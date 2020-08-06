Ceragon is well-positioned to benefit from the rapid growth of 5G infrastructure market in the next few years.

The company continues to have strong bookings and expects its gross margin to improve in the second half of 2020.

Investment Thesis

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had a challenging Q2 2020 primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As the impact of COVID-19 gradually recedes, its gross margin should gradually improve in the second half of 2020. In addition, the company continues to have book-to-bill ratio above 1 and is seeing improving demand for its solutions. The demand for 5G infrastructure should also be its primary growth driver in the next few years. Therefore, this may be a stock worth considering for investors seeking capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q2 F2020 Highlights

Ceragon delivered an unimpressive Q2 2020 as the company’s Q2 was impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. As a result, its revenue declined by 14.5% year over year to $62.4 million. Its gross margin of 26.4% in Q2 2020 was also significantly lower than last year’s 36.1%. However, it was better than Q1 2020’s 25.1%. It earnings in Q2 2020 dropped to negative territory with an EPS of negative $0.07 per share.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Uncertainty in the near-term caused by COVID-19 but growth intact

We are pleased to hear that Ceragon’s book-to-bill ratio is once again above 1 in Q2 2020 (it was also above 1 in Q1 2020). However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the scheduling of deployment of its infrastructures due to lockdowns and supply chain issues. Therefore, it is difficult to predict its revenue in the near term. In addition, management indicated in the latest conference call that supply chain issues and the changing operator work schedules due to local lockdowns have taken a toll on its margin. However, it is still hoping to achieve the low range of its gross margin target of about 30-35% in Q3 2020. This will be higher than Q2 2020’s gross margin of 26.5%. Beyond Q2 and Q3, Ceragon is also seeing increasing demand for its wireless hauling solutions and services. The company is in discussion with a new wireless service provider in Japan for wireless fronthaul and backhaul solutions to deliver speeds of 20 Gbps for its 5G and 4G network. Management also indicated that there are several operators in the U.S., Europe and Asian Pacific region that are accelerating their 5G projects.

Well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the 5G infrastructure market

Ceragon is a leading 5G wireless hauling specialist with 36% market share in outdoor units. It is well-positioned to capture the 5G infrastructure market. This market is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years driven by demand in mobile data and fixed wireless access connections growth. According to Ericsson’s latest mobile report which released in June (see charts below), global FWA connections are forecasted to grow by 3 times and reach close to 160 million by the end of 2025. Similarly mobile data traffic and FWA traffic is expected to reach over 200 EB per month in 2025 from close to 40 EB per month.

Source: Ericsson Mobility Report – June 2020

This demand for data is expected to drive significant growth in 5G infrastructure market. According to MarketsandMarkets (see chart below), 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow from $784 million in 2019 to $47.8 billion in 2027. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 67.1%. Ceragon should be in a good position to benefit from this rapid growth in the infrastructure market.

Source: MarketsandMarkets

Banning of Huawei should work to Ceragon’s favor

Huawei is Ceragon’s major competitor in the outdoor network market. As can be seen from the pie chart below, Ceragon’s market share in all outdoor unit in 2019 is 36%. Huawei came in second with a market share of 23%. As we know from the news, many countries such as the U.S., India, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, etc. are already banning the use of telecom equipment made by Huawei. We suspect that more countries will join to ban Huawei's equipment. This means that many operators that have been or considering to use Huawei’s products will have to find alternative providers. Therefore, Ceragon is in a good position to capture the vacuum left by Huawei and grow its revenue.

Source: August 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

We estimate Ceragon’s EPS should return to positive territory in 2021 and 2022. We know that its five-year average forward P/E ratio is about 18.27. Using a P/E ratio of 18x and assuming the company is able to deliver EPS of $0.20 per share in 2020, we derive our target price of $3.6. This is about 31% higher than the current share price of $2.75 per share.

Risks and Challenges

Multiple waves of pandemic

Although 5G will bring a lot of opportunities, Ceragon’s quarterly revenues can fluctuate by a large percentage each quarter due to the timing of bookings and its deployment schedules. In addition, multiple waves of pandemic may cause further delays to the deployment of its solutions and negatively impact its revenue.

Investor Takeaway

Although uncertainty still exists, Ceragon’s growth outlook remains intact. We see significant growth opportunities ahead. Therefore, this is a good stock to consider for investors wanting some exposure to the 5G infrastructure market.

