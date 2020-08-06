Neles Oyj (MXTOF) CEO Olli Isotalo on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Rita Uotila – Head of Investor Relations

Olli Isotalo – Chief Executive Officer

Simo Sääskilahti – Chief Financial Office

Magnus Kruber – UBS

Max Yates – Crédit Suisse

Antti Suttelin – Danske Bank

Antti Kansanen – SEB

Tomas Skogman – Carnegie

Rita Uotila

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Neles half year review briefing. I’m Rita Uotila, Head of the IR at Neles. I am happy to introduce today’s speakers, CEO, Olli Isotalo; and CFO, Simo Sääskilahti.

Without further ado, please go ahead, Olli, with the presentation.

Olli Isotalo

Okay. Thank you, Rita. And I’m still at sound check. Simo, can you hear me?

Simo Sääskilahti

Very well.

Olli Isotalo

Okay. Good, excellent. So welcome on my behalf as well to this very first half a year review of Neles. This is exciting call, I guess, this is one of those so-called big calls in many respects. But my idea today or our idea, together with Simo, today is to cover three topics.

I will first speak about our first half year and, of course, the second quarter highlights and the results in brief, then Simo will then run through to say – the bigger points to you in detail. And then finally, I will take the opportunity and to make a kind of a short recap of our recently launched strategy, but maybe taking a bit more execution focus in that part.

At that point, we can go to the first topic and the highlights. Well, I guess it’s fair to say that the first half of the year, from our point of view, it was eventful. We had two major teams that kept us very busy. First of all, of course, the very positive and in many ways, good learning experience to all of us was the partial demerger for Metso and building the new Neles as an independent listed company. It was a lasting one-year long project, which was completed successfully July 1 when the trading started.

The other main topic was not that positive, but that has been then the COVID-19 pandemic with all its implications and all the actions which we then took due force. Our financial performance, especially the underlying operational margins, they were solid regardless of the pandemic situation.

Oil and gas and pulp and paper, our project funnel, generally speaking, it remained active throughout the period. And it’s also visible in our order backlog today, which is stronger than it was at the end of last year.

At the same time, we took a bit more hit on our services and in the maintenance, repairs and operations, MRO-driven and mostly customer OpEx-driven business, because of the mobility restrictions and lockdowns. In that sense, the prices has been different compared in the earlier or to the crisis in the past.

Finally then, Neles Board of Directors that became effect 1st of July, also formally confirmed our strategy. There were no changes made. It was at least still the same strategy. It is very valid, and it was first time communicated in the press release before the Capital Market day in May and then repeatedly in the date itself and then in the numerous investor calls after that.

Post period, important event from strategy point of view and operationally was the opening of our new technology center, the new factory in China. This is our second factory in Jiaxing and close to Shanghai, our first factory and located in Shanghai. They are within 1.5 hour driving distance from each other.

Moving on, looking at the market during first half. We can say that the North American market was, of course, impacted during the second quarter, both by the COVID-19 pandemic but also the overall market sentiment in North America, in our case, varying price in oil, a bit softer fluctuation already at the end of last year due to the trade wars and other issues. And then now during the second quarter, we then saw order impact and really the full impact on all matters. EMEIA, of course an important market area for us, in many ways being the biggest but also quite service-intensive. This was suffering because of the MRO and the services business, more or less. APAC, also of course were impacted because of the same reason. On the other hand, our very strong first half in South America, thanks to mainly pulp and paper projects that we were able to win.

If you look at the curves on the right side, I just would like to make a note that the peak during Q4 2019 was in South America. But also now the clear, let’s say, peak during Q1, and on other hand then the dip in Q2 meant they are such normal fluctuation and the timing of peak project orders received are not reflecting really any changes in the market sentiment or the market situation as such.

Moving our focus to the Q2, the first [Technical Difficulty] for the predominant theme during last quarter was really the focus on our profitability, meaning the cost control, but also protect our customer business. Orders received came quite a lot, down 21% year-on-year; sales, 16%; and adjusted EBITA, 15%.

However, the relative profitability, 16.3% of adjusted EBITA, we are very happy internally. We consider that as a good figure in this uncertain time. That was a consequence obviously countered, both structural and temporary, our cost saving actions very proactively during the Q1. We took a very forward-leading approach in those because of the feeling that this might end up to even worse situation than it’s been at the beginning. But we were prepared for both scenarios. Adjustment items then there during the Q4, they were €4 million, and they are all related to creation of new Neles, rebranding IT structure and, of course, having the new operating structure in place now open.

Operating profit were impacted by those assortment items and, of course, sales down year-over-year. Earnings per share were €0.08.

Simo Sääskilahti

Olli, we are having a little bit hard time hearing you at times. Okay?

Olli Isotalo

€39 million free cash flow during Q2. If you look at then the full first half, the markets were mixed in the sense that I already explained. On the other hand, we had a good project funnel. But at the same time, we were suffering on the day-to-day and the services in the MRO-driven business. But obviously because the first quarter was in many ways still almost stabilizing this, orders received came down by 10%.and the sales, 14%. Order backlog at the end of the period was €305 million, which is 9% from the year-end 2019. Earnings per share, €0.14, and the cash flow during the first quarter was not equally impressive to Q2, meaning that the average cash flow in H1 was a bit more modest.

A couple of words of COVID-19 and our actions. I think I have covered most of them already. But obviously, we put the employee safety and the protection as the first priority. And we learned – like many others, we learned the new ways of working. The factories, obviously, they have been operational all the time, and the factory people don’t have the luxury to go to the remote mode like we did globally basically in all our units and offices. That went surprisingly well, and we have learned the new ways to work in many ways.

We also mandate well or actually very well in the supply chain. We had some disturbances, of course, in the beginning of the year with the lockdowns in China, later on lockdowns in Brazil, then later on in India. Currently, all our factories except our factories in India are working almost normal. India, as you know, from the news is still suffering and especially our area where we are located in Mumbai. That is still suffering from the pandemic lockdown situation.

Looking at the market a couple of months ahead. We expect the market activity in pulp and paper projects to continue on a good level. We still have the project funnel there, and we are very actively working with that one. At the same time, we do not see oil and gas project funnel on the same level as it was during the first half of the year, but we expect the decline from the good levels because of the situation of the overall economic concern.

We expect services and MRO-driven business to gradually improve towards the year-end as the restrictions are expected to ease and many customer operations to normalize. We are also learning, as we believe the customers are learning, to work under these conditions, which is also helping the situation. After saying all that, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, of course, continues to create uncertainty and risks in the coming months for the business as well.

If the first half was eventful, I guess it’s fair to say that we can expect the second half to be eventful as well. We have caught a lot of media attention here locally here in Finland, obviously, with the local issue but very much media attention around speculations, share repurchases, public tender offer, et cetera, et cetera. And then obviously, we will organize an Extraordinary General Meeting at the end of October this year.

Good. That was the first section. And Simo, if you take over then and run through the financials in details.

Simo Sääskilahti

Okay. Thank you, Olli. So starting at the profit and loss statement. As mentioned, the first half profit, our adjusted EBITA was 14.3%, and thanks to a very strong profitability in the second quarter. The sales were low, which is challenging the profitability. However, we reacted early to these issues that were caused by the pandemic. We, of course, kept safety, business continuity and customer cooperation first, but we also took a lot of actions to – and a strong focus on protecting our profitability and cash flow.

So in the second quarter, our adjusted EBITA was 16.3%. It was a – there was a small effect of support from low group allocations. But if you just look at also the – just the underlying kind of business results, it was also on good level in these circumstances. These activities to protect the profitability, they included both kind of structural changes and personnel reductions and reallocation of resources that are driven both by the situation but also by our strategy. But then we also we took kind of short-term cost saving actions, temporary layoffs, work fund reductions and then also looking carefully in all external spend and to make sure that we keep the profitability on a good level.

As mentioned and as well known, in the first half, we carried out successfully the demerger and preparation of the launch of Neles. These costs – some of these kind of one-off costs that are indicated as adjustment items, altogether €6 million in the first half and €4 million in the second quarter, and they are obviously excluded on the adjusted EBITA. So taking this into account, our operating profit is 11.7% of the sales in the first half and 12.6% in the second quarter.

Perhaps one and just a technical note that, as Olli mentioned, the earnings per share for the continuing operations was €0.14, but then there’s a large booking in the second quarter relating to the completion of the demerger and transfer of the net assets to net Outotec, that will be seen in the group IFRS EPS. Obviously, this is not a cash item and such.

Then moving to the next page, we can see that this sort of kind of a one-page to help people reconcile the numbers. So we have here operating – operative adjusted EBITA, which is corresponding to the previously reported segment profits. So the difference between that and the group adjusted EBITA is the headquarters and other allocations. And then obviously, there are between group adjusted EBITA and the operating profit, amortization and the adjustments that I just mentioned.

Moving on and looking at the balance sheet. I think the main attention here would be drawn to the kind of the net debt position that was crystallized now at the completion of the partial demerger at the end of June. This net debt position at that time was €99 million, more or less, yielding a gearing of 39% and net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.0. It should be noted though that this would be impacted by payment of about €26 million of withholding taxes related to dividends that were already paid in June, and this €26 million payment has been done already in July.

Moving on and looking a bit closer to the net working capital. I should make a note here that these numbers here exclude – or are focused on external items and include certain net to internal items. So in the second quarter, there was a lot of – also emphasis on managing cash flows, collect the receivables and managing credit. We didn’t experience any material credit losses or cancellations – project cancellations due to COVID and our receivables were reduced during Q2, but inventories still stayed on a high level.

And finally, looking at the cash flow for the first half. As Olli mentioned, that was pretty much concentrated on the second quarter during which it was quite solid. If you look at the investment levels, they were quite high in the first half. One item to note there where there were these investments made for the new Jiaxing factory. It was €3 million in the period. Going forward, we expect that the full year investment levels to be below last year’s level.

This is kind of in a nutshell our highlights for the financials. So back to you, Olli.

Olli Isotalo

Okay. Thank you, Simo. And then to the final section: strategy update and focus areas. Reinventing reliability is our new customer promise. We are building on our long heritage, experience and know-how, and really our ambition is to develop and to bring to the market new solutions that are redefining how the process industry or industries are experiencing the reliability in flow control.

The confirmed financial targets are reflecting our growth ambition. We are aiming to grow organically, clearly faster than the market. We are aiming to reach around €1 billion – more than €1 billion volumes measured in orders around 2025, except there – it’s very much depending on the success on the acquisition side, to some degree, also, of course, the recovery from the COVID or the current COVID crisis.

Meanwhile, the growth will take some resources or will require some investments. We are aiming to keep the profitability levels or at good levels over 15% of EBITA while investing to grow but also keeping our balance sheet, that Simo has went through, on a healthy level after – for these investments and also, of course, to divide the payer share to the shareholders.

The strategy is based on four areas where we see the growth opportunities and three areas, which are more related to the internal operational and cost efficiencies. The growth we are expecting to come by gaining – continue to gain market share by expanding our sales coverage, both internal and external, both direct and indirect sales channels, but also broadening our product offering, meaning to be able to serve the current core industries better to have more complete product offering but also expand our current core to the new areas.

We are aiming to continue and further accelerate the good growth, actually more than average growth that we have had during last times in valve controls and actuators, the automation part of the valve business, and the stay and to continue the faster than average growth that we have had in our service business. And all these initiatives there and behind these focus areas are supported then by targeting acquisitions to support.

There is no growth without cost, that goes without saying, to mitigate potential negative impact on the growth impact. We have identified some areas: first of all, to make a difference to competition in project delivery capability. It’s one of those areas. That will also help us to improve and optimize our working capital. We opened our new factory in China during the last quarter. And we recently acquired a company in India less than two years ago. Due to the circumstances, we have not been able to fully leverage those – or that factory that we have in Mumbai. So there is a lot more to be done, both to leverage the new factory in China and the good setup that we have in Mumbai in the coming years.

We have launched cost saving actions, not only the temporary ones, those were COVID related, but especially we are now preparing the permanent structural savings we have set that we want to fully compensate the additional cost of being an independent company, and not only that, but also create room for growth investments, i.e., achieve the most spend in sales coverage and R&D.

Then going to my last slide of my section, a couple of words on the current stages of the strategy execution. The strategy was launched early this year, and we have clearly moved to the execution phase. Of course, COVID is slowing down some activities. We have been able to continue about 70% of the initiatives that are behind these strategic focus areas, either fully not affected or, let’s say, limited impact from the COVID situation. 30% of the initiatives have been put on hold or are significantly impacted at this time point. Of course, short-term savings actions have put a certain limitation on what we can do or are willing to do in these circumstances, what we’ve come to expect. Those are examples of those postponed ones. But they are there, and we are ready to kick them off as soon as we will get clarity how the market will go in the coming months.

Essential part of our current strategy is, of course, to maintain and strengthen the good market positions in those areas where we are strong already today, an example, pulp and paper. I guess the strong success that we have had been winning major projects in this area is an evidence that we are moving to right direction. I don’t have the statistics available yet. My gut feeling says though that we are gaining market share there.

We have made good progress in creating capabilities when we are going to new growth areas. We are in mining and metals today, but it’s not very material. It has been identified to become one of the growth areas. And indeed, we have got first successes in that front as well. We have the new organization and operating model fully implemented by this resource reallocation. I am referring to the permanent structural savings. In clear context, it means that we are – we have been cutting costs in some areas. Those have been – some of them have been published like here in Finland. We have done similar moves in the U.S. to create room for growth but, of course, to also to mitigate the additional costs that we got as an independent company. Those have been progressing as planned. Many of them are actually already complete, most of them completed.

I have mentioned already, important going forward is our easyflow offering meaning the product portfolio that we got through with the acquisition that we made 1.5 years ago. Our market position with those products, excluding India, it’s a good stronghold there, but our strategy is obviously expand to the global scale. That has required quite a lot men advising that the COVID has not particularly helped us in the depot. But right now, as we are reporting, we are ready for the global launch going forward.

Good. Thank you. And that was our first interim call.

Rita Uotila

Thank you, Olli and Simo, for the presentation. Now we are ready to go to the telephone lines and to the questions. Operator, please go ahead.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Magnus Kruber from UBS. Please go ahead your line is open.

Magnus Kruber

Magnus Kruber here from UBS. A couple of questions from me. And apologies, but the line has been pretty poor through the call. So maybe I’ll ask something obvious to you. But first, could you give us some color on the trading and how it progressed through the quarter? And sort of what was your organic exit rate you saw in June for equipment and service, respectively? That would be very helpful.

Olli Isotalo

Can you repeat the question, please?

Magnus Kruber

Yes. How the activity level in the aftermarket and equipment side developed through the quarter? And what the organic exit rate on order intake was coming out of Q2, please?

Olli Isotalo

Yes. Well, I mean, our services business was negatively impacted as the figures show. So actually, if you look at our sales or order intake and especially the sales figure because in services, the order intake goes almost straight through. And sales, if you look at the sales figures, actually services was anyhow dropping a bit less and then our sales in average. But obviously, MRO-driven part of the business, which is customer kind of OpEx-driven part, includes services. And our day-to-day business was suffering slightly more than the services. But basically, in the big picture, the impact was roughly the same.

Simo, if you want to add something and then maybe answer the second part of it.

Simo Sääskilahti

No. I think the other point to mention is that the project-driven – project business was having a good momentum. And then you can see that for the beginning of the year, the backlog went up. So the backlog is on a quite good level at the moment.

Magnus Kruber

Okay. Good. Can you say anything about sort of activity level in July? Has that improved from June?

Olli Isotalo

Well, I guess, we are not giving exact guidance. And especially in our case, I mean, in this project business, one month can vary from the other one, even the quarter, in some case, can be a pretty short period. So I don’t think it’s very relevant how this month is going. The market outlook that we were stating, it’s obviously very valid still, but it’s covering the coming couple of months.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. That’s good. And could you help us a little bit on the short-term savings you achieved in the quarter? I think the single-digit millions that was mentioned in Metso’s Q1 result, is that a figure that we can use? Or could you quantify this a bit? And also to what extent we should expect this to continue into Q3 or perhaps even Q4?

Olli Isotalo

Can you, Simo, take that one?

Simo Sääskilahti

Sure. So yes, indeed, we’ve done two types of savings. One is more structural long-term ones. And there, we’ve disclosed the kind of – some numbers on people that have the positions that have been reduced in the U.S. and Finland. There were also some in other places, too. So that’s, of course, something that’s been done during the second quarter.

Then as mentioned, there were also implemented this kind of more temporary measures on costs, shorter work times, partial or temporary layoffs, et cetera, plus putting some external spending or projects on hold. And they were already contributing to the profitability that you see, despite low volumes, the good kind of relative profitability or the profitability margin. And we will continue with these short-term activities as long as needed until we see that the situation is getting clearer.

Magnus Kruber

Okay. Got it. But sort of the level or the short-term ones, is that €5 million? Or is it €9 million or €1 million or?

Simo Sääskilahti

Well, we haven’t exactly disclosed that number, but we are looking at a few millions.

Olli Isotalo

Our idea – if I repeat partly what Simo said, but our idea and the plan is, of course, that the temporary cost-saving actions, they are really temporary. If the situation prolongs, we need to take needed structural measures because we cannot kind of beat shorter net working weeks forever or pay cuts forever, et cetera, et cetera. So – but the plan is really that is already made structural long-term savings. They are now gradually kicking in. Meanwhile, we are gradually then easing up with the temporary setup.

Magnus Kruber

Absolutely. And actually, coming back to that in the long-term savings, could you quantify how you think about the costs that you sort of incur extra from being a stand-alone entity?

Olli Isotalo

Yes. I can answer, and Simo can complement. Well, I think that’s been published actually quite – frequently asked questions. We talk about additional cost around €6 million. And then we have said that we want – by the structural savings, we want to fully compensate that, but not only that, also to create room for R&D and the additional cost coming from when expanding the sale coverage.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Max Yates from Crédit Suisse.

Max Yates

Just my first one is on your oil and gas outlook for the oil and gas end market. Could you talk a little bit about whether your more cautious outlook for the second half is linked to any particular customer group or region? Or is it specifically just taking – noticing the challenges that are out there. So maybe just a bit of detail, is it midstream transport? Is it refinery? Or is it relatively broad-based?

Olli Isotalo

Yes. Good. It’s actually across the geographies, of course. Timing may be a bit different, but really it is directing. As you – hopefully, many of you know that our exposure to upstream is very, very small. I would all say it’s not material. In our oil and gas exposure, we have been counting also industrial gas including – to that one. The dynamics in the industrial gas market is a bit different. It’s not necessarily following the rest of the oil and gas because it’s more linked to the industrial activity, generally speaking, in various industries. And that’s actually very important for us.

And then on the refining side, which is, of course, important for us and really the biggest one, there our focus is more on the complex refineries, focusing on more complex products. Not maybe from the figure point of view, very, material, but like our domestic customer Neste here in Finland, focusing very much on biofuel, is a good example. And of course, those are areas that we at least can hope are doing somewhat better than the kind of commodity refineries.

Max Yates

Okay. And just my second question is, we’ve also seen, I guess, over the years, some consolidation in the industry with Emerson have taken a larger role in, I guess, the valves and actuator markets with some of their acquisitions. Do you see them being – or do you see a sort of change in the way that they’re behaving? Have they been more aggressive with that business? Or have you seen the consolidation change? What is happening in the end markets and the competitive landscape at all?

Olli Isotalo

Simo, you have a longer history in this business, maybe you take this one.

Simo Sääskilahti

Sure. It’s a good question. I don’t know. But during my period, would I say that that’s been a material change in terms of the competitive landscape coming out of valve. Obviously, it is noted that this a major acquisition and relating integration. But I would say that I think the competitive landscape situation is acting pretty kind of similar.

Max Yates

Okay. And then just my final question is around your backlog. Would you – and I don’t know whether it’s something you look at, but would you sort of comment – would there be any comments on the aggregate margins in your order backlog relative to this time 12 months ago? I guess what I want to understand is the pressure on volumes related to COVID, has it had any intensification of pricing dynamics in terms of when you look at the margins in your overall backlog?

Olli Isotalo

It’s a good question and, Simo, maybe you can complement. But generally speaking, of course, it is kind of a nature of law almost that the growth of funnels are getting shorter. There is more competition or more fight for those projects. So for sure, we can anticipate that there will be some price pressure in that area. We have not faced that that much if you look backwards. But of course, you could expect that to happen. I think some of our competitors were even commenting on that one recently.

But generally speaking, our margin levels are very healthy, including the project business. We have been able to keep – even though naturally in the big projects, there is a tendency that the margins are somewhat lower. That’s also quite almost close without saying. But I have to say that we have been able to keep healthy margins anyhow.

Simo, do you want to add something?

Simo Sääskilahti

No, I think that’s a good kind of summary of it. And obviously, there’s some impact on the mix of the project versus other business in the backlog, and the backlog is on a very high level.

Max Yates

Okay. Fine. And just – I mean, one final thing I want to ask, and it’s slightly going back to the previous question. If we think about your service business and kind of how it’s evolved, through the quarter, do we put the headwinds that you’ve seen in services sales, is it entirely due to people access, ability to get your people to the sites?

Or actually is there anything linked to some of the weakness in earnings that some of the refiners have seen the pressure on refinery margins? I guess is this cycle any different to what we saw back in 2015 and 2016 in your MRO business, i.e., are the earnings of the customers under pressure? The CapEx cycle, is it more under pressure that may affect that MRO business? Or do we entirely put it down to COVID-19 and it should normalize very quickly as infection rates start to normalize? Is there anything sort of structurally different about this cycle versus, say, 4 years ago?

Olli Isotalo

Yes. Yes for sure, this is different because four years ago and even the one before that, the financial crisis, that hit our, let’s say, CapEx-driven project business actually first. Now this is different because the services and MRO-driven, our day-to-day, that took the first hit.

Then to the question that if everything is because of COVID, I think that is the root course behind everything. That has then triggered like our own cost-saving actions, cash protection actions and so in the customer base. And that is then, of course, impacting indirectly. But I think the root cause there is all the same and our expectation. And then it’s very practical and very concrete because big part of this slowness in the services, in our case, is really postponements of the shutdowns. But as long as industries – I mean the processes, refineries, pulp and paper mills, as long as they are running as they are, most of them are operational. These shutdowns cannot be postponed forever.

It’s a site issue. It’s a regulation issue. So – and when this situation is over, we are convinced that this services and this postponed maintenance and shutdowns needs to be completed sooner or later.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Antti Suttelin from Danske Bank.

Antti Suttelin

This is Antti. I have one easy question and then probably one a bit difficult – more difficult question, starting with the easy one. You are talking about weakness in the oil and gas project business. What part of Neles sales is oil and gas projects? We know that the oil and gas overall was 37% last year, if I recall right. But just taking the project part, what are we talking about?

Olli Isotalo

We have not been exposing that. I don’t even have the figure in top of my head. Can you, Simo?

Simo Sääskilahti

Maybe I can help you to kind of guide it. But previously, we’ve been saying that our capital driven business, which is not the only project but projects are a significant part of that, that has been about the earlier 30%, 30-plus percent of the overall business. And oil and gas projects are part of that. So I think that can help you give some idea of that.

And then I would just make a note that we said that in the first half, these projects were on good levels. And what we said is that we expect that from that level, there will be a kind of decline.

Antti Suttelin

Yes. And is that decline, could it be 60%? And is it long lasting or short lasting in your view?

Olli Isotalo

I don’t think we say that it’s, at the moment, kind of looking at the shorter. We are saying – not saying that it stopped. It’s just that visibility indicates that there is that level of activity and that we expect to win. It’s not the same as in the kind of in the next, say, 6 months, and it was in the beginning of the year. But we are not saying that it’s kind of stopping or anything like that.

Antti Suttelin

Yes. The question why I’m asking is that, could it be that it potentially has to do with a bigger transformation in the energy industry, going to hydrogen, for example, or new things like that? So I just wonder, could this be a big headache for Neles going forward? Or is this more like a onetime COVID-related problem?

Olli Isotalo

This is, of course, a very, very important question. I’m wondering what is the difficult one because obviously this long-term oil and gas prospects, how if we have seen the oil peak, if the COVID crisis was speeding up the transformation, and if so, how much. This is something that we are not actually a specialist that much and not able to answer probably better than you are by yourself or your colleagues there. But we are, of course, expecting that is not going to happen overnight. This may have an impact leading up to structural changes in the oil and gas industry, yes. But the change would be that fast and dramatic that we would be in difficulties with that one we are not expecting.

Simo Sääskilahti

There are a lot of dynamics going on. And like Olli said, we’re obviously not – shouldn’t be seen as any experts on this matter. But how we see it, there’s this obvious – this question, but then keeping in mind that as the refineries are running, there will be continuous need for a MRO-type services, upgrades, regulatory-driven kind of investments, et cetera. So as we have a good position there, we need to think about the industry more from the big picture and taking into account this side of it also, which will keep the kind of the business dynamic for us.

Antti Suttelin

Okay. And then the difficult one. Now Alfa Laval and Valmet have both expressed interest on Neles. If you looked from our perspective, do you think these companies could help you to grow or improve your profitability?

Olli Isotalo

I hope that you understand that we are not commenting to this question at this stage. We are focusing on serving our customers and developing – executing our strategy and developing this business further. And we left commenting to these companies and, of course, to our shareholders represented by the Board of Directors.

If I can say though that we are, of course, very proud because of this local single Finnish attention has been overwhelming. If you have been reading very carefully, there has been no negative comments regarding the company itself. Actually, we have been – caught a lot of attention and I hope that even though it may not help us that much in our business marketing, but at least as an employer, it probably has improved significantly.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Antti Kansanen from SEB.

Antti Kansanen

Yes. It’s Antti from SEB. And I’m sorry if this has been already mentioned, the line was bring up a little bit. But just on the Q2 orders, how did they develop year-over-year in the capital side and on the MRO side?

Olli Isotalo

Simo, can you just answer that?

Simo Sääskilahti

Like I mentioned, that the overall business project moment held pretty well and that evolved positively. And then the services were kind of falling behind. And we also mentioned that the other part of the kind of MRO-driven business was also weaker in the second quarter.

Antti Kansanen

Okay. But you’re not providing any numbers on, let’s say, the project orders year-over-year? Or...

Simo Sääskilahti

No.

Antti Kansanen

Okay. Then secondly, coming back to the oil and gas outlook question. This year, kind of softness that you are highlighting, is that – I mean this is repeating what you already mentioned, but is it just mainly on the refinery side, just more specifically on the industrial gas? And also maybe on petrochemicals, what are you – are you seeing more stable outlook in there and the weakness is mainly a reflection of the, let’s say, traditional refineries struggling right now?

Simo Sääskilahti

I think that we can say that overall, again, that the oil and gas, probably speaking, was a good business for our project there on a good level in the first half. And overall, we are seeing that there’s – that the levels are expected to be kind of declining from that good level. And when we are talking here, we are talking at kind of the Board recommendation.

Antti Kansanen

Okay. And then lastly, could you remind kind of the time delays, if we are seeing, let’s say, the oil refineries preserving some CapEx today and kind of cutting their 2020 and 2021 CapEx outlooks? Your valves are coming quite late into the project. So is this more relevant for your 2021 orders? If we now see, let’s say, a reduction in new projects, will that hit your 2021 orders more or, let’s say, second half orders more?

Olli Isotalo

No. I think we really – like Simo has said now, that the – overall, we are really referring to the good levels that we had during the first half, that we see the decline during the second half. Our expectation, if there is any difference then between the second half and the first half of next year, difficult to say, we don’t have a clear answer on sort of that one.

Or Simo, if you want to add something?

Simo Sääskilahti

No. It is true what you said that valve saw kind of [indiscernible].

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Tomas Skogman from Carnegie.

Tomas Skogman

Yes. This is Tomas Skogman. So I wonder about the dynamics in this replacement and service business in the oil and gas exposure. I find it a bit hard to understand what you really mean. I mean the project business is a very small share. But do you also see a big decline in the service business? And do you expect that to gradually improve, just as you state about all the other MRO businesses?

Olli Isotalo

Yes. Indeed, we expect services and the rest of MRO because that is basically the customer point of view, that the maintenance business mainly. It’s our day-to-day, which is a big part of our MRO business – MRO-driven business. We are expecting that whole MRO driven business, both the services, spare part, but also this day to day. I mean these small batches of valves or even single valves. From the customer point of view, it’s maintenance as well. We expect that gradually to recover. That is our assumption.

Tomas Skogman

Yes, so that should basically recover a bit later perhaps than the MRO business in other – in the customer segment. That’s how you see it today.

Simo Sääskilahti

Well, I don’t – because I mean we have been facing this decline in December, our driven part actually, not only in oil and gas but in other businesses as well because of these postponements of shutdowns. Shutdowns are done in pulp and paper as well. So that part of the business is quite similar in other process industries as well. So we are actually referring not only to oil and gas MRO, but the MRO from our point of view a total.

Tomas Skogman

And please help me to understand your exposure to the weak paper segments of newsprint and graphic papers. How large share of your sales goes to that? And do you see some special caution from customers in those segments?

Simo Sääskilahti

It can be said that typically, we are stronger in the larger projects and out of the – yes, we also have the business that [indiscernible].

Rita Uotila

Simo, we lost you.

Simo Sääskilahti

Hello, can you hear me now?

Olli Isotalo

Yes.

Simo Sääskilahti

Okay. Do you – Olli, did you want to take that? Or...

Olli Isotalo

No. No, please answer it.

Simo Sääskilahti

No. No, I was just saying that, yes, we – I mean, we are overall a market leader and serving all the segments. But I think that lately, the pulp business has been has been kind of stronger for us.

Olli Isotalo

Indeed. Yes, these big wins that we were referring in those successes, they are pulp projects basically.

Tomas Skogman

I understand that. But in this MRO business, I just wonder how large share of your MRO business goes to weak paper segment that are really struggling much more now than we expected three to six months ago. There’s basically a collapse for companies like UPM and Stora Enso and pulp and paper at the moment.

Olli Isotalo

Sure, sure. Actually, I – do you see, Simo, have an idea? I don’t have on top of my head an answer to that question.

Simo Sääskilahti

Well, I think that what we said about our strength areas is something that has been true for a longer time, but I can’t say that it’s – what is exactly the share of that business going into that specific segment. And obviously, yes, there have been struggles, but I don’t think, Olli, that, that has come up as a kind of a major, major topic in our revenues.

Olli Isotalo

No. No, definitely not.

Tomas Skogman

All right. And then I, of course, I just note that that the AGM will be after Alfa Laval bid period has ended. Do you want to give any comment on the companies or the Board’s thinking here? I understand that you just had to get one thing out of the agenda first and then you have the AGM after if the bid is not accepted. Or is there something we don’t understand some kind of company code or something?

Olli Isotalo

Well, actually, again the same, we are not willing and not in a position to comment on that. And that’s, of course, the Board’s decision. And if you if you’d like to get an answer to that, you should approach the Chairman of the Board. But I’m not sure if he’s commenting currently on these topics.

Thank you. And as we have no more questions registered, I’ll now hand back to our speakers for any closing comments.

Rita Uotila

Thank you, operator, and thank you, participants, for a great discussion. And always, Olli, would like to leave the audience with some closing remarks on H1 and maybe H2 going forward?

Olli Isotalo

Well, I think we have come through and walked through, I mean, all the main messages that I had. I want to thank you all for the interest to the company. I can see that you are over 30 online, which is, I guess, good attention to our size of the company. Thanks probably to the attention around us at the moment. But nevertheless, thank you for your time and interest towards Neles. That’s all from my side.

Rita Uotila

That closes the call from our side. Thank you for participating.