If you want to invest, you should know the downside risk and have a broadly diversified portfolio.

The bad performance may almost come as a surprise, as there have recently been several possible upside catalysts.

Bayer shares are now back in no man's land. It seems that the uncertainties surrounding the litigation risks are weighing too heavily on the share price.

Introduction

After recovering strongly along with the broader market after the COVID-19 crash, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF) shares are now back in no man's land.

This underperformance may almost come as a surprise, as there have recently been several possible upside catalysts. In addition to the general stock market rally, the current quarterly figures have shown that the company came through the COVID-19 crisis quite successfully. There were also some rays of hope regarding the many litigation risks. I will also show you that from a fundamental perspective, Bayer is currently extremely undervalued. However, the market now seems to weigh the litigation risks so heavily that the share price has no chance as long as the company has not found solutions. For long-term investors with a diversified portfolio, therefore, there may be a good entry opportunity right now.

Evaluation of latest quarter results

As expected, Bayer also suffered from the coronavirus and the measures taken by governments. Overall, however, the results were entirely stable. According to the 2Q results, revenues fell by 2.5 percent. And then, of course, there was Bayer's EBIT, which came in with a significant loss of EUR 10.784 billion. But beware, these are mostly reserves for settlements made in respect of Glyphosate, Dicamba, PCB, and Essure. Free cash flow amounted to a strong EUR 1.402 billion.

So Bayer was fighting on several fronts (COVID-19 and litigation), which is why we should make a corresponding differentiation in our assessment. Concerning COVID-19, Bayer had a very stable quarter. A 2.5 percent drop in revenues is not much given the problems currently facing the global economy. In some of its businesses, Bayer has even been able to increase revenues. The Agriculture business (Crop Science), for example, grew by 3.2 percent. This growth allowed the company to compensate for revenue declines of 8.8 percent in Pharmaceuticals (prescription drugs) and 1.9 percent in Consumer Health (over-the-counter health products). Bayer now also provides a more concrete outlook for the full year. Sales are now expected to be only EUR 43-44 billion instead of EUR 44-45 billion (growth of 0-1 percent). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in at around EUR 12.1 billion (expectations were EUR 12.3-12.6 billion), which results in adjusted earnings per share of EUR 6.70 to EUR 6.90.

The litigation risks

Since the legal disputes are quite large and extensive, Bayer currently faces approximately 125,000 lawsuits regarding glyphosate alone. Hence, it makes sense to dedicate a separate section in this article to these litigation risks. As I said above, there is some light at the end of a long and dark night.

My former investment thesis

First of all, let's repeat my investment thesis, with which I bought Bayer shares after the share price had plummeted.

From my point of view as a lawyer, the downturn in the share price was a typical herd reaction. I believe that investors have overestimated the risks here because they are not familiar with the customs of such mammoth lawsuits. [...] The first thing to note is that nobody knows their own company as well as their own management. Before such a mammoth takeover takes place, an incredibly complicated and extensive due diligence takes place. Every email, every contract, everything is reviewed, evaluated and presented to the management by internal and external professionals. When it comes to proceedings at the courts and initial judgments, this development has certainly been part of the strategic simulation games. Anyone who believes that Bayer, as a German company, would dare such an acquisition-undertaking in complete good faith, without having expected the consequences that have now occurred, suffers even from a violent overestimation of his own abilities or has no idea how such transactions work (but probably both).

I have assumed that Bayer has anticipated a large part of these risks. I also explained that a settlement is a rule rather than the exception in such proceedings.

Where are we now?

In the meantime, it looked as if Bayer would conclude a comprehensive settlement. A mammoth settlement was supposed to close about 75 percent of the proceedings. Bayer was prepared to pay between USD 8,8 billion and USD 9,6 billion to settle all existing and an additional USD 1.25 billion to address potential future litigation. Furthermore, the company wanted to pay USD 820 million to settle the majority of the U.S. cases involving PCB too. Besides, the dispute concerning the weed killer Dicamba was also to be settled for USD 400 million. But when the responsible judge then expressed his skepticism about the proposed treatment of future claims, the entire settlement was again on the brink. Since then, nothing has happened. I suspect that the parties behind the scenes are currently working on a possible new version of the settlement.

What I think is likely

The only current issue is how to deal with future lawsuits. Bayer naturally wants to find a final settlement here as well. I still think that there will be a full settlement. If such an agreement is concluded, it will, of course, be costly. As stated above, however, Bayer has already built vast reserves to address possible payment obligations. The USD 7 billion sale of the Animal Health business to Elanco (ELAN) cash to the coffers.

I, therefore, assume that there will be a settlement, which means that Bayer will have to pay. The amount that Bayer will have to pay at some point may hurt investors at first, but in the end, the company probably envisaged such a sum and still considered Monsanto valuable enough. The current business development in the second quarter has also confirmed the merger thesis. Adjusted profit in the Crop Science segment rose by 28.4 percent to EUR 1,365 million. According to Bayer, the increase was mainly due to the realization of cost synergies from the merger and higher volumes. Operationally, things are therefore going pretty well.

Taking risks into account

There are risks, of course, and I won't hide them. If I say above that I consider a final settlement to be probable, then there is a chance that such an agreement will not be reached after all. And then it will be several times more expensive for Bayer because behind every lawsuit is a potential million or billion-dollar judgment. It would, therefore, be negligent to act as if the 100,000 or more lawsuits did not exist.

Bayer has already lost its first appeal. Although the company now has only $20 million to pay, with more than 100,000 cases pending, we have to deal with the mother of all Swords of Damocles. Concerning the amount of the possible fines, it is irrelevant to point out that Bayer already has a debt ratio of 60 percent and is therefore not on the safest financial footing.

As I said before, I consider a scenario in which this danger is materialized to be unlikely. However, one of the essential rules in the world of investing is: Do not lose money. You don't have to chase every possible chance, and there's no harm in missing one of them. That is why I am not investing any more money in Bayer. I keep my Bayer stake in my TEV portfolio at around 1 percent. That is enough for me and my risk tolerance.

My crystal ball says: Litigation outcome will be the decisive short-term catalyst

What you should take away from the analysis is that Bayer is definitely on the right track operationally. The Monsanto merger makes sense and will contribute to the growth and profitability of Bayer's agriculture business. The problem at the moment, however, is that no matter how well Bayer is doing, the share price is heavily dependent on the litigation proceedings.

In the past, the share price was heavily influenced by litigation

I assume that a settlement will be reached in the end. But be aware that there is a residual risk and that the worst case is not necessarily priced in because, in the worst case, Bayer may no longer exist. Hence, if you want to buy Bayer shares, you should know the downside risk and have a broadly diversified portfolio.

