new stock, subject to substantial dilution, for their secured claim and their pro rata share of the unsecured debt claim recovery for their deficiency claim. Holders can also participate in the rights offer, but many bankruptcy courts do not consider rights offer participation as part of a claim holder's recovery. These courts consider rights offers to be just a method to raise new capital, even if there is a strong expectation that large profits can be made from participation.

It may seem a little odd that 2017 Term Holders are not demanding 100% of the new stock for their claim, but they are only entitled to receive section 506(a) priority claim for the value of their collateral for their secured claim. If the collateral value plunges, which happened in this case, the remaining claim is just an unsecured deficiency claim.

The expected value of 2017 Term Holders' secured claim recovery is either 35.0% or 17.1%, depending on ICE Brent strip prices. (See further below.)

The next lower-priority class (Class 5) is very unusual. The class includes the $794 million 2017 Term deficiency claim, the $1.045 billion 2016 Term Loan claim, the $1.893 billion Second-Lien Note claim, and the $247 million Unsecured Note claim. They all share equally in receiving the remaining 16.4% of the new stock, which is subject to substantial dilution.

The 2016 Term Loan is "secured by a first-priority lien on a substantial majority of the Debtors' assets", according to the Disclosure Statement, but holders are getting the same recovery as unsecured noteholders. What? At first glance this seems totally irrational. The problem for 2016 Term Loan holders is that they are "entitled to collateral recovery after the RBL Facility and the 2017 Term Loan in accordance with the Pari Passu Intercreditor Agreement", according to the Disclosure Statement. Since the 2017 Term Loan holders are getting the collateral recovery, the 2016 Term Loan holders' claim is just an unsecured claim.

Unsecured debt holders can also participate in the rights offer, but again, this is not considered part of their recovery. The estimated recovery is 2.2% or 1.1%, again depending on ICE Brent strip prices.

Major Changes to the Original RSA

The original Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) was included in the Declaration of CEO Todd Stevens (docket 20). A revised RSA (docket 214) was filed on July 24. There is some confusion regarding the original RSA. Page 24 of the Declaration that summarizes the recoveries states that 2017 Term loan holders would get 93% of the new stock and 93% of the stock offering rights, but the RSA Term Sheet contained in the same docket filing states 91% of the stock and 91% of the rights. This was changed in the revised RSA. In the revised RSA, 2017 Term Loan holders get 83.6% of the new stock, and the remaining 16.4% goes to unsecured debt claim holders.

The original RSA was supported by 84.4% of 2017 Term Loan holders, 50.8% of 2016 Term Loan holders, and 8.2% of 2lien noteholders. The revised RSA has support of 85% of 2017 Term Loan holders and 68% of unsecured debt holders. Since only one impaired creditor class needs to vote to approve (2/3rd dollar amount of the claim class and a simple majority of holders within that class) a Ch.11 reorganization plan for the court to confirm the plan under section 1129, it is very likely that there will be no problems confirming this plan.

The terms of the rights offer were also changed. The $450 million rights offer is now divided into two tranches. Tranche A is for $405 million, and 2017 Term Loan holders get 100% participation, after deducting 37.5% that is reserved for the Backstop Parties. Tranche B is for $45 million that is 100% for unsecured debt holders, after deducting 50% for Backstop Parties. Backstop Parties are also being paid a premium amount equal to 10% of the $450 million rights offer payable in new stock. The group of Backstop Parties was also expended under the revised RSA.

The stock purchase price remains the same - a 35% discount to "Set-Up Equity Value". The Set-Up Equity Value is $1.65 billion, but if the 12-month average ICE Brent strip is below $40/Bbl prior to the conditional approval of the Disclosure Statement, the Set-Up Equity Value is only $1.3 billion. Since there would be much greater dilution at the lower Set-Up Equity Value with more shares being issued to raise $450 million, the estimated recoveries for the Term Loan holders and unsecured debt holders are much lower. With Brent currently trading in the high 40s, it is very unlikely that the lower value will be used. These Set-Up Equity Values are just negotiated figures and not really based on some in-depth analysis and valuation studies.

They are asking the court to give conditional approval for the Disclosure Statement (docket 254) so that claim holders know the Set-Up Equity Value when voting on the Ch.11 reorganization plan and deciding if they want to participate in the rights offer. Final approval for both the Disclosure Statement and the Ch.11 Reorganization Plan is being held on the same date - October 5. They expect to exit Ch.11 bankruptcy before the end of October.

There is an interesting feature of this rights offer. It is not required that a holder of an unsecured debt claim be an accredited investor or a qualified institutional buyer (docket 254 page 9). Often, retail holders are not allowed to participate in rights offers under Ch.11 reorganization plans.

Second-Lien Note Issues In Bankruptcy

There have been a number of interesting recoveries for 2lien noteholders compared to unsecured noteholders in many recent Ch.11 filings, including CRC. (I plan on writing an article about this development.) Holders of CRC 2lien notes are getting the same recovery as unsecured noteholders. What makes this even more difficult to accept is that investors who participated in the 2015 exchange offer of 2lien notes for unsecured notes received about 20% less 2lien note principal amount for their unsecured notes. At that time, investors most likely thought they were getting higher-quality paper for their unsecured notes. It now seems they were wrong. The value of collateral securing notes has plunged, and their claim is now just an unsecured claim.

Conclusion - Lessons For Investors

* Original restructuring support agreements can be revised significantly.

* Rights offers are not always closed to typical retail investors.

* Econ. 101 recovery orders do not always reflect the reality that if the collateral securing debt drops sharply, a claim could become just a lower-priority unsecured claim.

* Recoveries impacting various debt classes sometimes change, but recoveries for shareholders almost always stay the same - no recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.