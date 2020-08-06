It seems like Royal Gold is not going to make a new deal in the near future.

Royal Gold (RGLD) is the first member of the royalty and streaming big three that released its calendar Q2 2020 financial results (Royal Gold's Q4 financial results). As expected, the impacts of the coronavirus-related production disruptions were more visible in Q4 than in Q3. However, the decline in sales volumes was partially compensated for by the higher gold prices. In Q1 2021 (calendar Q3 2020), the sales should return to normal levels, and given the current record-high gold prices, the financial results should experience a major improvement.

In Q4, Royal Gold's gold equivalent sales amounted to 70,100 toz of gold equivalent. It represents an 18.7% decline compared to Q3, and a 20.7% decline compared to Q4 2019. The biggest production decline was recorded at Andacollo, Mount Milligan and Pueblo Viejo, on the other hand, Penasquito and Cortez did better than expected. Not only Royal Gold's sales volumes but also its gold inventories declined (from 22,300 toz to 18,900 toz).

Source: own processing, using data of Royal Gold

Although gold sales declined, the improved gold prices were able to prevent the revenues from a more meaningful decline. The average realized gold price increased from $1,569/toz in Q3 to $1,686/toz in Q4. The average realized silver price declined from $17.79/toz to $15.77/toz, and the average realized copper price declined from $2.49/lbro $2.37/lb. The silver and copper prices declined, but it didn't have a major impact, as around 75% of Royal Gold's sales are usually attributable to gold.

In Q4, Royal Gold's revenues equaled $120 million, which is 12% less than in the previous quarter. On the other hand, it is also 4.5% more than during the same period of last year. Also the operating cash flow declined, by 8.1% compared to Q3. However, compared to Q4 2019, it increased by 26.7%. The net income improved in comparison to the previous quarter and also in comparison to the same period of last year. By 26.9% and 84.9%, respectively. The EPS increased to $0.75 which means that after annualizing, the P/E ratio stands at 48.44 right now. On a TTM basis, it stands at 47.65.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Royal Gold

Royal Gold's volume of cash and cash equivalents increased notably in Q4. While the company ended Q3 with a cash position of $93.7 million, it ended Q4 with $319.1 million. The huge increase was caused by Royal Gold's effort to create a cash buffer. Therefore, as of April 3, it drew $200 million from its credit facility. It elevated the total debt to $300.4 million. However, as the cash remained unused, it did not impact the net debt. Actually, the net debt decreased from $6.5 million to -$18.7 million.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Royal Gold

As can be seen in the chart below, not only Royal Gold's share price increased in Q4 (the data are calculated on a TTM basis and using the share price as of the end of each period). Also its valuation metrics experienced notable growth. However, although the price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-operating cash flow ratio, and also price-to-revenues ratio are high, they are approximately in line with values recorded over the previous quarters, except for Q3. It means that while Royal Gold's share price and market capitalization keep on climbing, its financial results are improving as well.

Source: own processing

Royal Gold didn't provide much information about the most recent developments in its asset portfolio. Moreover, it seems like it isn't going to close a new deal in the near future:

There was no immediate requirement for the additional funds and the funds remain available on the balance sheet. The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, and absent the requirement to fund any new business opportunities, expects to manage debt levels once the operating environment returns to normal.

The most important information provided by the news release is related to Khoemacau and Mount Milligan. In Botswana, the Khoemacau copper mine (Royal Gold owns an 80% silver stream) construction progresses well. As of June 30, the mine was approximately 54% completed. And Mount Milligan (Royal Gold owns a 35% gold and 18.75% silver stream), due to wet winter and spring, has sufficient water reserves. Therefore, the situation from 2017 and 2018, when the mine didn't have enough water and the mining operations had to be suspended, shouldn't repeat itself this year.

After reaching the bottom near $60, back in March, Royal Gold's share price quickly more than doubled. During the whole of June and a better part of July, the share price consolidated, only to shoot to new record highs, supported by the historically high gold prices. Right now, as the gold price stands above $2,000/toz, Royal Gold's share price stands above $145. Although the RSI is approaching the overbought levels once again, the 10-day moving average crossed the 50-day moving average to the upside only several days ago. Also the bullish trend line is providing some support, at least for now. To my taste, Royal Gold is pricey. However, if the gold price continues to grow, Royal Gold's share price will most probably follow.

What I like about Royal Gold's Q4:

The net income increased.

The net debt decreased.

The current metals prices indicate record-breaking Q1 2021 (calendar Q3 2020) financial results.

What I don't like about Royal Gold's Q4:

The sales volumes declined (although they should return to normal in Q1).

Revenues and operating cash flow declined.

No new deals were made. The last deal announced by Royal Gold was the acquisition of the Khoemacau silver stream, back in February 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.