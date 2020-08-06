LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has seen its share of volatility in the past six months. It reached an eight-year low of $33.81, which is 66% below its 52-week high, during March of this year. While LYB's shares have somewhat recovered since the “sell-everything” phase, its recovery has since plateaued, while the global economy is starting to show signs of a recovery.

I believe LyondellBasell’s shares are currently undervalued, especially when considering that the company supplies critical industrial products and materials that are essential to the normal function of the global economy. In this article, I evaluate what makes this company a potentially good investment opportunity at the current valuation, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell Industries is a leading plastics, chemicals, and refining company with operations around the globe. It sells products into 100 countries, and is the world’s largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. It produces products and materials that advance modern needs, such as the enhancement of food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protection of water supplies through stronger pipes, and refinement of energy products to enhance vehicle efficiency.

Starting with an analysis on share price performance, it appears that LyondellBasell has been left behind by the broader industrial sector by a fairly wide margin. As seen below, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) has dropped by just 10% since the start of the year, while LYB has had a more dramatic 30% drop in the same time period. I believe this rather large 20% underperformance is unjustified, especially considering the leadership position of the company in supplying many of the largest industrial companies with the products and materials that they need to keep their economic engines running.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Turning to the financials, it’s clear that the risks and challenges presented by COVID-19 were realized in the latest quarter, as Q2’20 revenue dropped 26% YoY to $5.5 billion and net income dropped 69% YoY to $314 million. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.94 per share, representing a 65% YoY decline from $2.71 per share in the prior-year quarter. While it’s discouraging to see that net income fell at a faster pace than revenues, I’m not overly concerned by this delta, because industrial companies such as LYB have to maintain a certain level of fixed operating costs that cannot easily be adjusted up and down with the market cycles.

While weakness in demand for industrial and refined products due to COVID-19 will continue to be an overhang, there are some positive indicators on the horizon. Management is starting to see rising demand for its products as global economies appear to be headed for a restart, as noted on the latest press release:

Demand for our products is improving with increased economic activity. In June and July, we raised operating rates and prices in response to increased demand for North American polyethylene exports to Asia. With increased mobility and reductions in fuel inventories, we expect improving demand for our Refining and Oxyfuels & Related Products businesses. Similarly, our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment is benefiting from rebounding demand for our plastics used in automotive manufacturing.

Additionally, LYB’s refining business appears to be in recovery mode. As seen below, gasoline inventories are at the lowest levels since March, and U.S. vehicle mileage for July has achieved 95% of February’s level. As a result, LYB’s refining utilization has increased from a bottom of 70% to 80% in the most recent month, as the company has increased production to match demand. I’m encouraged by these positive indicators of a greater economic recovery and expect profitability to solidly ramp up in Q3 as a result.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Despite the difficult demand environment during Q2, LYB still managed to churn out $1.3 billion operating cash flow. Over the past twelve months, the company generated $5 billion from operating activities, resulting in an impressive 17.6% free operating cash flow yield. As seen below, operating cash flow was more than sufficient to cover the $660 million in capex spending and the $350 million paid out in dividends during the quarter.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

As seen below, LYB’s cash and short-term investments balance currently sits at the highest level in two years. This tells me that the company is nowhere near a liquidity crunch. Additionally, management has committed to a $500 million reduction in 2020 capex spend, which, when combined with reductions in working capital and discretionary spend, is expected to increase 2020 free cash flow by $0.85-1.05 billion compared to the prior year.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

As such, I view the current 6.4% dividend yield to be safe and attractive, with a 63% cash payout ratio based on the trailing 12 months. This is based on expectations of a steadily improving economic picture, along with management’s reduced capex expectations for the remainder of the year.

(Source: Created by author)

Investor Takeaway

LyondellBasell Industries is a leading global producer of plastics, chemicals, and refining products that are essential to the normal functioning of many industries and the overall economy. I see the wide YTD share price underperformance compared to the broader industrial sector as being unwarranted, due to the essential nature of the company’s products. While Q2 was a difficult quarter, the trend is looking positive, as the global economy is restarting after the disruption in the first half of the year. Additionally, the company continues to generate strong operating cash flows. The strong cash balance and reduced capex spend for the remainder of the year provide additional safety to the dividend, which I believe will be maintained.

I have a Buy rating on the shares at the current price of $65.83 and a P/E ratio of 9.9. I have a price target of $71 per share, which I find reasonable given the steadily improving global economic picture and management’s strong free cash flow guidance.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.