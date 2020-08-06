There is much to like about the company as shares seem more than fully valued again, as I would be inclined to buy significant dips.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is an interesting business and investment case which has intrigued me since the company went public little over a year ago. While the stock performance, certainly soon after the public offering has been incredible and not tied to fundamentals, I was started to become compelled to the shares when they traded below the $100 marks later that year. That decent reset in valuations and continuation of impressive operational results made that while valuations were still very high, the same valuation multiples were coming down in a rapid fashion.

Where Do We Come From?

In May of this year I looked at the company after it reported first quarter results in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, as I concluded that the performance was pretty impressive. At the time, shares had seen a big rebound from Covid-19 induced lows of $50 towards levels around the $125 mark by mid-May as investors not just appreciated the continued operational growth, yet meat availability was under pressure as well with Covid-19 cases showing up in meat factories. A second reason was that consumers became more appreciative of healthier alternatives.

As I recognize that the subject of the health of animal-based meat (replacements) vs. actual meat is a sensitive discussion, I deliberately am trying to avoid this becoming a political discussion here. When I say healthier in this respect, I mean to say that at least in the eyes of consumers, Beyond Meat's products are an environmentally friendlier and healthier alternative.

The story has been well-documented and that is that the company has gown from merely $16 million in sales in 2016 to essentially $300 million in revenues last year, accompanied by a break-even result.

The company guided for 2020 sales of $500 million, revealing 60% growth and while that looks very impressive, note that the company ended 2019 with growth rates in excess of 200% as it simply and mathematically is very hard to maintain such growth rates. The company guided for flattish EBITDA margins compared to 2019, setting the company up to report break-even results.

With the operating asset valuation coming in around $8 billion at $125 in March I noted that based on forward guidance, sales multiples expanded from just 6 times sales at the lows in March to 16 times sales which is steep, even if the company grows sales some 60% per annum. This was a bit too rich for me to consider. Ever since, shares have rallied to their $150s in June and now trade at $135 per share.

Recent Development - The Thesis

First quarter results were quite strong with sales up 141% to $97 million as growth was held back a bit at the food service side of the business with (foreign) restaurants being closed already. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $12.7 million as an operating profit of $1.8 million was reported. Based on the $8 billion price tag I found the valuation quite rich again, yet certainly would be inclined to pick up some shares below the $100 mark. What happened is that shares have only risen even as second quarter results did see a big impact from Covid-19.

Second quarter sales rose 69% to $113 million as growth was severely hampered due to restaurants across the globe being closed, resulting in a dramatic fall in food service revenues. These revenues fell more than half both in international and US markets. This was more than made up for by impressive growth on the retail side of the business with sales in the US nearly tripling and foreign sales increasing 167%. This means that the 50/50 split between retail and food service this quarter last year has essentially moved to nearly 90/10. This trend reduces the reliance on food service a great deal and thereby no longer creates a huge drag on growth, even if restaurants are closed (again).

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $11.7 million as the company reported an operating loss of $8.2 million, mostly as a result of re-packing activities and food donations, as otherwise a small loss of two pennies would have been reported. With net cash at $172 million, investors do not have to worry about the modest losses as this in no means in threatening the company.

At $135 per share the operating asset valuation of $8.2 billion remains intact as the annualized $450 million sales numbers make that the guidance for the year will become a bit challenging with revenues in the first half of the year totaling ''just'' $210 million, although the guidance should still be close to attainable if now second large outbreak occurs.

An Update

Food service played a major role in the emergence of Beyond Meat and these sales can be lumpy with restaurant chains accepting the burgers and other meat replacements, or not. There is a silver lining in the current crisis. By now retail is responsible for the majority of sales and these sales are not just less lumpy, they are more based on ''pull'' demand, rather than ''push'' offerings as the number of offerings at restaurants is typically very modest compared to a grocery store.

I remain very much impressed with the first mover advantage and while the company might not be able to squeeze out premium margins in the long run, its sales have a long way to go. Assuming a 30% CAGR for a decade to come, this could become a $7 billion business by 2030, although the range of outcomes for revenues at that point in time is very large. Unlike some traditional meat producers I see no reasons for margins to not hit 10%, resulting in net earnings potential of around $560 million by the end of the decade.

Based on a 20 times earnings multiple, that leaves just 40% upside in the coming decade, excluding retained earnings in the meantime, meaning that the current set up is not particularly interesting at this point in time, although I would start to get interested again if sales move towards the $100 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.