Cratering: A Q2 GDP Experience

Unfortunately, the prognostications proved to be accurate, and Q2 produced record-breaking contractions in GDP both in the U.S. and on the other side of the Atlantic.

By Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

When the pandemic began to shut down global economies earlier this year, we all heard some rather dire forecasts for what it could mean for economic activity, especially in the second quarter. For sure, Q1 GDP statistics were already revealing negative performances, sending an ominous signal that the worst was yet to come. Unfortunately, the prognostications proved to be accurate, and Q2 produced record-breaking contractions in GDP both in the U.S. and on the other side of the Atlantic. With U.S. and eurozone economies cratering, the natural question is what comes next?

Before we can even think about Q3, let's do a quick review of Q2. Statistically speaking, there are some differences to how the U.S. and eurozone GDP is calculated, but I won't go down that rabbit hole. Let's keep it simple - the U.S. quarter-on-quarter (QOQ) calculation is annualized, whereas the eurozone's is not.

Global GDP-Q2 2020

Okay, with that fun fact out of the way, let's go to the numbers. U.S. real GDP has the ignominious distinction of having the largest absolute negative reading, at -32.9% (-9.5% on a pure QOQ basis). For the eurozone as a whole, the contraction was -12.1%, led by Spain (-18.5%), France (-13.8%) and Italy (-12.4%). Germany did not escape a double-digit negative performance (-10.1%), but it had the smallest contraction.

With respect to the eurozone, there is some divergence between Germany, and Spain and Italy. Those two southern countries are key tourist destinations, so this development should not be all that surprising. That industry was arguably the hardest-hit not just there, but on this side of the Atlantic as well.

In the U.S., personal consumption was down -34.6%, with services leading the way at -43.5%. Investment wasn't much better, with nonresidential and residential outlays down -27.0% and -38.7%, respectively. What about all that fiscal stimulus, you ask? Total government spending was up 2.7% but held in check by contraction at the state and local level.

Conclusion

Graphically speaking, it appears Q3 GDP numbers could be set for another V-shaped outcome. However, our 'it feels more like a U-shaped recovery' thesis remains the more reasonable case scenario. That being said, we can hope that we're not gearing up for the 'W.'

Here in the U.S., early Q3 real GDP estimates range from roughly +10% to +20%, which could produce a record-setting performance, in a good way. Unfortunately, the crater is so deep that even if growth does show this type of projected rebound, the economy still has a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Unless otherwise stated, data source is Bloomberg, as of 7/31/20.

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree's Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree's existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm's Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University's Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

