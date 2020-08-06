AAR is trading at a 30% discount on its tangible book value, making the stock attractive at current levels.

The global pandemic is wreaking a havoc on the airline industry but beneath the rubble is an opportunity to get AAR Corp. (AIR), a major defense contractor and America's largest independent aircraft-overhaul company, at a bargain.

AAR provides aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the aviation industry. With an army of 5400 employees, the company provides engineering services, such as jet engine installation and overhaul, airframes refurbishment, and landing gear maintenance services. The company serves commercial, government, and military fleets through contracts with commercial airlines, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State.

Investment Thesis

AAR Corp. has a strong balance sheet that would enable it to withstand market disruptions while its competitors exit the market, allowing the company to increase market share.

The company will benefit from airline expense-cutting trends such as MRO outsourcing. The increase in reliance on used aircraft, which generally need more maintenance, is a tailwind on the company's earnings.

The company is trading below its tangible book value of $23 per share, rendering the stock undervalued at current prices.

Lastly, because most of AAR costs are variable, the decrease in sales will be absorbed by the lower cost of goods sold (COGS) and operating costs. This, combined with low EPS estimates, will enable AAR to beat the estimates, as explained in the analysis below.

Strong Balance Sheet

The strength of the balance sheet reassures investors of the company's ability to endure the harsh economic environment caused by Covid-19. In addition to low leverage ratios of 1.3x and net debt levels of a mere $193 million, this strength is demonstrated in the following:

At current levels, AAR is trading at a 30% discount on its tangible book value per share of $22.38.

AAR does not have near-term maturities. Of the $600 million debt, $22 million is due 2022 and the rest in 2025.

The company is likely to pay most of the credit facility this quarter as pointed out by Sean Gillen, the company's CFO, last month:

We expect to repay the facility this quarter such that we maintain cash on hand going forward consistent with historical levels

As of May 31, 2020, AAR had a cash balance of $400 million which will enable the company to come through with its debt reduction plan. It makes sense for AAR to repay its revolving credit balance using cash in hand. The company topped its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure at the onset of the pandemic and parked the proceeds in cash and cash equivalent accounts. Now that economic and financial markets are starting to stabilize, the fear of liquidity drying up is less than it was before.

Next Quarter Earnings

AAR will report its Q1 earnings (three months ending August 31) late in September. Below is Analysts' estimates for Q1 (three months ending August 31)

Sales: $381 million, down 30% from last year.

EPS: $-0.05 per share, down 140% from last year.

Top-line estimates reasonably reflect a 30% decrease in sales compared to the same quarter last year. Recently, AAR was awarded a three-year MRO contract with Royal Netherlands Air Force to service the F-16 jet fuel starter. Earlier this week the company also signed an agreement with Air Methods, the largest helicopter operator, to provide warranty and value engineering services to its fleet. The company will also benefit from steady defense budgets for 2020 and 2021. Still, the disruption in the commercial airline industry will have its toll on the company's earnings.

On the other hand, EPS estimates show a 140% decrease from Q1 2019 levels and I believe the company will beat these estimates for the following reasons.

First, the company implemented many cost-saving initiatives that are expected to increase profit margins. The company furloughed 1400 of its employees, halted management compensation, closed facilities, and put a plan to decrease S&G expenditures by $50 million this year.

Second, the company sold its last contract in the company-owned-company-operated (COCO) business and realized the last impairment charge related to the closure of the business segment. The company also realized charges and expenses related to the closure of Goldsboro and Duluth facilities. The company also conducted impairment tests to its inventory, facilities, and other assets in relation to an expected decrease in sales as a result of Covid-19 as recent as the 31st of May. In summary, we can say that the worst is behind us now.

Finally, most of AAR's costs are variable. A decrease in the sale will translate to lower costs, thus preserving margins. The cost of goods sold occupies a big portion of the company's expenses due to the high costs of inventory - i.e., jet engines. Historically, excluding the effects of the Covid-19, gross profit margin hovered around 15% and it decreased even further in recent quarters.

Source: YCharts

In the past five years, a 3-year operating profit margin hovered between 4.85% and 5.4% while the gross profit margin hovered between 14.4% and 16.23%. Below is a simplified proforma income statement.

Source: Author's estimates and company filings. Figures in millions except for per share data.

The number of shares outstanding is 35,155,371 as of June 30, 2020. Based on the analysis above, EPS for next quarter will be around $0.07 per share compared to analysts' consensus estimate of $-0.05 per share.

There are a few assumptions in the analysis above. First, the analysis assumes tightening in profit margins as usually seen during economic recessions. Also, the analysis assumes that most of the impairments from discontinued operations have already materialized. Finally, the analysis assumes $2.6 million interest payments, similar to last quarter, without incorporating CFO's debt reduction plans.

What Can Go Wrong

Even if the company beats EPS estimates, the stock might not appreciate, costing the investment-play its catalyst. Ultimately, the stock price will depend on the management discussion of the earnings results during the earnings call. An upbeat, optimistic tone will serve the stock well and vice versa.

Secondly, there is no hiding from the fact that the company is operating in a challenging environment. Airlines' bankruptcy, reduced capacity, and deferrals of maintenance plans will have negative effects on the company's earnings. This is already incorporated in price and sales estimates, but if investors perceive worsening or worse-than-the expected situation, the stock will fall.

What To Expect Next Quarter

Historically, government contracts accounted for a third of the company's revenues. This quarter, investors should expect an increase in the share of government sales of total earnings as commercial airlines scale back their operations while the government revamps military spending.

Assuming the company's share of global defense contracts remains unchanged, government revenue for Q1 2020 will stand at $211 million (same as Q1 2019). That is 55% of the sales estimate for the current quarter.

Investors also shouldn't expect any dividend payments until at least September 30, 2021. AAR applied for a loan under the CARES act that stipulates the company suspends share buybacks and dividend distributions throughout the period.

Summary

AAR Corp. is a major defense contractor and America's largest independent aircraft-overhaul company. AAR is trading at a 30% discount on its tangible book value.

The company's variable costs, cost-cutting initiatives, and market position make it likely that the company will beat Wall Street EPS estimates, providing a catalyst for closing the gap between the share price and book value.

Having said that, AAR suspended its dividend payments as a result of provisions for recipients of loans under the CARES act. Investors should not expect dividends until the end of September 2021.

The company is an excellent investment opportunity for investors seeking capital appreciation.

