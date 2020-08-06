As crude oil continues its risk-on rally for the third month in a row alongside the broader stock market, the negative oil debacle in April seems like a distant memory now, with prices having rebounded back above $40 per barrel. On the other hand, in the ETF space, the historic meltdown certainly had a lasting, devastating impact on the United States Oil ETF LP (USO), which remains down a hefty -70% year to date due to negative roll yield that was especially destructive when term structure was in deep contango at the peak of the crisis.

Performance Comparison Crude Oil Front-Month Futures United States Oil Fund, LP United States 12-Month Oil Fund, LP Invesco DB Oil Fund Symbol CL1 USO USL DBO 3-Month 72.35% 40.54% 37.25% 30.93% YTD -30.67% -70.50% -30.45% -28.58%

As of 2020/08/05. Source: WingCapital Investments

Meanwhile, USO's peers which invest in back-dated crude oil contracts have fared significantly better, including the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) and the United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (USL). As shown above, both DBO and USL have drastically outperformed USO throughout the pandemic-driven crash due to less exposure to the front-month contract. Even though they have subsequently underperformed during the recovery rally, their performance on the year has roughly tracked CL1, albeit with less volatility.

Tightening Supply May Not Last Long

According to the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday, crude oil inventories dropped by 8.6 million barrels, which was significantly more than analysts' expectations. Indeed, the oil market has been in a deficit, thanks to the coordinated production cut by OPEC+, as well as production in the United States having declined almost 20% to 11.1 million bpd as of July 24 per the Energy Information Administration.

That said, the halt in inventory build following a major shock does not necessarily point to higher crude oil prices, aside from short-term spikes like the one following Tuesday's API report. Indeed, inventories data has tended to be a lagging indicator on price, as witnessed between 2015-2016 when crude oil mounted strong recovery rallies well ahead of the peak in inventories:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Likewise, oil rig count bottomed out in 2009 and 2016 only after sharp rebounds in prices had taken place. Furthermore, we observe that in both instances, the uptrend would turn into sideways consolidation just as the rig count began to rise:

Source: Baker Hughes

The choppy trading ranges can be explained by the increase in production having an offsetting effect on the pick-up in demand as the global economic recovery took hold. We do not expect this time to be any different, with OPEC+ set to roll back production cuts following the stabilization of oil prices. To wit, from EnergyFuse:

The apparent successful efforts on the part of OPEC+ bolstered confidence in the group’s ability to unwind some of those cuts. In July, OPEC+ members agreed to ease the 9.7-Mbd cuts to 7.7 Mbd beginning in August.

Ramping up production certainly risks tipping the oil market back into surplus, especially with the demand side of the equation being dampened by second and third COVID-19 waves around the globe, which threaten to stall the demand recovery due to renewed travel restrictions. In addition to fundamentals, the technical picture likewise points to major hurdles ahead in oil prices.

Strong Technical Resistance Ahead

Following the epic collapse deep under its 50-week lower Bollinger Band early this year, crude oil has been in a mostly uninterrupted rally for 3 months in a row and is closing in on the 50-week moving average just around 45:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Though, as the above chart illustrates, similar V-shaped bounces in 2009 and 2016 ran out of steam and turned into whipsaws around the 50-week moving average. The technical outlook is consistent with the previous supply/demand analysis, which also suggests a consolidation is ahead.

DBO Expected To Continue Outperforming Its Peers

There are certainly no ETFs that are perfect when it comes to investing in the crude oil market. Though, the negative oil debacle served as a reminder as to which ones we ought to avoid - namely USO, which suffered a 70+% wipeout in market value due to its concentration in the June contract, which had dived below zero. Indeed, the massive price destruction in USO was almost a repeat of that seen during the 2008 oil crash, but was worse considering the subsequent regulators' probes and legal fallout:

Source: WingCapital Investments

On the other hand, DBO has notably outperformed during and after the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, thanks to its optimized approach in managing its futures exposure in order to minimize the contango effect. Specifically, according to the fund's fact sheet, DBO tracks the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return, which is a rules-based index that selects the contracts based on the shape of the futures curve and has consistently beaten the unmanaged S&P GSCI Crude Oil index over time. While DBO ultimately still lagged behind the front-month contract as shown above, it has proven to be a more than solid alternative to USO for long-term investors.

To summarize, we anticipate crude oil to enter a long-term consolidation phase as the self-correction in supply/demand continues in the oil market. The recovery rally in oil prices will most likely stall near the 50-week moving average, if history is any precedent. DBO is expected to continue outperforming its ETF peers over the long haul, as it is less prone to price decays resulting from negative roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have intraday futures, options or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.