With the company lagging compared to peers and valuations being sky-high, this is an easy avoid for me.

While relative sales multiples can explain part of the enthusiasm (at the offer price), this appeal has been gone following gains on the opening day.

Unlike its major peer Shopify, I am not that impressed with the growth rates in what are ideal circumstances for the company.

BigCommerce has gone public in a very successful offering, no surprise given the end markets in which the company operates.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) has gone public in an IPO which was destined to become a success in this environment. Offering a software platform through which companies and individuals can set up their own websites to sell online is the hottest area of the market and economy these days.

Unlike some peers, I am not that impressed with the operational performance which makes that valuations are extremely rich, certainly after the opening day gains and certainly as competitors are doing a much better job.

Igniting Growth

BigCommerce claims that it can ignite growth and not complexity for its customers with its SaaS platform leading "a new era of e-commerce." The company aims to simplify the creation of engaging online stores through ease-of-use, functionality and flexibility. Hence, customers can have branded e-commerce stores and cross-channel connections to marketplaces, social networks and POS.

Mid-year 2020, the company has 60,000 online stores in over more than 100 countries. While many businesses have moved towards online sales already, this field continues to change and transform with new channels developing and customers expecting personalized offerings and experiences.

Launched in 2009, the company has seen impressive growth over the past decade, now catering to customers including Ben & Jerry's, Sony (NYSE:SNE), Skullcandy and Woolrich, among others. I would have liked to see even bigger names as most prolific customers.

The IPO and Valuation Thoughts

BigCommerce Holdings sold 9.0 million shares at $24 per share, comfortably above the preliminary pricing range of $21-23 per share, which in its turn was already raised from a preliminary pricing range of $18-20 per share. Note that not all shares were sold by the company, although 6.8 million shares being offered by BigCommerce result in gross proceeds of $163 million.

The 65.8 million shares outstanding following the offering give the company a market value of $1.58 billion at the offer price. Including a modest net cash position, I peg pro-forma net cash balances around $150 million, translating into an operating asset valuation of little over $1.4 billion.

While the company operates in a red-hot sector, the results are not that impressive if you ask me. Revenues in the year 2019 were up just 22% to $112.1 million and operating losses rose slightly to $41 million that year. Truth be told, there was a big R&D component to the losses.

First-quarter results were a little more comforting. Revenue growth accelerated to 30% with revenues coming in at $33.2 million as operating losses were cut by $3 million to $7 million. With many businesses forced to go online during Covid-19, current conditions should be close to optimal for the firm and given these conditions, I find it quite disappointing that second-quarter revenue growth is not that impressive. For the quarter ending in June, the company sees sales growth around 30% towards $35 million, with EBITDA losses increasing a bit compared to the first quarter.

While 30% growth this year could translate into sales of nearly $150 million this year, this translates into a near 10 times sales multiple for that business with still large losses, but showing much slower pace of growth and not seeing the same jump from Covid-19 as other peers. This is a big red flag in my eyes, although in this (IPO) market anything is possible.

That is indeed the case here with shares having more than tripled on their opening day, now trading at $80 which gives the company a $5.3 billion equity valuation, or more than $5.1 billion enterprise valuation. This values operating assets at around 34 times forward sales, very demanding for a business which only grows sales by 30% in a near-perfect environment.

Concluding Thoughts

While a 10 times sales multiple does not look that high in this environment (at the offer price) I am not that impressed with the losses, and mere 30% revenue growth in this environment for the company. This conclusion is even more valued with shares now trading at $80, with forward sales multiples increasing to 35 times, something which cannot be reconciled with the current growth rates.

Other than valuation and losses, the biggest risk is that of stiff competition from larger peers which have more resources and actually grow their business a bit quicker. This includes competition from Magento (ADBE), WooCommerce and Shopify (SHOP), among others.

That latter competitor has seen great operational and share price momentum this year, with shares having risen from $300 during the Covid-19 turmoil to $1,100 at this point in time. Shopify just reported its second-quarter results, with revenues up 97%, growing at roughly three times the rate of BigCommerce. Revenues trend at $3 billion per annum, being roughly 20 times the size of BigCommerce. The valuation of Shopify has ballooned to $130 billion, equal to 43 times annualised sales. Based on relative valuation, Shopify is a bit more expensive, yet this is fully warranted (on a relative basis) given its size, margins and growth rate, all vastly superior versus BigCommerce.

At the offer price, or a modest premium to that, I would be inclined to be upbeat on the company given the relative valuations, although BigCommerce is underperforming on basically all cold, hard factors. I was furthermore comforted by the fact that Tiger Global Management was willing to buy up to 20% of the shares in the IPO, of course driven by the recognition that the IPO would likely become a huge success, which was an easy bet.

At $80 I can only imagine that Tiger would be eager to sell out as soon as allowed as this valuation does not seem to make much sense, both on absolute and relative comparisons.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.