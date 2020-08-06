This pain is awful for the business, but it's holding up well and without having to rely on debt to keep itself afloat.

A lot of uncertainty has built up recently regarding The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Despite having some attractive catalysts, namely its Disney+ streaming initiative, the company has been exposed in multiple painful ways to the COVID-19 pandemic. As some might have expected, the company had some negative developments to share with investors covering its third quarter earnings results this year. However, when you consider that this period of pain will eventually pass and you focus on the long-term prospects of the business, the future does, indeed, look bright.

An awful quarter

By pretty much every measure, the latest quarter was anything but pleasant for Disney. Take, for instance, its top line revenue results. During the quarter, the company’s sales came in at just $11.78 billion. This represents a decline of 42% compared to the $20.26 billion the company generated in sales a year earlier. The nasty quarterly sales figure was due to weakness across most of the company’s segments. Media Networks, for instance, reported a 2% drop in sales from $6.71 billion to $6.56 billion. Although Broadcasting revenue within Media Networks grew 12% year-over-year and was up 31% in the full three quarters of 2020 reported so far, Cable Networks sales dropped 10% in the latest quarter.

Though Media Networks experienced some pain, nothing can match the issue caused by Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment. Revenue for the quarter was a paltry $983 million. This is 85% below the $6.58 billion the segment saw the same time last year. Parks and cruises shut down, leading to massive revenue losses. Other related operations also suffered during the quarter from these closures. The other segment with sales that were hit hard was Studio Entertainment. Revenue here fell 55% from $3.84 billion to $1.74 billion. A big issue on this front, according to management, was a weak box office as movies have been delayed due to the crisis. The only segment that did fare well during the quarter was the Direct-to-Consumer and International segment. Sales there ticked up a modest 2%, rising from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion.

The problem for Disney was not just on the top line, it was on the bottom as well. During the quarter, the company’s net loss was $4.72 billion. This compares to a gain of $1.43 billion the same quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Most of this decline was attributable to Parks, Experiences and Products, which during the quarter reported a segment operating loss of $1.96 billion. This is a radical turnaround compared to the $1.72 billion gain the segment generated the same quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Direct-to-Consumer and International also took a beating, with its loss of $562 million last year turning into a loss of $706 million this year. Studio Entertainment, shockingly, still managed to generate a profit, but it declined from $792 million to $668 million. The only segment that saw its bottom line improve year-over-year was Media Networks, with its segment profit growing from $2.14 billion to $3.15 billion as costs dropped due to the deferral of rights costs associated with the NBA and MLB.

Though earnings suffered at Disney, some bottom-line metrics actually improved. Operating cash flow during the quarter, for instance, came in at $1.16 billion. This compares favorably to the $1.75 billion in net outflows seen a year earlier. This third-quarter difference was responsible for year-to-date operating cash flow totaling $5.95 billion. This is against 2019’s $4.27 billion. Free cash flow also happened to come in stronger, hitting $454 million compared to -$2.93 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This has pushed free cash flow this year so far up to $2.66 billion. This compares to the $699 million seen the same three quarters of 2019. On a side note, net debt has also remained stable, having dropped $262 million from $41.57 billion as of the end of its last fiscal year to $41.31 billion today.

The future is bright for Disney

At some point, the tide will turn for Disney in a favorable way, but that doesn’t mean that investors need to wait in order to see fresh value creation at the firm. To understand the strength the Disney brand offers, we need only consider the firm’s latest streamer activity. As of the end of its latest quarter, the company had 57.5 million paying subscribers to its Disney+ platform. As of this writing, this figure has grown to 60.5 million. To put in perspective how monumental this is, consider that when the company first unveiled the platform, they said they expected to reach between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by the end of 2024. At the $4.62 per month weighted-average revenue the company brings in from its subscribers, this works out to annualized sales of around $3.35 billion.

*Taken from The Walt Disney Company

Disney+ isn’t the only streaming service that the company is championing. ESPN+ has about 8.5 million subscribers, up from 2.4 million a year ago. The $4.18 per month it generates from the service will add another $426.4 million in sales each year. Hulu, meanwhile, has a total of 35.5 million subscribers. This is up from 27.9 million seen in the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Current pricing works out to annualized sales of $7.17 billion. Yes, it is true that management continues to invest significant amounts of capital into streaming content and operations, but the revenue opportunity presented by its more than 100 million subscribers globally is material.

Long-term, streaming offers investors in the firm a great deal of upside. If, for instance, the firm eventually has 200 million subscribers globally across all of its platforms, and is able to charge $14.99 per month (which is toward the high end of what many streamers charge, but is probably acceptable for a company as content-rich as Disney), that would work out to annualized revenue of nearly $36 billion. Though these numbers are just speculative, Disney’s management team appears to agree with my underlying premise. That’s why, as part of its third quarter earnings release, the firm announced plans to launch a new streaming provider in 2021. This one would fall under the Star brand it acquired when it bought Fox. Content on there would include what is currently aired from ABC Studios, Fox Television, FX, Freeform, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight.

Takeaway

Right now, Disney is still very much in the doldrums. However, as the global economy re-opens, its prospects should improve. The fact that cash flow has been positive recently is a positive sign, plus net debt is not expanding really. Add in significant value-creating opportunities associated with Disney+ and its other streaming services, and the company does make for an excellent long-term prospect.

