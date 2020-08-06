While some risks remain, we believe that AvalonBay proposes a compelling case for income-oriented investors, with the potential for capital gains.

AvalonBay communities is on track to achieve the same FFO/share as in FY 2019 despite the ongoing challenges.

We do love the growth aspects of our portfolio. Being invested in the U.S.'s major indices, we are certainly happy with our, on paper, capital gains. However, we are constantly worried about whether we should be focusing more on tangible returns, like income-producing securities, that should provide more reliable and predictable returns. This is why our latest articles have been heavily focusing on REITs, as we believe there is lots of value in real estate and many securities in the sector that are clearly undervalued left behind from the rally driven by tech stocks.

One such stock, we believe, is AvalonBay Communities (AVB). The multifamily REIT owns a portfolio of 270 apartment communities consisting of over 73,500 units. The trust owns top-tier properties in major metropolitan areas such as those of New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and others.

Shares are currently trading almost 35% lower than its highs in late February, pre-COVID-19. The stock's current dividend yield of around 4.24%, as well as its historical dividend growth, makes for an appealing case. Amid shares trading at a significant discount, we are looking at whether AvalonBay's current price offers noteworthy returns going forward while providing a reliable income along the way.

In this article, we will:

Examine AvalonBay's latest results and its future prospects.

Project the stock's medium-term returns by emulating prudent growth estimated.

Highlight some risks.

Conclude on why AvalonBay is a great REIT to own for income-oriented investors.

Q2 results

Around a week ago, AvalonBay reported its Q2 results for the period ending June 30th, 2020. FFO/share decreased by 1.3% to $2.21 from $2.24 for the year prior.

As you can see, lease rates, which were contractually agreed to be increased, positively contributed to the trust's "Established Communities" rental revenues. However, economic occupancy losses, along with uncollectible lease revenue, pushed down the total residential rental revenue to -2.2%. Adding retail rental revenue losses, which consists primarily of the impact of uncollectible retail lease revenue, total rental revenue fell to as much as -2.9%. Source: Company Filings, Author

From a regional perspective, the -2.9% rental revenue decline was mostly driven lower by the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area and southern California. Source: Company Filings, Author

However, the trust's financials for FY2020 should not be adversely affected. We expect the company to close the year with similar FFO/share to FY2019, if not higher. Firstly, despite the quarter's rental revenue declines, the company's FFO/share for H1-2020 was $4.61, actually higher than H1-2019's FFO/share which amounted to $4.57.

Further, there is a significant improvement in rental collections over July. During the month, the company collected a far higher revenue percentage than this of Q2, indicating even higher FFO/share for H2-2020 vs. H2-2019.

Collected Residential Revenue At the end of Q2 At July 28th, 2020 April 93.9% 97.7% May 92.8 96.4% June 93.6% 95.5%

Source: Company results

Medium-term return projections

Based on already achieving its FFO/share figures of H1-2019, and with rental collections pointing towards an even better second half, we expect FFO/share growth for FY2020. However, we are going to project similar figures, to be prudent, when measuring the REIT's medium-term return potential.

Over the past decade, AvalonBay has delivered FFO/Share CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of around 9.9%.

Source: Company Filings, Author

Further, the company's latest DPS increase was by 4.6%. We believe that a 5.5% FFO/Share and DPS growth are quite prudent for the medium term. They reflect significant growth deceleration to prior years (past 5-year DPS CAGR has been 20.50%), while the company seems to be handling its current profitability with resilience, despite the challenges.

Applying these growth rates over the next few years, we are getting the following results:

Source: Author

Now, the only thing left to project are the medium-term annual investor returns based on our projections and the stock's current price is its potential future valuation.

As you can see, the company's historical average P/FFO/share has traded in the low 20s. Considering that the company's FFOs have barely been impacted and that we have already priced in decelerated growth, we believe that a return towards the low 20s is quite likely in the medium term.

Source: Author

As you can see, even if the company maintains its current historically low valuation, investors are set to enjoy almost double-digit returns. If, on the other hand, the stock returns towards its historical average, investors could be looking at returns north of 12% amid a valuation expansion.

Source: Author

Therefore, we consider that not only is the stock a fantastic candidate for income investors, but also one with a significant margin of safety. We consider it highly unlikely for the stock to keep trading at its current valuation, but even if it does, the projected returns are still quite pleasant.

Risks

As with all investments, there are some risks to consider when it comes to AvalonBay Communities. The impact of an adverse economic environment amid the progression of COVID-19 should significantly harm the company's rental revenues. Since its properties are rented to individuals, if their purchasing power declines, they may be unable to meet their rental obligations, which will, in turn, result in more deferrals and uncollectible rental payments.

Further, the company's ever-growing debt has reached around $7.63B, which is around 1/3 of the trust's total market cap. While this may sound worrying, the company maintains a quite low long-term debt to equity ratio, at around 70%, while its operating income covers interest payments by around 3.84 times, which makes for quite a great coverage in the sector. The risks of future, more expensive refinancing remains, being mostly subject to macroeconomic events. We do, however, believe that in such a low-rate environment, such risks should hardly materialize.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that AvalonBay Communities is trading at a significant discount, considering its medium-term return potential, even under decelerated growth prospects. While some risks remain, mostly related to the progress of COVID-19, the stock offers a juicy dividend yield of 4.24% and subject to a potential valuation expansion. Despite the current headwinds, its YTD FFO/share remains robust, and rental collections have been solid through July, indicating a swift growth. All things taken into account, we believe that AvalonBay Communities is a great buy at its current price levels, and rate it a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.