The company is at a disadvantage compared to its peers with respect to 5G, and this could potentially result in it losing market share to its competitors.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Thailand-listed telecommunications company Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TACYY, OTC:TACJF, OTC:TCCMF, DTAC:TB), or "DTAC."

DTAC's 2Q 2020 net profit grew +25.8% QoQ and +20.0% YoY, which exceeded market expectations, but this was attributable to one-off items and cost reductions. Its 2H 2020 financial performance is expected to be worse as compared to 1H 2020. More importantly, DTAC is at a disadvantage compared to its peers with respect to 5G, and this could potentially result in the company losing market share to its competitors. But this has been largely priced in, with DTAC trading at a discount to its peers on both forward EV/EBITDA and forward P/E. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on the stock.

This is an update of my prior article on DTAC published on May 18, 2020. The share price has declined by -12% from Bt41.75 as of May 15, 2020 to Bt36.75 as of August 5, 2020, since my last update. The stock trades at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 5.3 times, 16.5 times and 21.3 times, respectively. The company also offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 4.4%.

Readers have the option of trading in DTAC shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers TACYY and TACJF, or on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker DTAC:TB. For DTAC shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For DTAC shares listed in Thailand, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Stock Exchange of Thailand is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $7 million, and market capitalization is above $2.8 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own DTAC shares listed in Thailand include State Street Europe, The Vanguard Group, Janus Henderson Investors, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

2Q 2020 Financial Results Were Above Expectations Due To One-offs And Cost Reductions

DTAC announced 2Q 2020 financial results on July 15, 2020, and its financial performance exceeded market expectations. The company's net income was Bt1,889 million for 2Q 2020, which represented a +25.8% QoQ and +20.0% YoY increase. This was largely attributable to one-off items and cost reductions.

Significant one-offs for DTAC in 2Q 2020 included a Bt181 million gain on fair value hedge and a Bt51 million gain from fair value measurement of derivative assets which were likely a result of the low interest rate environment, and also a Bt80 million reversal of prior regulatory costs relating to the company's 2019 license fees.

DTAC also benefited from lower network operating expenses and selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses in the most recent quarter. The company's network operating expenses decreased by -8.6% QoQ and -6.9% YoY to Bt1,623 million in 2Q 2020. At its 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 15, 2020, DTAC noted that half of the network operating expenses reduction came from "strategic initiatives that we have taken" and the other half was a result of "capitalization of lease assets."

In contrast, the reduction in SG&A expenses for DTAC in the most recent quarter is less sustainable as compared to the cost savings relating to network operating expenses. The company's SG&A expenses for 2Q 2020 were Bt3,137 million, which was equivalent to a -14.2% QoQ and -12.2% YoY decline. DTAC highlighted at its recent 2Q 2020 earnings call that "a majority of this (reduction in SG&A expenses) is resulting from Covid-19." The reduction in SG&A expenses in 2Q 2020 is largely a result of a cut in advertising & promotion expenses due to the pandemic and a decrease in office-related costs as a majority of the company's employees adopted work-from-home arrangements. In other words, DTAC's SG&A expenses could potentially normalize in subsequent quarters.

More importantly, its operating performance in 2Q 2020 has been rather disappointing. DTAC's core service revenue (excluding interconnection charges) declined by -3.3% QoQ and -1.1% YoY to Bt14,202 million in 2Q 2020. The company's prepaid mobile segment saw a -4.3% QoQ and -8.9% YoY decrease to 18.79 million subscribers in the most recent quarter, while its prepaid ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) fell -4.1% QoQ and -8.5% YoY to Bt125. This was partly due to the loss of prepaid subscribers in the tourists and migrant workers segments due to COVID-19, which is understandable.

However, it is more worrying that the company highlighted at its recent 2Q 2020 results briefing on July 15, 2020 that "heightened competition (in prepaid segment was) still continuing in Q2." It is noteworthy that all the major Thai mobile players, including DTAC, continued to rely on unlimited data prepaid plans to attract and acquire new mobile subscribers in the recent quarter.

FY 2020 Outlook Bleak With Guidance Revised Downwards

DTAC revised its FY 2020 guidance downwards, as it reported 2Q 2020 financial results on July 15, 2020. The company is now guiding for a low-single digit decline in core service revenue and a flat EBITDA for FY 2020 as compared to FY 2019. Earlier, DTAC's initial guidance for FY 2020 was low-single digit growth for its core service revenue and mid-single digit growth for its EBITDA. Sell-side analysts are forecasting a -3.5% YoY decrease in revenue and a +1.1% YoY increase in EBITDA for the company this year, which is aligned with management guidance.

DTAC's core service revenue was down -0.5% YoY for 1H 2020, while the company's EBITDA grew by +4.3% YoY in the first half of the year. Management guidance and market consensus for FY 2020 imply that the company's 2H 2020 financial performance could be worse than that for 1H 2020. Considering that prepaid competition in the Thailand mobile industry is not expected to ease in the near term, DTAC's 2H 2020 and FY 2020 financial performance will be heavily dependent on the results of the company's cost optimization initiatives.

5G Disadvantage Relative To Competitors In The Spotlight

DTAC is lagging behind its key competitors, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY, OTCPK:AVIVF, ADVANC:TB) and True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF, TRUE:TB), with respect to 5G. At Thailand's first 5G spectrum auction held in mid-February 2020, Advanced Info Service and True Corporation won 10 and nine licenses for the 2600MHz range, a key spectrum for 5G services, respectively. In contrast, DTAC did not win a single license for the 2600MHz spectrum.

This suggests that Advanced Info Service and True Corporation will have the first-mover advantage in offering 5G mobile services to their respective subscribers. If the 5G adoption rate in Thailand is higher than expected in the initial stages of 5G roll-out, DTAC could potentially lose significant market share to its two key competitors. For example, Advanced Info Service is rolling out its 5G network and has set targets for the company's 5G network to cover 13% of Thailand's population by end-2020 and a 5G subscriber base of 1.5 million in 2021.

DTAC is currently exploring two options regarding the company's future 5G plans. It is currently in discussions regarding a potential collaboration with state-owned telecommunications firm TOT Public Company Limited to offer 5G services using TOT's 2,300MHz spectrum, but this requires regulatory approvals. Alternatively, DTAC could bid for licenses for the 3,500MHz spectrum auction, which is expected to take place in 2021.

On the positive side of things, a delayed 5G roll-out for DTAC translates to lower capital expenditures and higher dividends in the short term. As highlighted in the next section, the company offers a more attractive forward dividend yield compared to its peers.

Valuation And Dividends

DTAC trades at 7.4 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 5.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt36.75 as of August 5, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 5.1 times and 6.0 times, respectively.

It is also valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 16.5 times and 21.3 times, respectively.

DTAC offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Market consensus expects the company's dividends per share to be significantly reduced from Bt2.87 in FY 2019 to Bt1.62 and Bt1.40 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. DTAC announced an interim dividend of Bt0.87 per share for 1H 2020, which represents approximately 54% of sell-side analysts' estimated dividend payout for full-year FY 2020.

Peer Valuation Comparison For DTAC

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBIT Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited 8.0 17.0 19.1 3.7% True Corporation Public Company Limited 9.6 45.0 273.8 0.4%

(Source: Author)

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for DTAC include a greater-than-expected market share loss to its competitors, as the company is at a disadvantage compared to peers with respect to 5G, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in DTAC shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Thailand) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

