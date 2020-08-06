At an NTM EV/S of 6.9x, the stock is undervalued; if management executes on its promises, Twitter could theoretically be a long-term multi-bagger.

Source: Twitter Brand Resources

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is a Buy, in my opinion. Revenue growth expectedly declined last quarter, but long-term investors should have enough reasons to be optimistic. The ad product pains that led to recent drawdowns are now in the rear-view mirror, and the company has made progress in creating a better platform with stronger monetization potential than ever before. Meanwhile, activist investors have taken some influence and are shepherding the company towards higher shareholder value creation. At a 1-year Fwd EV/S of 6.9x, TWTR is undervalued.

Twitter's Historic Underperformance

Source: Koyfin; Total Cumulative Returns of TWTR, GOOG, FB, SPDR S&P 500 since Twitter's IPO

Great tech stories over the past decade have been marked by eccentric billionaires, founder CEOs, limitless market opportunities, and similar narratives of creative disruption (and somehow vaguely improving people's lives). Some of those narratives have been enough to sustain mega growth and attract ludicrous amounts of funding, while other businesses have been humbled by public market scepticism.

When these story businesses go public and the growth fades away, the markets demand answers and punish a lack of profitability. The transition from high growth potential to stable-growth profitability has been a tricky path where some companies have done better than others. Within the consumer internet sector, Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), and some Chinese counterparts have done well to bank-in profits, while Twitter (TWTR) has undoubtedly underperformed expectations considering its position as a unique, globally scalable social network that has been publicly traded for as long as it has. Investors that entered the stock during unlucky periods may have experienced drawdowns of 50% or more on their positions.

One might say there's not much of a reason why Twitter didn't go the way of Facebook when it came to monetising network effects and banking in advertising revenue. Perhaps Twitter had reached the end of its scaling potential and a larger user base is required to truly generate profits in the social media game. Or perhaps it might just need the operations-focused DNA that Sheryl Sandberg brought to Facebook to turn it into a sinister cash flow machine. Jack Dorsey's part-time CEO role and antics (potential move to Africa) have meanwhile amassed criticism, with calls for him to step down from the role. With the recent user growth surge, improvements in product and ad-tech, and shareholder activism, I think the missing pieces are finally coming together to unlock significant value going forward.

Accelerating User Growth

Q2 2020 recorded Twitter's mDAU (monthly Daily Active Users) surged +34% yoy, which led to some positive post-earnings share price action. That figure includes 24% growth in US users and 37% growth in international users. The growth came as a surprise even though a large uptick in user growth was expected due to C-19 trends as the world stayed at home and digital consumption increased.

Source: Author, Data from Twitter's Q2 2020 Selected Financials and Metrics

Even before C-19, Twitter's growth had been accelerating through 2019 after a slump, as management noted a variety of platform developments and a rethinking of how Twitter worked as notable changes in the health of the platform came into effect. While Q2 2020 could have had some pull forward in growth considering the environment, odds are a reasonably high growth rate may continue in subsequent quarters going off the historical trajectory. This bodes well for the future financial performance, as ad inventory, improvements in ad targeting, and effectiveness in monetizing the platform further increase with an active and growing user base.

Revenue growth had come in at -19% yoy for the last quarter, with the end of March experiencing a major slowdown, while the last three weeks of June saw a recovery to -15% yoy. Long-term investors should be optimistic that ad spend will eventually normalize and converge to the user growth, chasing the wider reach that Twitter now offers. History has shown that ad spend is often a lagging indicator and takes time to move towards where engagement is. This, of course, depends on the recovery of the economy and meaningful changes in ad revenue products.

MAP Improvements and CrossInstall

Twitter continues to make strides in offering a better and more effective ad product, in my opinion.

And we passed a major milestone as we completed our ad server rebuild to support faster product development, increase our stability, and help scale our advertising business. We also made progress on our direct response roadmap by improving measurement, prediction, and our ad formats portfolio. We acquired CrossInstall, a team of 60 people to help accelerate our direct response initiatives. And as you all saw from our job postings, and we'll see from future experiments, we're in the early stages of exploring other potential revenue opportunities to complement our advertising business (...) So our goal here in terms of engagement is people may come in for one reason, we want to show them everything else Twitter has to offer. And we're seeing that in the numbers as well. And I think topics will continue to play a massive role. But the investment of relevance at its core is critical. And that's not just for our consumer products, but also for our advertising stack as well, and specifically, around how we think about MAP going forward (...) - CEO Jack Dorsey, Q2 2020 Earnings Call Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Transcript, Seeking Alpha

MAP stands for Mobile App Promotion, an important revenue product for Twitter that some investors would remember had bugs and issues a while ago that led to a miserable Q3 earnings shock. The company has since alleviated the issues and wrapped up rebuilding its ad server, a critical accomplishment that now opens opportunities for ad experimentation and further ad monetization. The next-generation MAP product is underway, and I see the Q3/Q4 pains as a one-off problem that seem to be largely resolved.

Twitter now offers over 4000 topics that over 50 million users follow. This marks the gradual move towards platform personalization for users and should consequently result in superior ad targeting capabilities in the long run. The CrossInstall acquisition and integration will accelerate this trend and deliver increasing value to advertisers. Superior ad-tech will be a key competitive differentiator for social media platforms, in my opinion, as they'll compete against other digital ad-based networks (a market mostly ruled by Facebook and Google) to deliver the best bang for the buck.

The Silver Lake and Elliott Incentives

Twitter is perhaps more aligned with shareholder value creation than ever before since its "partnerships" with Silver Lake and Elliott Management. Some key highlights on the company's press release on the matter are as follow:

Silver Lake invested $1 billion into the company; the Board approved a $2 billion share repurchase program.

The company entered into a "Cooperation Agreement" with Elliott Management; Elliot holds a ~4% stake.

Egon Durban and Jesse Cohn, from Silver Lake and Elliott respectively, were appointed to the Board of Directors; a new committee has been formed to evaluate the leadership and governance regularly.

Twitter announced its ambition to sustain a +20% yoy growth in mDAUs and accelerate beyond 2020 to capture the digital ads market.

Elliot and Silver Lake have no say in Twitter's policies or rules.



Source: Press Release "Twitter, Inc. Announces Partnership With Silver Lake and Elliott Management" - March 9, 2020

The activist influence is a positive note, in my view. Importantly, the activists will help keep Jack Dorsey's eccentricities (moving to Africa) in check and the leadership on their toes to deliver on promises. Dorsey has been a polarising figure, and the dual CEO role has garnered its fair share of criticism, but there's no denying that Twitter itself is somewhat eccentric and unique as a social media platform. It may just require its founder's DNA to deliver with the right incentives and some policing in check.

Unlike an Uber/Dara situation, where Uber's app had little to evolve and it was more of a governance and operations issue, Twitter will have to evolve further as a product to unlock increased ad value. New features, nuanced workings, relevance, platform health, and enforcing policies will continue to be key challenges. The platform's fundamental nature is intertwined with how it generates revenue, and therefore, needs both the innovators and operations folks. In my view, Dorsey staying on is a good thing, and the new board members should complement his skill set.

Egon Durban (Co-CEO, Silver Lake) has a record of unlocking value by influencing operations of Dell, Skype, Motorola, and VMware, to name a few. Jesse Cohn (Head of US Equity Activism, Eliott Management) has a background in managing tech investments and is also a director for eBay and Citrix. Both members are veteran investors and should help nudge Twitter's internal business drivers to align with shareholder value. Needless to say, Elliott and Silver Lake now have considerable skin in the game.

Financial Performance

Source: Author, Data from Twitter's Q2 2020 Selected Financials and Metrics

"Non-GAAP Gross Profit" was calculated as "Revenue - Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue". "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted FCF" metrics are as reported by the company. I've used FCF (Free Cash Flow) rather than earnings as the key indicator of profitability in my analysis.

Revenue growth for Q3 and Q4 saw deceleration due to issues from MAP bugs and weaker ad seasonality, as discussed before. With the crucial ad server rebuild that now enables ad experimentation and, therefore, optimization, things are looking better going forward considering the environment. Management stated that the last three weeks of June experienced -15% revenue growth yoy, showing significant improvement from the end of March this year. Q3 will likely see better results.

Despite the nasty revenue hit, the FCF margin remained positive at 6%. The declining FCF trend leading up to it can be attributed to product development and reinvestment in growth, which scaled expenses. Twitter may have been considered as a maturing business, but my analysis so far indicates its return to a high-growth story. The company should be judged on its top line and mDAU metrics for the near future.

Valuation

Source: Koyfin; Price and EV/S multiples

An NTM EV/S of 6.9x renders TWTR undervalued, in my opinion. If management can live up to its promises, there's big upside and even multi-bagger potential over the coming years. The strategy, incentives, and execution so far are on point for long-term value creation.

Risks

Competition: Competition that includes any internet network that captures user attention can take away from engagement on Twitter (Facebook, Netflix, other social media); other competitors may also have superior ad-tech and lure away advertising spend.

Competition that includes any internet network that captures user attention can take away from engagement on Twitter (Facebook, Netflix, other social media); other competitors may also have superior ad-tech and lure away advertising spend. Economy: The economy may not improve quickly enough. The ad-demand could stay suppressed for far longer than the market expects.

The economy may not improve quickly enough. The ad-demand could stay suppressed for far longer than the market expects. Regulations: Twitter is central to political and regulatory risks. The platform's success relies on accumulating user data and monetising it from an advertising standpoint. Data privacy is central, and regulations such as GDPR in the EU could erode profits. Furthermore, Twitter's role in the proliferation of information that influences politics, free speech, and social outcomes could come under regulatory fire in unexpected ways.

Twitter is central to political and regulatory risks. The platform's success relies on accumulating user data and monetising it from an advertising standpoint. Data privacy is central, and regulations such as GDPR in the EU could erode profits. Furthermore, Twitter's role in the proliferation of information that influences politics, free speech, and social outcomes could come under regulatory fire in unexpected ways. Cybersecurity: The platform has repeatedly shown security vulnerabilities, including the one seen recently. Further attacks may turn away advertisers and users.

The platform has repeatedly shown security vulnerabilities, including the one seen recently. Further attacks may turn away advertisers and users. Activism doesn't work: Tension in the partnerships mentioned above could lead to underperformance, leadership changes, and the possible destruction of overall shareholder value. I'd like to put the odds in Elliot and Silver Lake's favour, but this is a major valid concern.

Tension in the partnerships mentioned above could lead to underperformance, leadership changes, and the possible destruction of overall shareholder value. I'd like to put the odds in Elliot and Silver Lake's favour, but this is a major valid concern. Systemic Risks: TWTR is a growth stock and is susceptible to higher-than-normal volatility and very large drawdowns, as shown in the past. Investors should approach it accordingly.

Conclusion

All things considered, TWTR is a Buy, in my opinion. After a long share price roller-coaster, the company is re-entering high-growth mode. Shares are trading at a discount to other social media and high-growth tech stocks based on the valuation. The right ingredients seem to be in play for long-term shareholder value creation and, potentially, a multi-bagger in the making. At an NTM EV/S of 6.9x, the risk/reward is very attractive.

