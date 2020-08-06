Twitter is an intriguing opportunity, but the stock needs to go back to the $20 range in order to be considered a good purchase.

Fundamentals are solid, but the company now looks overvalued, although the stock price doesn’t come close to the excesses of the tech market bubble.

Twitter Inc. has followed the path of the rest of the tech sector and has made a great comeback since the March debacle.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is one of the most famous social media worldwide. Actually, it is more than a simple social media, as its structure and widespread international visibility potentially make it an incubator for mass media content, able to compete with online newspapers, media platforms, and so on.

Since its IPO in 2013, the company has never managed to show its full potential and, in fact, has lagged compared to the rest of the market.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Specifically, it has never managed to properly monetize the vast community of users that regularly use its platform.

If we compare the company’s top line growth with Facebook's (FB) sales, for example, we can see TWTR’s problem quite clearly.

Revenue FY2015 Revenue FY2019 5Y CAGR Facebook $18B $71B 31.6% Twitter $2.2B $3.5B 10%

Source: Author’s elaboration

So, it was no surprise that, when the COVID-19 onset resulted in an adjustment last March, TWTR stock plummeted, just like the rest of the market, and caused its price to come close to being fair or, at the very least, to having a reasonable margin of safety for the buyers.

This is the last balance sheet the company disclosed:

Source: Company’s report

With a large cash position and little debt (current assets exceed total liabilities by about 80%), the balance shows an equity figure of about $8 billion.

With less than 800 million shares issued, at TWTR’s lows (about $20 per share) registered in the first quarter of the year, the company’s total cap amounted to roughly $16 billion, or just twice its book value.

That is a somewhat notable exception in a tech market where the price-to-book ratios usually reach (and often surpass) the double-digit threshold.

For the purpose of a quick comparison, FB’s P/B is over 6 and Snapchat's (SNAP) is about 15!

Admittedly, TWTR’s sales are too low in comparison to its total cap, especially if we consider that the top line is growing slowly (and, this year, probably even decreasing), but at least the company is profitable, and if you invest in TWTR, you will actually be betting on the company’s ability to considerably improve its revenue base in the years to come. The recent acquisition of CrossInstall and the announced target of a fee-based subscription are certainly steps in the right direction. It is also encouraging that, last quarter, mDAUs jumped by 39% YoY! However, at the same time, revenue fell by 19%, which suggests that the company is, unfortunately, still in dire straits.

TWTR Shares Spiked Up Too Fast

Then, why did the stock price increase so much (plus 80%) from its yearly lows?

The answer is simple: the COVID-19 shutdowns and the emerging wave of work-from-home practices have dramatically improved (according to the bulls) the prospects of a social media giant like TWTR, which is benefiting from social distancing even more than any classic tech stock. That is partially true (and the best evidence is the second-quarter mDAUs surge I already mentioned), but the constrained economic activity, on the other hand, will certainly weigh on the firm’s operating performance.

For the record, TWTR’s mDAUs have always increased over the course of the last few years, but that has never helped the top line growth much, as seen previously.

Source: Rich Greenfield, LightShed

Considering those high expectations, if you buy TWTR now, you will be piling up a stock with negative growth (minus 19% yoy), total cap over 8 times the current revenue and a triple-digit forward P/E - it’s a tough call!

The operating metrics are not helping the bullish picture either:

Snapchat Facebook Twitter Gross Margin 48% 82% 66% Operating Margin N.A. 34% 10.5%

Source: Author’s elaboration

The US presidential elections are approaching, and we can reasonably expect a spike in ad revenues connected with the high visibility of this crucial event, but the COVID-19 uncertainty keeps on looming over the next quarters. Moreover, such improvement will certainly be temporary rather than a long-term achievement.

Even a sort of simplified DCF analysis (which, in any case, implies an improvement of TWTR’s FCF at a stable $1 billion in the next 6-7 years) returns a fair value of about $25 per share.

In my opinion, the only logical reason to buy TWTR at the present prices would imply a concrete possibility of a favorable buyout, which, in these bubble-like market conditions, could be finalized at a huge premium to the current stock price level. However, considering the potential bidders (Facebook, in primis), the deal would certainly be subjected to the approval of various regulatory authorities, making the final result not easily predictable.

Bottom Line

TWTR is an intriguing opportunity for value investors, given its safe and deleveraged balance sheet, as well as its reasonable valuation in a market which seems to get closer each day to the setback experienced in 1999.

Unfortunately, I am afraid the time to buy this stock has already passed. TWTR was trading at a little over $20 in mid-March, a price that offered a true margin of safety and significant upside potential (as it was proven just a few months later).

Therefore, congratulations to those who picked TWTR back in March, because, obviously, they are now sitting on considerable capital appreciation. For everyone else, I would recommend waiting before jumping on board. The correct price is around $25, according to my estimation. On the other hand, current shareholders should consider reducing their position if the stock approaches the $40 threshold.

Whether you own TWTR or not, the company definitely deserves to be closely followed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.