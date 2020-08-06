More Economic Recovery Lies Ahead

One of the most common refrains heard today is that the equity bull market which began in March is being driven mainly by central bank-supplied liquidity. Without the aggressive intervention of the Fed, the stock market rally would never have lasted this long - or so goes this line of thinking.

This oversimplification misses an important point, however, namely the market’s remarkable prescience in predicting the economic recovery now underway. In this commentary, I’ll make the case that the stock market’s role as a leading indicator for economic conditions still reigns supreme and points to continued strength ahead. A corollary of this argument is that stocks still have plenty of reserve fuel left for the bull to continue.

Any positive news concerning the U.S. economy never fails to elicit surprise (if not outright shock) among the pundits. Indeed, there seems to be a dominant belief that the economy is on life support, and that without the Federal Reserve’s intervention, a full-blown depression would surely be underway by now.

Yet the good news continues apace, with one piece of evidence after another quickly stacking up and pointing to a stronger-than-anticipated economic rebound. Consider the latest ISM Manufacturing Index, which increased to a consensus-beating 54.2% (and comfortably above a contraction-level reading). The index fell to an 11-year low of 41.5% in April, but has steadily improved since then in a sign that this recovery has legs (see chart below).

Source: Trading Economics

This was followed by an impressive reading in the Services PMI (formerly the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index) of 58.1% in July, which was the third consecutive month of improvement - and the best reading of this index since early 2019. This contradicts the pessimists’ argument that the bull market in stocks isn’t based on the reality of everyday business conditions.

But more than any single factor, nothing says improvement quite like incredible solidity of the real estate market (and this is where much of the recovery can be seen). In recent months, there has been a steady and discernible increase in demand for housing in the wake the shutdowns, with notable improvement reported in several major metropolitan housing markets.

For instance, pending home sales rose 17% in June after climbing to a record 44% in May, according to National Association of Realtors (NAR) data. Each of the four major U.S. regions achieved monthly growth, with the West experiencing the greatest sales recovery, according to NAR.

In another sign of how robust the domestic housing market has been, existing-home sales rebounded at a record pace in June (+21%), according to the NAR, which observed that housing is “showing strong signs of a market turnaround after three straight months of sales declines caused by the ongoing pandemic.”

What may come as a surprise to some observers is that the real estate recovery was actually predicted by the stock market earlier this spring, as real estate and home improvement-related equities were among the first to recover. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is one of my favorite indicators for discerning the strength of the broad housing market, and as you can see here, it has steadily climbed since bottoming in March. It just recently made a record high and is telling anyone who will listen that the impressive housing market recovery has legs. This is excellent news for the economy since rate-sensitive real estate is usually the first to show weakness ahead of a major downturn. And right now real estate isn’t showing any concern at all about the possibility of a recession.

Source BigCharts

Another confirmation that the economy’s recovery path is sound can be seen in the semiconductor stocks. For the better part of a century, the transportation stocks were widely regarded as one of the most important indicators of the future health of U.S. business conditions. But it can be argued that today the chip makers have supplanted the transports in importance given the explosive growth of the digital economy and the rapid expansion of the work-from-home paradigm. Semiconductors make this possible, and it’s also no secret that equity bull markets tend to be led by the semis.

Shown here is the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which has established an impressive rising trend since March with nary a pullback along the way. The bottom line is that the continued forward thrust of the leading semiconductor stocks serves as an emphatic vote of confidence for both the bull market as well as the economic recovery.

Source: BigCharts

And while the transportation industry may not carry quite the same significance as it did prior to the digital age, it’s nonetheless still an important economic component. To that end, it’s encouraging to see the Dow Jones Transportation Average showing signs of life after lagging the major large-cap indices in recent months.

The DJTA has established an intermediate-term rising trend and is now within reach of regaining all of its losses from the March panic. The implication here is that several major transport companies - particularly the hyper-sensitive trucking stocks - are reaping the benefits of increased business. And what bodes well for the truck shipping industry is definitely good news for the economic big picture.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, three of the most economically-sensitive industry groups - namely the semiconductors, real estate and transport - are in incredibly good shape right now. This is an uplifting sign not only for stock investors (since bull markets tend to be led by these segments), but also for the economic outlook. The vigor of the chip makers speaks to the health of the digital economy, while transportation strength suggests recovery in the bricks-and-mortar retail economy. And the housing market’s impressive rebound is the icing on the cake, implying that there’s plenty of liquidity left to fuel additional economic recovery. In view of these considerations, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook on equities is therefore still warranted in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.