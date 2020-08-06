For Q3, our target for SIVR is at $30 per share.

We think that silver will continue to catch up with gold and eventually reach an all-time high, either this year or next.

Like gold, silver has benefited from a massive increase in monetary demand, driven by a decline in the dollar and US real rates.

While speculators have liquidated remarkably their net long positions in the silver futures market over the past week, ETF investors have maintained their strong buying.

SIVR has rallied substantially so far this summer, in line with our expectations.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has rallied substantially since the start of the summer, in line with our expectations.

While speculators have liquidated remarkably their net long positions in the silver futures market over the past week, ETF investors have maintained their strong buying.

Like gold, silver has benefited from a massive increase in monetary demand, mainly driven by a decline in the dollar and US real rates.

We think that silver will continue to catch up with gold and eventually reach an all-time high, either this year or next.

While we acknowledge that the seasonality of SIVR is negative in August, we think that a “buy on the dips” strategy could prove rewarding, especially considering that supply dynamics should continue to be noticeably disrupted because of the COVID-19 crisis in mining producing countries.

For Q3, our target for SIVR is at $30 per share. Our bullish target reflects the fact that silver prices have plenty to catch up vs. gold prices, silver's spec positioning is much lighter than gold's spec positioning, silver tends to be a leveraged play of gold, and retail investor sentiment is massively bullish. Since the silver market is much smaller than the gold market, the impact of investment demand on silver prices is relatively much stronger.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community reduced significantly its net long position in COMEX silver in the week to July 28, according to the CFTC. This was the largest weekly decline in the net spec length since the apex of the COVID-19 crisis.

Over July 21-28, the speculative community sold the equivalent of 11% of annual silver supply in the silver futures market. Over the corresponding period, the COMEX silver spot price rallied by 9%.

The fact that speculators have not been involved in the significant rally in silver prices is encouraging in the sense in which commodity prices tend to peak when spec positioning is excessive. We have seen the same thing in the gold futures market.

Silver’s spec positioning is very light – the net spec length is at 15% of open interest, markedly below its all-time high of 57% of open interest established in April 2017. This suggests that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying.

Implications for SIVR: We expect more speculative buying for COMEX silver before prices reach a major peak. The current spec positioning is, therefore, bullish for the COMEX silver spot price and SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a healthy rate of 425 tonnes in the week to July 31, according to our estimates. This was the 20th straight week of ETF buying.

In the week to July 24, ETF investors bought 1,320 tonnes of silver, which was the largest weekly net inflow we have ever recorded.

Sentiment toward silver is extremely bullish, which could be partly due to the fact that Robinhood traders have silver in their radar screens, as we discussed recently here.

Although silver’s demand is relatively more exposed to the industrial cycle than gold’s demand, silver possesses safe-haven characteristics, which have boosted significantly its investment demand in recent months.

Also, the significant increase in the gold:silver ratio in Q1 (reflecting investor preference for gold over silver) made silver prices extremely cheap judging by historical standards. The gold:silver reached an all-time high of 122, in contrast with a historical average of roughly 55. This seems to have stimulated significant bargain-hunting.

Implications for SIVR: Like gold, the current pace of silver ETF demand is not sustainable in the long run. However, we expect ETF inflows to remain positive in the months ahead due to positive retail investor sentiment, which should, therefore, push the COMEX silver spot price and SIVR higher.

Supply update

Like copper and zinc, silver supply is highly concentrated in Latin America, a region that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although Fresnillo’s results for Q2 came in strong, they are not representative of the global supply picture. Silver production at Fresnillo (6% of annual silver supply) totalled 13.6 moz in Q2, representing a 2.8% QoQ increase but a 5.7% YoY decline. Production in the first half of the year was down 2.7% from the same period of last year. Its full-year guidance of 51-56 moz was reiterated.

Implications for SIVR: Silver supply has been severely disrupted so far this year. Most analysts forecast a decline in silver global production this year, which will be primarily driven by a contraction in Latin American production. This should provide some fundamental support to the silver market, thereby boosting SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

Because the negative of SIVR is negative in August, investors should not be surprised in case of some weakness in SIVR this month.

We would view any dip as a buying opportunity over the long term, expecting SIVR to reach an all-time high, either this year or next.

Silver was excessively cheap compared to gold in Q1. Commodities are mean-reverting processes, suggesting that the gold:silver ratio could decline below its historical average in the coming quarters.

The macro-environment is expected to remain bullish for gold and silver, which is due to massive fiscal/monetary policy easing from the US to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, we expect investment demand for silver to continue to grow strongly in the coming quarters.

For Q3, we set a max target for SIVR at $30 per share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.