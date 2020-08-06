Encouraging results, with annual FY20 YoY revenue declines of only -5% relative to industry - could have been much worse in this terrible environment.

Strong Valuations, High Cash and Growth, Undervalued

Kimball's (KBAL) results were quite resilient in the 4Q and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Although there was a decline in EPS by -16% for the quarter YoY, relative to industry trends this wasn't so bad and margins were up YoY, with EPS numbers beating analyst expectations. Even though the next two quarters look tough for the company, we think the stock has minimal downside risk and can stem the pressures of a challenging environment presented by Covid-19. The company has ample cash, a good order backlog, and it is a well-diversified business that is cheap and undervalued. The stock looks attractive at this point to buy. We have revised our price target, from our previous article, and factored in additional net cash of $3/share to arrive at a new price target of $18.00, representing a total return potential of 67%. Our medium-term price target is $23.50 with $3/share net cash, with the stock already reaching $21.50 in the beginning of January, representing 117% total return potential.

Looking at FY20 results, revenues only declined -5% YoY (vs. our estimates of -10%). EPS growth was still an impressive 4.7% YoY. The company initiated its Connect 2.0 strategy in this latest quarter, which serves to adapt to the changing market environment, by introducing new channels such as online retail and home-office solutions, which could help the company grow into new marketing channels going forward. Kimball is fairly undervalued, with limited risk and a solid cushion of positive cash flow which will help it effectively maneuver the 1H of the next fiscal year 2021.

Target Price and Valuation

Kimball is a great stock to put on one's watchlist because it represents minimal downside risk. Since April, Kimball's stock price has been stagnating, and the company has good cushion of cash reserves, decent FCF, P/E and Div Yield. Kimball did a buyback of $2.7 million, or 7% of shares outstanding which adds to investor confidence levels. The next 2 quarters will be rough in terms of order demand and the lackluster economy but given the attractive valuations, the stock is trading cheap and it seems to show minimal downside. We think opportunity outweighs the risk factors and there is enough upside for Kimball to propel back to pre-Covid highs.

In our previous post, we gave a price target of $15.00, but now we are revising this price target to $18.00 after factoring in net cash per share of ~$3 for the FY20. We think cash is an important indicator of how the company will fare in terms of its business strategy and weathering the impact of Covid-19. Kimball has done well with cash amounting to 22.2% of the market cap and FCF Yield (on a steady-state basis) amounting to greater than 10%.

Short-Term Price Target: $18.00

Our short-term price target of $18.00 with net cash of $3/share is based on our ex-cash P/E of 12.7x (regular P/E of 15.9x); and FCF Yield on EV of 9.6% (7.6% on market cap) on our steady-state FY2021e. As is evident from the valuation metrics being similar for 2021est with 2019 actuals, our steady-state/normalized estimates as things recover in FY21 are reasonable and within range of our FY19 actuals. Our short-term price target of $18.00 represents a +67% total return potential.

Long-Term Price Target: $23.50

Our medium-term target, based on a 2 to 3 years view, was $20.50, but adding in $3 net cash per share for this year as aforementioned, we arrive at a revised price target of $23.50. This target of $23.50 is based on an ex-cash P/E of 17.8x (regular P/E of 20.8x) and FCF Yield on EV of 6.9% (5.8% on market cap) on FY2021e. Our medium-term price target of $23.50 represents a 117% total return potential as the stock tries to recover back to pre Covid-19 highs.

The current price is down -47% YTD, which is a very attractive entry point, in our view. Investors should note that Kimball stock traded as high as $21.67 as recently as January this year and before the Covid-19 disruptions. Kimball has attractive valuations on P/E and FCF yield, and the company is also aggressively buying back its own stock. It also has a strong balance sheet with good cash.

Changes in Business Strategy: Connect 2.0

Kimball is running at full capacity with all facilities operational, since early May. It has acted quickly, this quarter, to develop products and solutions that would assist clients in adhering to social distancing and workplace safety requirements, both from an office and work-from-home setting. This will help increase sales for Kimball as most businesses will look to retrofit their offices.

Additionally, the company looks to begin its "Connect 2.0" strategy which will focus on workplace, health, hospitality and ecommerce verticals. This will help streamline its operations, improve sales, and improve costs. Specific interest would fall on its ecommerce where the goal would be to achieve online presence across all brands and end markets. Diving into this ecommerce channel will create great scope for scalability and opportunity in this operating environment, even for bigger ticket and contract orders that is Kimball's domain. A large part of their efforts will be focused on work-from-home retrofitting.

Kimball's Connect 2.0 will focus on re-organizing the entire company into four new business units - workplace, health, hospitality and eBusiness. This new plan is designed to facilitate growth going in the next fiscal year. It will help the company's core strategy to strive towards a more focused market expertise, pivoting to adapt to a post-Covid marketplace. This is an incredibly good sign from Kimball, and the company is thinking one step ahead already - with eBusiness to take particular note of. CEO Kristie Juster briefly explains the 4 major ways that this new go-to-market plan will benefit the business in the company's earnings call:

First, it will bring vertical product and brand expertise to the new workplace, including building a new work from home portfolio. Second, it will enable our build of additional expertise in health. Third, it will give us the ability to expand our hospitality business into broader direct commercial sales environments. And fourth, it establishes a new dedicated eBusiness unit, which will be responsible for developing ecommerce across our brands in end market. Our eBusiness unit is a clear signal of our commitment to make ecommerce a meaningful revenue contributor over the next several years."

In anticipation of incorporating Connect 2.0 and this restructuring drive, Kimball intends to continue to focus on increasing cost-cutting measures. The company plans for workforce reductions which will help yield ~$20 million in reductions in the fiscal year 2021. In this 4Q alone, non-payment of bonuses to employees and senior executives led to a $39.9 million (25.5% of net sales) or 27% reduction in SG&A expense.

4Q ended June Results: Solid quarter on cost control

Kimball saw good margins, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 1% YoY, and oversaw efficient cost control throughout this quarter. Although there was a decline in revenue by -20% and EPS by -16% for the quarter YoY, relative to industry trends this was not so bad, with EPS numbers beating analyst expectations. Its cost savings amounted to $25.6 million, helping the company overcome the challenges brought on by Covid-19. Kimball still continues to have a strong order backlog of $151 million, of which $90 million is expected to ship out in the next quarter. This will turn out to be incredibly promising, as Kimball now has guaranteed income on a forward-looking basis. The company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 30% and they had stable adjusted operating income. We think that, overall, this proved to be a decent quarter for Kimball despite a terrible economic environment.

Healthy Cash Position, FCF Yield, and P/E

Kimball ended the fourth quarter with $97.1 million ($2.62/share) in net cash and short-term investments - representing 22.2% of the market cap. This represents a strong cash position for Kimball, which it can use for organic growth or to make acquisitions. The company has excess capacity, and with limited CapEx coming in for this quarter as companies look to cut costs, we project Kimball to be conservative and this cash to be at stable levels going forward.

The company had above-anticipated CapEx of 2.8% ($21.1 million) in FY20, which was more than last year, likely attributing to its changing business strategies in preparation of a post-Covid marketplace. This has resulted in an FCF Yield TTM to be only 2.7% on EV, which was actually a solid 14% in prior FY19 on EV. We expect FCF Yield to recover on a forward-looking basis and on a more normalized outlook, but from a cash perspective Kimball looks to be a solid bet. Kimball has a P/E of 9.8x (on an Ex-Cash basis the P/E is 6.5x), demonstrating that it is inexpensive as a furniture business and is in line with the overall market.

Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results

Kimball's fiscal year 2020 results were quite encouraging, with 2020 net sales of $727.9 million decreasing only 5% from fiscal year 2019 net sales of $768.1 million. We had estimated in our financial model that sales would fall by -10%, so the latest result blew way past our expectations and were very reassuring. Its disaggregated net sales by segments are shown in the table below. On an annual basis, commercial and hospitality sales were hit the worst, with 6% declines.

Fiscal 2020 results represented very respectable performance in light of the COVID-19 impact on our fiscal third and fourth quarter revenues. We succeeded in posting double-digit growth in operating income and adjusted operating income on a 5% decline in revenues, and we reported an industry-leading 37.5% return on invested capital, all indications of the significant efficiency gains that have been achieved by the Kimball International team.

- Kristie Juster, CEO of Kimball International Inc., 4Q Earnings Release

Strong Income Statement Numbers, Including Latest FY20

Given below is data for (1) Revenue and (2) EPS along with the 5-year CAGRs. Revenue and EPS both averaged an annual growth rate of 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively. This is incredibly impressive growth, and this is why we have high confidence in the company. The only down year in revenues was this year, while EPS continues to surge at a staggering rate of 18% CAGR - proving, once again, the company's ability to produce great margins and retain a strong bottom-line. Despite a revenue decline of -5%, its EPS increased by 4.7% from FY19 to FY20.

Buying Back of Shares

The company has continuously been buying back shares over the last three FYs in order to offset dilution and make use of its excess utility to satisfy greater share market gains. Its current authorization stands in at 2.7 million shares, or 7% of shares outstanding. We expect this to be a continuing trend to come, with the exception of a few one-off circumstances during Covid-19. Buybacks will play in good favor amongst shareholders and will be seen positively by potential investors.

Attractive Dividend Yield of 3.3%

Kimball offers investors a steady Dividend Yield of 3.3% [12 months trailing], and it has been doing so for the last 67 years. We expect the dividend, given our forecasts, to steadily increase to approximately 42 cents/share (on FY22e) given the firm's growing linear payout cycle. We have reason to believe that the company will offer Special Dividend payouts factoring in its ample cash reserves. In aggregate, the Company returned $15.9 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks in FY20.

Catalysts

Restructuring: "Connect 2.0" Revamp

Reorganization of the entire business to tailor to post-Covid marketplace. "Connect 2.0" re-organization structure will help the business grow into new marketing channels, catering to the demand of work-from-home settings. This will be a catalyst in ensuring future growth and profitability for the business.

Cost Control: Managing Margins

The cost control was the highlight of 4Q. Its cost savings amounted to $25.6 million, helping the company overcome the challenges brought on by Covid-19. The company plans to continue this same trend in FY21, with cost controls of $20 million.

Strong Order Backlog: $151 million

The company has a strong order backlog of $151 million, of which $90 million is expected to ship out in the next quarter in FY21.

Diversified Business: 6 Verticals

Kimball's diversified business model of 6 distinct verticals, will mitigate the risk stemming from having only few vendors in one particular vertical. By being overdiversified, the company has greatly reduced its chance of losses and potential downside risk.

New CEO: Good for Company Direction

The newly appointed CEO, Kristie Juster, has been running the company for over 10 months. She has joined Kimball Int'l having previously worked at a well-reputed company, Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL), and this could help bring new direction and scope for Kimball in the long term.

Strong FCF Generation on Steady-State

On a normalized account, Kimball has an attractive and high FCF Yield. In FY19 its FCF Yield stood at 14% on EV, which is very impressive. In light of Covid-19, which has affected operating cash and has caused an increase in CapEx, the yield fell to 2.7% EV. In a steady state, we expect this number to be much more robust.

Healthy Cash Reserves Act as a Safety Net

The Covid-19 impact is reduced because of the buoyant amount of cash reserves relative to the market cap. This illiquid cash of $97.1 million (22.2% of the market cap) will act as a safety net for the company for the next fiscal term, preserving Kimball's financial state.

Dividend Yield Increase

Dividend Yield is at 3.4%, but we believe there is potential for steady growth as the CAGR payout cycle increases 9% year over year. Additionally, special dividend is always an option, as the company's surplus FCF is evident.

Buyback of Shares

Kimball has been buying back shares over the last three years, partially in order to increase share market gains. It has bought back 7% of shares outstanding, and this is a positive outcome for shareholders of the company.

Risks

Coronavirus: Bottoming out is hard to predict

The coronavirus has definitely left a felt mark on the economy and business, especially the manufacturing and purchasing sector, globally. Kimball will have to comply with state laws such as social distancing, and the impact on the supply chains, customers and logistics is not fully known. We cannot predict net sales in the following quarters in FY21, as the marketplace is still very volatile.

The commercial and hospitality sector, when combined, contribute almost 1/2 of Kimball's income. These might be further affected, as they didn't fare so well this year.

Heavy Competition: Dominated by Many Players

Kimball operates in a highly competitive environment. Its competition is a threat to sales and market share, including Steelcase Inc. (SCS), Herman Miller (MLHR), Knoll (KNL), HNI Corporation (HNI), etc. Competitors also encompass a large number of other smaller, privately-owned furniture manufacturers, both domestic and foreign-based in nature.

Working Capital

Delays in receivables and bad debts could be on the rise as businesses remain cash-strapped and payments fall on the backburner. Inventory adjustments are being made, according to order demand, to working capital requirements.

Conclusion

Kimball is still a very attractive stock, and it has shown promising results with more room for growth. For instance, the company witnessed annual EPS growth of 4.7% due to strong margins in FY20. We think that the company will reach our price target of $18.00, representing 67% total return potential. This is because the company is branching out and revamping its business strategy to cater to these changing times in the furniture business (i.e. Connect 2.0), increasing its fundamental value. Its valuation metrics are still robust in our view, and the stock demonstrates limited downside risk as the price chart remains steady since March, with high chances of price beginning to rally. Looking beyond one or two slightly atypical quarters in FY21, we see Kimball likely to recover.

This is a screenshot from our financial model, we are still working on revising it for the FY20 annual results.

