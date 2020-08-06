Wheat 2020/21: Production Forecasts Revised Lower

Wheat futures started 2020 relatively high trading above $5.5 per bushel. Prices decreased during March trading at $5 per bushel, then recovered, and dropped again for the most of June and July, with the lowest price trading below $5 per bushel. Wheat prices are currently trading above $5 per bushel, a slight increase compared to the lowest recorded price, but a 9% decrease since the beginning of 2020.

In this article, I will explain why I expect a bearish outlook in wheat prices in the 2020/21 season. I will discuss the lower revision in production prospects, and though production has been revised lower, it is still at a record high. Investing in the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) is a way for investors to track wheat prices higher and lower without the need for a futures account.

Wheat Price History

Wheat is a major food staple around the world; its widespread use and international trade make it an actively traded commodity. Wheat price trends over the past years have been relatively lower, due to an increase in global production for this soft commodity. The highest traded price for the grain was in 2008, where prices traded above $10 per bushel; weather shocks, rising oil prices, and trade restrictions were significant factors in the doubling of the price of this soft commodity. The most recent high was recorded in 2012; the highest traded price per bushel was above $9, while the lowest traded price during the same year was not below $5.9. Since then, wheat prices have not traded above $7.5 per bushel.

As last season began, many analysts predicted a bearish outlook on wheat prices. The reason behind the analysis was mainly due to projections released by the International Grains Council (IGC) and USDA reports that forecast an increase in wheat production and an increase in wheat consumption but less than production. Wheat prices were volatile for most of last year, as the highest recorded price was slightly above $5.5 per bushel and the lowest price was $4.1 per bushel. As 2020 begun, wheat prices were relatively high, trading above $5.5 per bushel.

On March 8, wheat prices dropped to $5 per bushel due to a decrease in oil demand as a result of the virus, thus directly impacting major stocks and commodities globally. As the pandemic spread, most countries imposed lockdowns that directly disrupted supply chains and trade flows, thus weighing down commodity demand and price. Wheat demand surged during the lockdowns, thus supporting wheat prices higher, as most consumers changed their cooking and eating habits. Wheat prices were weighed down during the months of June and part of July, as reports released by the USDA projected larger wheat supplies.

Production Forecasts Revised Lower for the 2020/21 Season

Global wheat production in the 2020/21 season, according to data released by the USDA, is projected to be approximately 769.31 MMT, a slight decrease from last month, as production was forecast at approximately 773.43 MMT. Global wheat production in the 2019/20 season was approximately 764 MMT, thus in the 2020/21 season, wheat production is projected to be slightly higher than last season’s figure.

The reduction in global production figures is mainly attributed to a decrease in production from the U.S., Russia, and the EU. Wheat production forecasts in the U.S. have been revised down to 1,824 million bushels from 1,866 million bushels; in the (EU-27 + U.K), forecasts have been revised down by 1.5 million tons, from 141 million to 139.5 million, while in Russia production forecasts are down to 76.5 MMT from 77 MMT, a 1% decrease from last month.

In the 2020/21 season, wheat production in the U.S was forecast at 1,866 million bushels, according to data released by the USDA. According to recent reports, production has been revised down to 1,824 million bushels, as there were reductions in the seeded area due to weather-related complications. Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.217 billion bushels, a 3% decrease year over year.

Hard red production has been revised down to 710 million bushels; soft red has been revised down to 280 million bushels, while white wheat production has been revised up to 227 million bushels. The decrease in winter wheat production m/m is mainly attributed to a reduction in harvested areas from 24.3 million acres to 23.4 million acres.

Spring wheat production forecasts for the 2020/21 season stand at approximately 550 million bushels, a 2% decrease year over year, due to a reduction in yields as a result of weather-related complications. At the start of the 2020 planting period, most of the spring planting states were exposed to floods, and as months progressed extreme dryness, thus affecting planting progression. Wheat production in North Dakota, which accounts for 50% of spring wheat in the U.S., is revised lower by 4 bushels per acre year over year.

Wheat production in the (EU-27+U.K) 2020/21 season is forecast at approximately 139.5 million tons, a 10% decrease compared to last season’s figure, which was approximately 154.9 million tons. The drop in reduction is mainly attributed to lower output from France and Germany.

Wheat production in France is forecast at 31.1 million tons, a drop from last season’s production estimates, which were approximately 39.55 million tons. The downward revision is due to a reduction in cultivated area from 5 m/ha last season to 4.41 m/ha this season. The reduction in the cultivated area was attributed to heavy rains during planting season. Although weather conditions affected planting, weather conditions during harvesting are stable, and most analysts and traders are expecting a large harvest.

Wheat production in Russia in the 2020/21 season is forecast at approximately 76.5 MMT, a 1% decrease m/m. The reduction in production is mainly attributed to a reduction in winter wheat figures by 1 MMT to 56 MMT, while spring wheat is forecast to increase to 20.5 MMT. Downgrades in wheat forecasts are mainly attributed to unfavorable weather conditions that are affecting wheat sowings and harvest. Canada and Australia wheat production is forecast to increase to 34 MMT and 26 MMT, from 32 MMT and 15.2 MMT respectively.

Despite the downward revision in production forecasts, global wheat production is projected to be a record high. Although demand in the 2020/21 season is forecast to increase from 747 MMT to 751 MMT, it is still growing at a slower rate than production, and this will have an impact on wheat prices.

Conclusion

Wheat production in the 2020/21 season is projected to remain high, despite the downward revisions in production from major producing countries. Demand is forecast to increase but is projected to be lower than consumption. Thus, with the simplistic approach of supply and demand, I believe wheat prices will be bearish in the 2020/21 season.

