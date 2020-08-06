The market may have overreacted to the negative impact of Covid-19 on CenturyLink's numbers, and this has created an anomaly between the economic reality and the market value.

The dividend yield of over 10% is certainly attractive, but my focus as a growth investor is on the stellar growth in earnings projected for the next decade.

It's not uncommon for two investors to buy the stock of a listed company for two different reasons. CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) yields over 10% at the time of writing this article on August 6, and it sure might entice an income investor to pay close attention. For me as a growth investor, however, dividends do little to help me decide on which company to invest in. I look for anomalies between the intrinsic value estimate of a company and its economic reality to identify investment opportunities that could help me beat the market handsomely in the long run. For multiple reasons, including both fundamental and sentimental, I find CenturyLink attractively priced.

CenturyLink's future is tied to the success of 5G

5G technology is often analyzed and discussed in relation to the end products. For instance, many investors are already aware of how Apple and other leading smartphone manufacturers are lining up to launch 5G-enabled devices that could help consumers connect to and browse the internet at blazingly fast speeds. What is not talked about regularly is the high-quality infrastructure framework that is required to roll out 5G on a global scale.

The success of Artificial Intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and the growth of the Internet of Things depend entirely on the transmitting speed of data, and 5G is expected to become the differentiator. However, to achieve such speeds and latency, data transmission centers need to be established around the world. This is where CenturyLink, one of the most connected global networks, comes into play with its established fiber network.

Source: Investor presentation

I certainly appreciate how CEO Jeff Storey is trying to position the company as a technology solutions company rather than a communications business that provides broadband solutions. Here's Jeff during the second-quarter earnings conference call:

We own the critical infrastructure. Everything from the extensive fiber network to the deep caring and interconnection relationships required to deliver customers agile, scalable, secured network infrastructure that is easily inflected. I'm proud of how responsive our employees have been to customers and how they have delivered with speed and urgency. This agility is key to our strategy and is underpinned by our ongoing transformation from a telecom service provider to a leading technology company providing network and network supported technology solutions to today's digital market. We all know how well positioned our infrastructure is, that our value proposition is more than having great infrastructure.

During the early days when the concept of 5G made headlines, many investors feared that fiber solutions will cease to become a reliable infrastructure model to support the rollout of the new technology. Alternatives such as wireless and copper cables were believed to sync better with 5G technology, only to be proven otherwise in the months that followed. A survey conducted by the Telecommunications Industry Association found out that 5G operators (telecommunication services providers) consider fiber as the most formidable infrastructure technology that could support the rollout of 5G and other high-speed solutions.

Source: Telecommunications Industry Association

The backhaul portion of the network is likely to be dominated by fiber, and this makes CenturyLink's plans of improving its global fiber network a catalyst that could drive earnings in the next decade.

A silver lining among dark clouds

Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of millions of people around the world, and the balance sheet strength of many businesses have already been tested. While CenturyLink's earnings have been impacted negatively, the acceleration of digitization might turn out to be helpful. A lot has been said about the decline in the company's profitability resulting from Covid-19 and the significant drop in consumer spending. In contrast, investors seem to have altogether forgotten the thousands of small businesses that have recently decided to take their business operations online in a bid to embrace the growing trends and to mitigate the impact on earnings in the current period.

A survey conducted by McKinsey in July found out that businesses of every scale and size that have decided to radically shift their operations from physical stores to online have weathered the crisis better. While this doesn't come as a surprise, many other small business owners who would have never considered going online are now under pressure to change this stance as a precautionary measure against a future pandemic or any other catastrophic event that could disrupt business activities in similar proportions. Below is an excerpt from the commentary by McKinsey analysts.

The restaurants that have fared better since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis have often turned to their digital capabilities and investments in technology to reset their channel mixes to increase takeout and delivery, build loyalty by enabling customers to order through their first-party apps, and increase the flexibility of their supply chains. Among retailers, too, those that have performed well since the beginning of the crisis were those that leveraged their superior digital capabilities. Target, for example, saw comparable store sales grow by more than 10 percent in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting a 141 percent increase in digital sales, while physical-store sales rose less than 1 percent.

Covid-19 and the global lockdown has accelerated the pace at which digitization takes place in every corner of the world, and this is likely to drive the demand for CenturyLink's broadband solutions for many years to come. Below are some of the factors that would contribute to the growth in demand for high-speed internet, and connected devices.

The rapidly evolving work-from-home culture. The increasing demand for telemedicine. Distance learning. Companies shifting events from physical gatherings to virtual meetings.

A quick look at the net change in subscribers in the second quarter reveals that CenturyLink has added more than 68,000 new subscribers for connections with speeds exceeding 100 Mbps, while the company lost customers in most of its other product categories.

Source: Investor presentation

In the short term, losing customers in many other categories could dent earnings. The long-term outlook for the company, however, depends on the ability of CenturyLink to penetrate the high-speed internet market, and the company is delivering the expected results even during these challenging macro-economic conditions.

Don't rule out the possibility of a dividend cut

In contrast to a few analysts who believe CenturyLink is a great dividend play at the current price, I see the possibility of a dividend cut quite high and in fact, I would welcome such a decision. The free cash flow coverage of dividends is often cited by income investors as a sign of the company's ability to preserve the dividend at the current rate. Even on the back of such an encouraging characteristic, CenturyLink might still decide to reduce shareholder distributions in a bid to improve its balance sheet strength and to position the company to grow in the future. Back in February 2019, the company trimmed its annual dividend from $2.16 per share to just $1, and this was well before Covid-19 wreaked havoc. During the fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call, CenturyLink CEO Jeff Storey said:

We announced today that we plan to reduce the annual dividend to $1 from the current $2.16 per share beginning with the next dividend declaration. This decision is not based upon any concern for the outlook of our business. Our business fundamentals are strong and we believe our free cash flow could sustain the dividend at the prior level through 2019 and beyond. As I said, this change in policy isn't about a diminished view of our business; it is driven by our view that the long-term interest of shareholders are best served by proactively accelerating, de-levering to a new lower target range of 2.75 to 3.25 times net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA.

CenturyLink has done it once, and there's no guarantee that it won't happen again, especially considering the challenging macro-economic conditions that have made life difficult for the company in the last couple of months. Considering the long-term value that could be added to shareholders as a result of such a decision, I would welcome a reduction in dividends. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Eric Luebchow agrees. In a note to investors on July 20, he wrote:

We would certainly expect an immediate selloff in the stock, but we would argue they could create even greater long-term equity value by reinvesting in capex and reducing leverage more quickly.

For now, the CEO seems to be comfortable with the current payout ratio, and he suggested that a reduction in the dividend would not be required even in the worst-case scenario that could see the profitability decline substantially in the coming quarters. During the first-quarter earnings conference call in early-May, Jeff Storey said:

Our balance sheet and liquidity position are strong. With respect to the dividend, we modeled multiple downside scenarios, and under all scenarios, we expect our payout ratio to remain in the 30s as a percentage of free cash flow. As such, we remain comfortable with our dividend policy.

Whether to take the risk of going by his promise is up for income investors, but as a growth investor, I would welcome a dividend cut as that would help the company allocate capital more efficiently to secure long-term earnings growth. In case the company decides to spend more than a billion dollars per annum to reward investors at the current rate, I would not be complaining either.

This is how the thesis could falter

Before I wrap up, it's worth highlighting the primary risks to my thesis that could lead to a significant erosion of invested capital.

First, the significant contribution to revenue by the small and medium business segment raises a warning flag as many of these companies are reeling from the impact of Covid-19. In the second quarter, the SMB segment accounted for 13% of company revenue, and this could soon turn out to be a problem for CenturyLink if companies are forced to shut as a result of the challenging business conditions.

Source: Investor presentation

Second, a prolonged recession will prove to be a barrier for consumers to upgrade their devices as savings takes precedence over discretionary spending during an economic downturn. This, in return, will be an obstacle for CenturyLink to grow its revenue as its expected success is tied to a full-blown rollout of 5G technology.

Takeaway

Investing in the stock market is inherently riskier than many asset classes, but so are the rewards. CenturyLink, for now, remains a company overlooked by investors as a result of the difficult business conditions. To be fair, there were signs of deteriorating profitability even before Covid-19 disrupted global business activities. The stock is down 26% this year in comparison to the S&P 500 index's 4% gain. The company is focused on strengthening its balance sheet as well, which is another positive sign, and you can read more about the financial position of CenturyLink here in a recent article by Double Dividend Stocks. At the beaten-down stock price and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6 in comparison to the 5-year average of 16.73, I find an anomaly between the economic reality facing the company and its market value. I pounced on this opportunity last week by building a small position in CenturyLink.

