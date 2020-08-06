The business is extremely diversified and can be challenging to keep track of, so I use a simple method to track Berkshire’s intrinsic value.

Background

I own Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) B shares as a core position and will likely hold them for life. I follow the company in more detail than below, but I do believe this valuation method is an effective way to look at the company. I welcome feedback on the process.

Valuation Technique

Step 1: Value the current equity holdings.

The current equity holdings as of August 4th are ~$234B.

Step 2: Adjust equity value of holdings assuming all equities are sold after taxes.

I assume all unrealized gains are realized at a 21% rate. A reasonable estimate of current unrealized gains is ~$120B given current equity values and numbers we see below. This brings the tax on the hypothetical realized gains to $25.2B. Total equity value after assumed sales is thus 234-25.2 = $208.8B

Step 3: Find the current cash balance.

The current cash-like balance is ~$135B.

Step 4: Add values together to come up with cash + equity value after taxes. Then find the implied multiple of normalized operating earnings. We see below the implied multiple is around 6x earnings.

Step 5: Assume a normalized earnings number of "other" businesses and apply an appropriate multiple range.

I will use 2019 earnings as normalized which are ~$24B. Obviously this number has wide variation going forward and may have been altered by Covid. However, I think the number is fair as a normalized figure.

I have to ask myself (Hey self) should this trade at <6x earnings when the market (SPY) is trading north of 25x 2019 earnings? I would say no. I utilize the 8x for the bear case, 12x for the base case, and a market multiple for the bull case.

For a business with such a storied track record of success, great management, and future optionality, the shares look extremely cheap using this method. I would argue that the base case here is quite conservative and gives little credit for potential investment opportunities at Berkshire.

How I Have Adapted this Philosophy

After having some conversations with portfolio managers who have much more expertise in Berkshire than I do, I have only had to change one portion of this technique. I highly encourage readers to check out the Semper Augustus website and Whitney Tilson's write-up for great information on the company. These two are some of the sources for a slight tweak in strategy which I describe below.

The main change I needed to execute was to lower the assumed tax rate on unrealized gains after sale. It is extremely unlikely that Buffett & Friends would ever sell securities with that much of a taxable hit, especially if taxes were to increase in the future administrations. Reducing this estimated tax rate affects the $25.2B taxes that would be paid if all equities were sold during current regime. If you make the implied tax rate 10% for instance, it would increase the market value by ~$13B.

Considerations that I did not Change

I have considered, but did not change the addition of normalizing the equity portfolio earnings. This allows for a more "precise" firm-wide earnings figure. I abandoned this because it is extremely time consuming and difficult, especially with certain securities, and I am not sure I could add enough value to recoup time spent. The numbers are also extremely malleable. Additionally, fair market value should be appropriate for large-cap equities. Emphasis on should. Finally, some companies, such as the larger banks, are very difficult for me to value. I put this in the too hard pile and assume Buffett will probably manage the portfolio better than I would. It is not a bad deal for me to allow Buffett to manage 70% of the market cap in cash and marketable securities for a 0% expense ratio.

A second change I considered is adjusting for cash balances at Berkshire's operating businesses. I did not think this was material to the overall valuation, so I did not adjust the technique. It also leads to a more conservative valuation number.

A third change I considered was a conglomerate and/or lack of investment opportunities discount. Clearly the market is assigning a heavy discount here. I believe both of these discounts are misguided and overdone. Despite unfortunate Fed intervention (for Buffett), cash is still decent optionality for the business and should be valued at fair value. This is not a Japanese company which will never utilize its cash. Additionally, Berkshire's conglomerate nature is a large part of its competitive advantage. There are a variety of reasons this is the case including Buffett making all capital allocation decisions and company operators knowing they are able to operate efficiently without having to deal with the headaches of being in the public eye. For those reasons, and many others, I don't think Berkshire should be penalized with any material conglomerate discount. Perhaps it should be a premium.

A final change was considering the potential for understated earnings of the operating businesses. Buffett has mastered the tax code and tax deferral and will often pay less taxes than peers, which can coincide with lower earnings. This should lead to earnings understatement despite being better for the overall business in the long term. I chose not to make this change in order to maintain a conservative valuation bias.

Conclusion

Based on this simple method, Berkshire looks extremely cheap at this time especially when compared with SPY. The core businesses of Berkshire are trading on less than 6x normalized earnings, which is a ~75% discount to the market assuming cash and equities are valued at fair market value. Berkshire rarely trades at these levels and is an attractive investment. Berkshire is a top 3 holding for my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.