In a recent article I wrote, Alpha Pro Tech can be expected to post some impressive quarterly earnings results over the next twelve months.

Alpha Pro Tech: Investment Thesis

Continuing volatility in the share price may provide an opportunity for traders to make profits buying and selling Alpha Pro Tech (APT) shares. Prior to the Q2-2020 earnings release, even based on optimistic assumptions, the fundamentals did not appear to support the share price in the long term. Based on guidance in the 8-K filed on August 4, 2020, the company is now estimated to fall far short of those optimistic sales assumptions, at least in 2020. This only serves to reinforce the fundamentals do not support the current share price.

Alpha Pro Tech: Estimates of Incremental Sales Revenue for FY-2020 Revised Downward

In my July 27 article, "Alpha Pro Tech: The 'Greater Fool' Theory Still Alive And Well," I included a table showing projections for Alpha Pro Tech Infection Control Products' orders and sales out to 2024. I included details in the table by quarter for 2020 for the purpose of being able to monitor actual performance against projections on a quarter-by-quarter basis. That table is repeated below.

Table 1.1

Following on Alpha Pro Tech Q2-2020 earnings release, it is possible to update the FY-2020 projections per Table 1.2 below.

Table 1.2

Total Disposable protective apparel sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $28.6 million, which together with $15 million in Building supplies sales made up total sales of $43.6 million for the first half. Management's guidance contained in the Q2-2020 8-K filing dated August 4, 2020 is for:

Only $43 million of the $66 million orders for N95 face masks to be converted to sales in FY-2020.

Face shield sales in the second half expected to exceed the $6 million of sales in the first half.

Other PPE sales to be down in Q3-2020 due to production disruption due to COVID-19-related shutdown of the manufacturing facility in India. Recovery in sales expected in Q4 unless there are further shutdowns.

The net result is total Disposable protective apparel sales are now projected to be in the order of $76 million for FY-2020. Taking into account existing pre-COVID-19 sales levels, projected incremental sales for FY-2020 are now ~$56 million per year. This is $17 million (23%) lower than the $73 million incremental sales I allowed for in my projections in my previous article referred to above. The fall in share price is not surprising, given the high expectations I believe are built into the share price.

Alpha Pro Tech: Expectations for Incremental Sales Revenue for 2021 May Be Overly Optimistic

Available Production Capacity

Based on guidance provided in Alpha Pro Tech Q2-2020 8-K, I estimate, as detailed above, the previous allowance of $73 million incremental sales in 2020 should be revised down to $56 million. That creates a need to take another look at the $73 million incremental sales estimate for 2021 in my previous article. The two most relevant questions are:

can the estimated shortfall in 2020 be made up in 2021? That would require increasing 2021 estimate from $73 million to $89 million; and

given the 2020 period is in the height of the pandemic, why would 2021 sales estimates match or exceed 2020?

Alpha Pro Tech expects to complete expansion of its production facilities in 2020 to be able to supply $100 million of orders in 2021. On that basis, the 2020 shortfall should be able to be made up for in 2021 from a supply capacity perspective. Demand versus supply is another matter.

Increased Production Capacity In The Industry Generally

The large scale production of a face mask meeting N95 specifications likely requires significant design and manufacturing capabilities. But it is not rocket science, and the longer demand is elevated, the greater incentive for new entrants with the required technical capabilities, who, once established, may continue to supply even after COVID-19 is no longer a threat. Existing producers, other than Alpha Pro Tech, are also ramping up production capacity. Per this 25 March 2020 Bloomberg article,

The company (3M) has in two months doubled global production of N95 masks to about 100 million a month, and it’s planning to invest in new equipment to push annual mask production to 2 billion within 12 months.

and

Honeywell is also increasing N95 production, saying it will hire at least 500 people to expand capacity at a facility in Rhode Island.

Decline In Health Care Worker Demand Following Development Of A Successful COVID-19 Vaccine

There has been a huge expansion in the widespread full time wearing of PPE by health care workers as a result of COVID-19. Following development of a vaccine for COVID-19, there will be a greatly reduced need for wearing masks and PPE use can be expected to revert back to closer to former levels. How soon might a vaccine be developed? Per this July 16, 2020 Reuters' article,

The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year’s end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.

Decline In Demand By The General Public Following Development Of A Successful COVID-19 Vaccine

Sales to the general public is unlikely to be a significant source of demand for APT in the future. This ad from Amazon shows Prior to COVID-19, it was possible for the general public to purchase APT N95 face masks.

Figure 1

The above ad appeared on Amazon.com on Feb. 26, 2020. Notice the flag in the ad about availability. The masks were priced at $196.35 per pack of 210, a little under $1.00 each. This flag did not appear the week before, and the ad is no longer running. But large numbers of ads for a wide range of face masks have now sprung up on Amazon. A snapshot, by way of example appears below.

Figure 2

Additional production capacity, and reduced healthcare worker demand may result in N95 masks again being available for sale to the general public. But the market will be quite different, with a likely over-abundance of supply and numerous suppliers of face masks retailing for $0.20 and less per mask. In addition, one only has to follow the media to understand there is a lot of resistance by the general public to wearing masks, as per the following excerpts from a NY Times article:

As people resume going out in public in the middle of a pandemic, to wear or not to wear a face mask has become a personal statement and sometimes a political one... wearing a face mask — or refusing to — has become a flash point in a moment when civic rules are being rewritten, seemingly on the fly... The result has been dirty looks, angry words, raw emotions and, at times, confrontations that have escalated into violence... In Flint, Mich., a security guard at a Family Dollar store was fatally shot on Friday afternoon after an altercation... over a customer refusing to wear a face covering, which is required in Michigan in any enclosed public space.

I expect even for those willing to wear a face mask, that willingness will lessen over time, due to the inconvenience and as the necessity reduces as a vaccine is introduced.

Summary and Conclusions

In my previous article, I argued the share price of $21.75 at the time could not be justified based on the fundamentals. That was on the basis of incremental sales of $73 million per year in 2020 and 2021. Based on Alpha Pro Tech management's guidance, the incremental sales in 2020 are now estimated to be much lower at ~$56 million. While Alpha Pro Tech will likely have ample production capacity available in 2021 to meet incremental sales of $73 million, there is likely to be lower demand in 2021 than 2020. In addition, it is certain there will be far greater production capacity chasing this reduced demand.

