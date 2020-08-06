An Analysis Of Value ETFs + 2 Value Stock Picks

In this article, I will be examining the value ETF space and through that process identifying value stocks that may be worth considering. It is not a secret that value has underperformed the overall market, growth and quality. This is not a short-term phenomenon as this has been going on for a long time. The following charts show three periods, year to date, since the previous market high in February and of the last five years. As you can see, the S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), the S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) and the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) over all of these periods.

Year to date performance

Since February 19th market peak

Last 5 years

The above charts should not be a surprise to anyone, however, what everyone keeps asking is when will value outperform? I think investors should not be worried about trying to figure that timing out and instead should be focused on finding quality companies. Just as many investors who chase yield can be blinded by that yield, many investors are blinded by a low valuation (P/E ratio, Price/Cash Flow, Price/FFO). A recent article by a fellow Seeking Alpha author did a great job at pointing out value traps and how to avoid them.

Value ETF Performance

To start my search for value stocks worth considering, I decided to look at U.S.-focused value ETFs that had at least $100 million in assets under management and under 500 holdings. This ended up being 18 ETFs that met those criteria and there were some interesting findings from examining the holdings of all these ETFs. I always find doing this sort of exercise, not just interesting but very informational as well. For example, I follow the markets, individual stocks and ETFs very closely, but when doing this kind of analysis, I ended up finding an ETF I had never heard of was the only value ETF that has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year.

Ytd Performance DSTL Distillate Fundamental Stability & Value ETF 3.86% SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF 1.45% (FVAL) Fidelity Value Factor ETF -8.21% (ULVM) VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF -11.87% (NULV) Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF -12.26% (MGV) Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF -13.33% (IWX) iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF -13.50% (VOOV) Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF -13.70% (IVE) iShares S&P 500 Value ETF -13.71% (SPYV) SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF -13.75% (SCHV) Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF -13.77% (VTV) Vanguard Value ETF -13.80% (VALQ) American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF -13.90% (JKF) iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF -15.88% (PWV) Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF -17.39% (FTA) First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -17.96% (VLUE) iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -18.60% (QVAL) ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF -23.24% (RPV) Invesco S&P 500® Pure Value ETF -29.36%

The Distillate Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) was the only fund with a value theme that outperformed and after examining its holdings, it was easy to see why. Unlike other value funds, for DSTL the largest sector allocation is to the technology sector, so the fund ends up looking more like a growth ETF instead. The following table shows the top 10 holdings for DSTL and the top 3 holdings are Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB). I do not know how many value investors would consider a company like Facebook to be a value stock, but the selection criteria of the fund does appear appealing. The fund selection criteria are shown in the table below.

Distillate holdings

Distillate prospectus

Value ETF sector data

I examined the sector weightings of each of the above value ETFs and found that the majority of them (11 out of 18) had the financials sector as their largest weighting. Four had technology as their largest weighting, two with healthcare as the largest sector and one with consumer discretionary as the largest sector. Not surprisingly, RPV was the worst-performing fund because it had the largest exposure to the financials sector and the smallest exposure to the technology sector. On the other end of the spectrum, DSTL was the best-performing fund because it had the second highest exposure to the technology sector and besides QVAL and DSTL had the lowest exposure to financials.

Financials Technology Largest YTD Return DSTL Distillate Fundamental Stability & Value ETF 4.86% 31.13% Technology 3.86% FVAL Fidelity Value Factor ETF 12.78% 33.26% Technology -8.21% ULVM VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF 19.81% 17.32% Financials -11.87% NULV Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF 24.35% 11.30% Financials -12.26% MGV Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF 19.55% 8.80% Healthcare -13.33% IWX iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF 22.04% 11.43% Financials -13.50% VOOV Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF 22.25% 8.44% Financials -13.70% IVE iShares S&P 500 Value ETF 22.18% 8.41% Financials -13.71% SPYV SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF 22.20% 8.42% Financials -13.75% SCHV Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF 19.51% 12.35% Financials -13.77% VTV Vanguard Value ETF 20.34% 8.73% Healthcare -13.80% VALQ American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF 9.57% 23.09% Technology -13.90% JKF iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF 19.09% 12.67% Financials -15.88% PWV Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF 28.81% 16.84% Financials -17.39% FTA First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund 27.57% 6.03% Financials -17.96% VLUE iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF 13.38% 26.13% Technology -18.60% QVAL ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF 0.00% 10.63% Consumer Disc. -23.24% RPV Invesco S&P 500® Pure Value ETF 33.61% 2.10% Financials -29.36%

Value ETFs with Technology Exposure

If you look at the ETFs that have technology as their largest sector, it was not surprising to see DSTL and FVAL as the top-performing funds and VALQ was in the middle of the road in terms of performance. The worst-performing value fund with large technology exposure was VLUE, but it was one of the worst-performing funds, so I examined the holdings and it was to see why. DSTL and FVAL have exposure to large cap technology/communications stocks that have been driving the market in comparison to VLUE, which has exposure to underperforming technology companies/communications companies like Intel (INTC), IBM (IBM) and AT&T (T). What I found amazing was the large weight that Amazon (AMZN) had within FVAL and the fact that Amazon was even a holding in the first place. The makeup of the top 10 holdings looks a lot like a large cap growth fund, but if it were a large cap growth fund, it would be a poor performing one in comparison to other growth funds.

Data from holdings page of each respective ETF

Value ETFs expense ratio and weighting methodology

In this section, I will be covering expense ratios and weighting methodologies for each of the above 18 value ETFs. I am not going to spend a lot of time here because the table is just to show the data on expense ratios and weighting methodologies. What I did notice is that 4 of the 5 worst-performing funds were also at the bottom in terms of expense ratio (high expense ratio). At least in the current environment, this is pointing to looking at funds that have a lower expense ratio in the value ETF space.

Value ETFs Common Holdings

Getting back to the point, I compiled all the holdings of each of these value-focused ETFs into a spreadsheet to count the most common holdings among them. Biogen (BIIB), Gilead (GILD) and CVS Health (CVS) were a holding in 16 out of the 18 value ETFs that I researched. In the table below, I have included those three companies along with companies that were in at least 15 out of the 18 value ETFs I examined. The next step is to take the following list and examine the fundamentals to attempt to weed out potential value traps.

# Of ETFs (BIIB) Biogen 16 (CVS) CVS Health 16 (GILD) Gilead 16 (ETN) Eaton 15 (INTC) Intel 15 (KHC) Kraft Heinz 15 (MET) MetLife 15 (T) AT&T 15 (WBA) Walgreens 15

I ran the above companies through a six-part test to help weed out potential value traps. The six tests that I used are listed below, and after running each of the above companies through this screen, only two passed all six tests: Biogen and CVS Health.

-2019 Revenue > 2018 Revenue

-Most recent quarter revenue > same quarter revenue 1 year ago

-Operating margin most recent quarter > operating margin same quarter last year

-2019 cash flow from operations > 2018 cash flow from operations

-Free cash flow positive

-Free cash flow most recent quarter > free cash flow same quarter 1 year ago

Biogen

Shares of Biogen have been underperforming the biotech sectors (BBH) so far this year. When you look at some important financial metrics like increasing revenues, increasing free cash flow, Biogen checks the boxes, as is shown in the chart below. Given these data points, you may be thinking, why is Biogen underperforming? The answer can be found in the next paragraph detailing that aducanumab is the key for Biogen, whether it is to the upside or the downside.

Yahoo Finance

Zacks

The big driver for future shareholder returns for Biogen rests on the approval of aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease. Given the long history of failures in the space, the market I believe is factoring in the potential for no approval, hence why shares have lagged behind other large biotech companies and the market is not getting ahead of itself with shares of Biogen. If you look at the chart over the last year, the stock shot up in October when the company decided to file a marketing application for aducanumab.

As I noted above, there is a long history of failure in the Alzheimer’s space, so if you are considering BIIB, it might be worth considering adding put protection. The stock was at around $220 just prior to that announcement, and if they do not receive FDA approval, the stock could easily fall back to that level or lower. The decision to approve or not approve will likely not come until 2021, so there is still plenty of time for either scenario to play out and time to add put protection if that is an avenue some investors may consider.

CVS Health

Shares of CVS Health have underperformed healthcare providers (IHF), but have vastly outperformed Walgreens, which was also on my above list of companies held by many value ETFs. The main difference between CVS Health and Walgreens is the major acquisition that CVS Health made last year of Aetna, which has turned out to be very beneficial. Shares of CVS have lagged behind the IHF, because of the exposure to retail, even though the stores are an essential business. With less people out, that likely has led to a dent in the retail sales for the retail stores.

Just like Biogen above, revenues and free cash flow have been increasing since the CVS Health Aetna deal took place, yet the share price has not really done much even with that backdrop. I believe the reason for this could be the potential movement towards more centralized healthcare options, which in the long term could be a threat to CVS Health, which is likely why shares are being held back. CVS reports earnings tomorrow morning (August 4th) before the market opens, so investors will get to see how results are faring during the pandemic.

Yahoo Finance

Zacks

Closing Thoughts

In closing, value ETFs and value stocks in general have underperformed for a long time and I do not really see that changing anytime soon. If someone is really looking for a value ETF, the best choice for a traditional value ETF (not heavily technology weighted) appears to be MGV because its largest sector weighting is to health care, it does not have a large exposure to technology and it has a cheap expense ratio.

MGV top 10 holdings

If someone is looking for a value ETF but with large technology exposure (which may not include technology stocks traditionally classified as value), I believe DSTL is worth considering. So far year-to-date, DSTL is the best-performing value ETF with technology as the largest sector allocation, has over 30% allocated to technology, less than 5% allocated to financials, has the second lowest expense ratio of ETFs whose largest sector allocation is to technology and is weighted by volatility.

DSTL top 10 holdings

For the individual stock picks, I believe Biogen and CVS Health are worthy of further research because they each passed my six-part test, and they provide upside opportunities at attractive prices. However, as I noted there are some risks associated with them as there is no free lunch and value stocks should be more heavily scrutinized than growth stocks in my opinion. I hope this data sheds light on an unloved space in the market and can be used as one data point in the investing process when searching for value ETFs or value stocks.

