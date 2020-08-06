My Income Portfolio - The Dividend Dilemma

Meanwhile the RiskGrades, which indicate exposure to risk compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, has vastly increased for each of my funds.

As of today, the Morningstar risk-adjusted ratings for more than half of the CEFs in my portfolio have been downgraded from their ratings at the time I purchased them.

In my first article, two years ago, I stated that the primary criteria I used in selecting the funds for my income portfolio were their Morningstar star rating and RiskGrade.

I’ve Got a Dream

“On September 20, 1973, the day before the lead single from his fifth album, I Got a Name, was released, Croce, along with five others, was killed in a plane crash at the height of his popularity. Croce's music continued to chart throughout the 1970s following his death.” (Wikipedia)

I was 13 when Jim Croce died. At the time, I ignored Jim Croce as I did most American music. However, some years later a friend of mine - the same one who introduced me to country music - played Jim Croce’s double album, The Faces I’ve Been, for me. This album, which was released two years after his death, made Jim Croce one of the singers I loved most in my youth.

The title song from the album I Got a Name has a refrain that became one of the (many) soundtracks of my life:

"Like the fool I am and I'll always be, I've got a dream, I've got a dream…”

Even today that refrain reflects my aspirations, informs my decisions, and supports my battles. Like the fool I am and I’ll always be, I had a dream when I first approached the stock markets fifteen years ago and when I decided to build my financial independence through CEFs six years ago; it was that same dream that inspired me as I created my new Cupolone income portfolio last winter.

Ups and Downs

From the very beginning of my involvement with the stock market, I based my initial decisions when building my income portfolio on Morningstar star ratings and RiskGrades. I continued following this investing philosophy with the CEF selections I made in the autumn and winter of 2019 and during the March sell-off at the beginning of the pandemic. I shaped my portfolio according to my original principles while also taking into account the current circumstances.

As we pass the halfway mark through 2020, the following funds make up my Cupolone Income Portfolio, which is named for the “Big Dome” in my hometown, Florence:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

The following table compares the Morningstar star rating and RiskGrade for each fund in my new Cupolone Income Portfolio at the beginning of January 2020 and at the beginning of August 2020.

(Source: Morningstar)

As shown in the above table, the Morningstar rating for eight of the fifteen CEFs in my portfolio have been downgraded:

ETO, RNP and UTG dropped from five to four stars.

EVT and PDI dropped from five to three stars.

HTD and PDT from four to three stars.

DSL from four to one star.

BME, GGM, PCN, PKO, PTY, RQI and UTF maintained their star ratings.

“Morningstar assigns a one- to five-star ranking to each mutual fund or ETF on a peer-adjusted basis. Every single metric is relative and risk-adjusted. Peer adjustment is achieved by grouping funds with similar assets together and comparing their performances. [… Risk-adjusted] means all performances are measured against the level of risk a manager assumed to generate fund returns.” (Investopedia)

According to this definition, it’s evident that eight of my CEFs assumed a higher level of risk than their peers for generating their promised returns. In spite of this, these CEFs kept on generating consistent returns even amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to their more or less declared regime of managed distributions.

Meanwhile, the RiskGrades for the funds in my portfolio more than doubled; for PDT, RNP and RQI the RiskGrade tripled or worse. The following chart shows a graded scale of the RiskGrades from the previous table to illustrate my portfolio’s overall greater exposure to risk, compared to those of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes. As you can see, almost all of my funds fall between the yellow and the orange zone: it’s the price I have to pay for their higher returns. Go big, or go home…

(Source: RiskMetrics)

The Dividend Dilemma

It is interesting at this point to take a look at the returns I mentioned above to see how the funds in my portfolio have behaved on the distributions side given the severe impact of the pandemic on world economies and our lives. Let’s examine, in detail, the distributions for each of my CEFs since January.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

The last two distributions for BME have been made up almost entirely of return of capital (ROC). In 2019, BME's distributions showed no ROC, with more than 95% of its distributions composed of short- and long-term capital gains: in 2020, short- and long-term capital gains went on representing most of the distribution until May, followed by two months of 99% ROC.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

As a result of these changes, I decided to reduce my position in this fund. I originally built my position with a load price of $34.84; it currently quotes at around $43.00, which represents a gain of about 24%. At my load price, BME’s current annual yield is 6.89%. That means that by clearing my entire position, I can gain more than 3 years of the current distribution in just one shot.

BME is the lowest-yielding CEF in my income portfolio, even with the absence of leverage. I am aware of the fact that BME has a fantastic track record since inception (that’s the reason why I added it to my Cupolone Income Portfolio), but for me, this return of capital out of the blue is somehow suspicious. I wouldn’t like to miss the boat of a good gain on this fund by waiting for future developments on its distribution.

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Although DSL’s Morningstar rating has tumbled from four stars to one star, its distributions remain consistent, maintaining the same amount of the previous months, with the same 2% ROC.

(Source: Morningstar)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

ETO is the only CEF that has cut its distribution; in May, it fell from $0.18 to $0.1425. Its yield comes mostly from long-term capital gains, with a lower income component.

(Source: Morningstar)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

EVT has maintained the same distribution rate since the beginning of 2020. However, since May, it has had an 18% ROC. This ROC is concerning and merits monitoring, especially since it didn’t have any ROC in the previous four years.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

Throughout the past seven months, GGM has remained calm and cool, maintaining the same distribution of the previous months, with no ROC.

(Source: Morningstar)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Although HTD’s distributions included a ROC in April and May, these ROCs are consistent with those in 2019; there was no ROC in the June and July distributions.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

PCN continues to maintain the same distributions, which include a 6.5% ROC, it has had since the beginning of the year.

(Source: Morningstar)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

Although PDI’s rating was downgraded by Morningstar, its distributions - just income with no ROC - remain consistent. It confirms itself, in my opinion, one of the best fixed-income CEFs on the market.

(Source: Morningstar)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

The distributions from PDT have remained consistent. However, it had a significant ROC in April and May (around 17%), followed by a lesser amount in June and July. These returns of capital are consistent with similar ROCs in 2019.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO)

PKO remains a consistent performer - just income with no ROC.

(Source: Morningstar)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity (PTY)

PTY continues to maintain the same distribution, with a 10.5% ROC, as it did in 2019.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

RNP’s recent distributions have been almost all from long-term capital gains, a trend that started in 2019 and is still in progress. They have announced the same distribution for August and September as well.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Like its cousin RNP, the distributions from RQI are mostly from long-term capital gains, following the same trend over the past four years (see below). They too have announced the same distribution for August and September.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Distributions from UTF were made up entirely of long-term capital gains from January to April, followed by a mix in May. In June and July, distributions were purely derived from income, as are the announced distributions for August and September.

(Source: Morningstar)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

To date, the 2020 distributions for UTG are a mix of income and long-term capital gains with no ROC. The distributions announced for August and September remain the same.

(Source: Morningstar)

Rebalancing? No, Thanks

“Rebalancing is the process of realigning the weightings of a portfolio of assets. Rebalancing involves periodically buying or selling assets in a portfolio to maintain an original or desired level of asset allocation or risk.” (Investopedia)

As shown in the previous section, of the fifteen CEFs in my Cupolone Income Portfolio, only ETO has cut its distributions. All other CEFs have maintained their promises, at least so far. Unlike institutional investors who are obliged to continually rebalance their portfolios, as an individual investor, I don’t feel any need for rebalancing. This means that unless circumstances change drastically, I avoid rebalancing along the way. I let better funds grow, while allowing the less fast ones to lag behind.

I use RiskGrades to help me define my initial investing plan and then I adapt my strategy to circumstances. I usually build an initial position and then from that point onward I hold my positions and compound only during setbacks or corrections. If an opportunity arises, I add to my position when (and if) the price goes down. Otherwise, I stay liquid and wait for a more favorable moment to buy.

I avoid rebalancing my portfolio by siphoning money from one fund to another on the go, unless I can do so without damage to the overall performance of my portfolio; that is, the rebalancing is “au pair.” I don’t like selling parts of a fund to add to another if this means averaging up the load price of this second fund. The more I average up my load prices, the deeper will be their loss in case of a sell-off. And I like sell-offs only if I have available cash for new purchases…

OXLC in the Light of the Facts

In June, I added a small position in OXLC to my income portfolio. But, when its price made a leap forward to touch $5 per share, I decided to cash out instead of waiting for the fog to lift about its distribution ($0.135 per share until June 2020). When OXLC announced a third quarter distribution of $0.0675 per share, its yield rate was reduced to an equally important 19%. Today OXLC’s share price fluctuates around $4.50, with less volatility than before the announcement. This announcement reduced uncertainty and probably defused most of the short-selling on this security.

Maybe a 19% yield is still unsustainable. I’ll figure things out more clearly with the next distribution announcement for the fourth quarter and beyond. I just need to wait.

Final Thoughts

Except for ETO, the distributions from all of the CEFs in my Cupolone Income Portfolio have remained intact. That doesn’t mean they will keep delivering the same rates going forward, but we still haven’t seen the massive dividend cuts most people waited for and feared last spring. Fund managers turn somersaults in order to maintain a steady distribution, which I, as an investor, thoroughly appreciate. This commitment to maintaining steady distributions is the silver lining for managed funds!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BME,DSL,ETO,EVT,GGM,HTD,PCN,PDI,PDT,PKO,PTY,RNP,RQI,UTF,UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.