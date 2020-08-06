Given the company's very disappointing new shareholder returns policy, my rating is subsequently being downgraded from Bullish to Neutral as I seek new uses for my capital.

BP's dividend coverage is likely to remain weak at best until operating conditions recover, but thankfully, its financial position is still able to cover the shortfall with debt for upwards of two years.

The company's financial performance was obviously smashed by this downturn, with its operating cash flow decreasing over 60% year on year during the first half of 2020.

It was not too surprising that BP halved its dividend when it released its results for the second quarter of 2020.

Introduction

When BP plc (BP) released its results for the second quarter of 2020, I suspect that few investors were surprised to see their dividend being reduced, which I warned, in a previous article, was a very real prospect. Whilst the company's dividend yield still remains moderate at just over 5%, it is very disappointing to see share buybacks now taking center stage in its new shareholder returns policy. This article discusses BP's new shareholder returns policy and provides updates on whether its freshly halved dividends are now safe or likely to see further pain for shareholders.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow, since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to the company's financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The immense pain BP endured during the first half of 2020 is quickly apparent, with its operating cash flow decreasing a massive 61.28% year on year or 68.95% once the impacts of working capital changes are removed. Interestingly, this indicates that the company has fared worse than its Anglo-Dutch peer, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which saw its equivalent operating cash flow excluding working capital movements only decrease 45.1% year on year, as per my previous article.

When looking ahead, BP's ability to cover its new dividends has obviously improved substantially. The company's latest outstanding ADR equivalent share count is 3,374,841,000, and thus, BP's new quarterly dividend of $0.315 per ADR should only cost it $4.253 billion per annum, assuming that there is no usage of script dividends. At the moment, BP is guiding for its capital expenditure to remain $15 billion at the midpoint into the foreseeable future, as per Slide 41 of its second quarter of 2020 results presentation. When these two are combined, it indicates that the company requires operating cash flow of $19.253 billion to remain cash flow neutral and at least provide adequate dividend coverage of 100% or greater.

Due to the high volatility of oil and gas prices, accurately predicting their operating cash flow is impossible, but judgments can still be estimated from the company's historical performance. BP's operating cash flow averaged $22.432 billion during 2018-2019, and thus, once operating conditions recover, the company should easily cover its dividend payments. But even though oil prices have increased to over $40 per barrel recently, there is still significant uncertainties as to when a sustained recovery will eventuate.

Since BP's operating cash flow was only $4.689 billion during the first half of 2020, or $9.378 billion once annualized, until such time as operating conditions have definitely recovered, it appears that the company's dividend coverage will remain weak at best. This means that it will likely need to continue relying on debt to fund its dividend payments for a while longer. Before moving on to reviewing BP's financial health, it is important to discuss the company's new and very disappointing shareholder returns policy that the graph included below displays.

I recently criticized Eni (E) for its new complex shareholder returns policy in a previous article, but at least it was still weighted towards dividends. In my eyes, this new policy by BP is simply the worst shareholder returns policy. The company is clearly stating that it will increase its share buybacks as oil prices increase, but that is when the share price will almost certainly increase in tandem, and thus, it will simply buy at high prices and cease at low prices. This runs contrary to the old adage that every investor is taught: buy low and sell high.

The need to reduce its dividend was apparent due to the severity of this unprecedented downturn and plenty of investors have bought oil and gas shares for dividends, but you seldom hear an investment thesis that revolves around a share buyback program. One only has to scroll through the years of coverage here on Seeking Alpha to see plenty of articles regarding the company's dividend, but seemingly none calling for share buybacks. This is not surprising given the questionable history share buybacks have in creating value for shareholders over dividends, especially in industries plagued by highly volatile earnings.

Following BP's stressed cash flow performance during the first half of 2020, it may surprise investors to see the company's net debt actually decreasing 7.71% since the end of 2019. This did not stem from a normal equity raising, but rather an $11.9 billion hybrid bond offering that has a degree of creative financial engineering. If interested in more details regarding these, I would recommend reading this previous article by Daniel Jones that provides a good overview of the topic. Although this will help BP's financial position, the extent that the company can continue leaning on it to fund the cash shortfall with debt for its dividend payments will depend upon its broader leverage and liquidity situation.

BP's hybrid bond issuance has helped significantly lower its gearing ratio from likely north of 40% to 33.52%, as mentioned in my previously linked article following the announcement of the company's massive impairments. Its leverage was ultimately deemed to be high, since the gearing ratio still sits above 30% even after this hybrid bond issuance, plus until operating conditions recover the company's other financial metrics, such as net debt-to-EBITDA will continue to suffer. Whilst this is not ideal, this rating was only marginal, and thus, it does not necessarily pose any danger to BP's ability to remain a going concern, as the company should easily outlast this downturn.

When it comes to the topic of funding any further amount of its dividend payments through debt, the company's massive cash balance of $34.217 billion is very handy, since it indicates that it already has access to ample capital. Based upon my calculations, BP could fund its dividend payments with debt for two years before its gearing ratio would reach 40%, assuming no material impairments. Given this situation, it appears that the company can continue utilizing its financial position to support its dividend for a while longer, if required.

Following BP's decision to boost its already large cash balance to a massive $34.217 billion, it should be needless to explain in detail that the company's liquidity is clearly strong and evidenced by its current and cash ratios of 1.24 and 0.61 respectively. Due to its very large size, decent overall financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are still no reasons to be concerned that the company cannot find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required. Given this situation, there are no reasons to be concerned that shareholders will have to endure any further painful actions such as dreaded equity raisings or panicked asset sales.

Conclusion

Given this very undesirable new shareholder returns policy, I will be seeking new investments for my capital. Each investor is entitled to their own opinion, however, I personally will never back a management team that believes a company with highly volatile earnings should focus on share buybacks over dividends. Given this unfortunate turn of events, my rating is subsequently being downgraded from Bullish to Neutral.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP’s second quarter 2020, fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2017 reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

