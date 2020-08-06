Thesis Summary

The WisdomTree US Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) tracks the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index. It is underperforming against its peers and the broader market, and I would not suggest buying this for the long term. Its top holdings are not performing very well. However, the sustained growth of stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Verizon should give it good yields. Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with comparatively high investment in technology, communications stocks, and consumer cyclical stocks. The DGRW has performed well historically and could regain its past performance over time.

ETF Overview

Based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index, the DGRW ETF tracks the performance of company stocks that show growth potential. The companies eligible for this ETF are those with a market capitalization of $2 billion+. The Index consists of 300 companies in the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index with the best rank derived from a combination of growth and quality factors. The growth ranking bases upon the expected increase in long-term earnings. In contrast, the quality factor ranking is calculated based on the three-year averages of return on equity and return on assets.

The fund has 51% exposure to sensitive sectors, like industrials (20%) and technology (22%) and 15% exposure to consumer cyclical and financial services (8%). Consumer defensive and Healthcare have almost equal allocations of 16% to make up the significant chunk of the Defensive segment allocation of 34%.

Once you see the holdings table below, this will make sense as the top 3 holdings of the fund are

Apple (AAPL:6%), Microsoft (MSFT:6%), Verizon (VZ:5%). Proctor and Gamble (PG: 4%) and Merck (MRK:3%) represent consumer cyclical and defensive after technology and communications.

The details of the top 25 holdings of the DGRW are as follows:

As we can see, the top 5 holdings of the fund are technology, communications, and consumer healthcare and cyclical.

Let us take a look at the performance of the fund:

We can see from the chart how the fund has performed. The performance vis-à-vis its peers in terms of returns and the broader market in the past year is not very remarkable. Interestingly, the DGRW has underperformed compared to the Global Beta Low Beta ETF (GBLO), which tracks the Global Beta Low Beta Factor Index. The GBLO has been having a great year so far. It is leading both its peers and the broader market.

Considering the number of heavy-weight stocks that the DGRW is holding and the weight they take-up of its allocation load, the performance of the ETF is unimpressive, if not lackluster.

This poor performance could be due to the absence of current stock market star performers TESLA and Amazon, which are critical elements in the strong performance of some funds at present. Since these are not eligible for investment, the DGRW is not holding them.

While the DGRW has outperformed the broader market historically, in the past few years, it has not kept up its track records, and it is significantly underperforming against its peer ETFs. Its performance has been marginally better than the broader market.

What I (don't) like about the DGRW

I don't like the DGRW compared to its peer funds because it is not priced well compared to its peers, which makes it overpriced for its value; there are cheaper priced, better performing ETFs in its peer group. It has not been doing well compared to its peers in the recent 1M, 3M, and 6M periods. Its performance vis-à-vis the broader market is also nothing remarkable.

The DGRW hasn't managed to beat its peers in the short-term right now and is not a cheaper buy compared to GBLO (sector star at present). The DGRW would be a good buy for newbie investors, looking to dabble in the ETF investment for the time being. Even these would do better investing in other ETFs that are lower priced and are yielding good returns. For experienced investors, it would be better to either invest in other funds or buy the top holdings directly to get better returns.

Risks

Some underlying risks apply to all ETFs. These are also valid for investing in the DGRW. Funds that exclusively invest in stocks are vulnerable to market volatility. As an ETF that focuses on a specific sector of shares, the DGRW is subject to comparatively higher market risk. The investment of 18% in 3 companies could pose a vulnerability.

While the nature of the ETF allows for diversification in the stocks held, the fund is a relatively low risk and gives stable returns to its investors.

Takeaway

The DGRW is not a great option in its sector because of its poor performance over the recent short term. It is also expensive compared to its peers. The price makes it a double whammy, in my opinion. Being high-priced AND low performing calls for a big no.

While it does outperform the broader market, it does so marginally. The ETF is a buy for only low-risk investors that need to add low-risk low-return ETFs to their portfolio. Seasoned investors have no incentive to opt for this ETF. The DGRW is a good option for a relatively safe portfolio investment by inexperienced, individual investors.

