Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended August 2, 2020

Tudor extended the Goldstorm system at the Treaty Creek gold project by another 150m to the northeast.

Kirkland Lake delivered the best drill interception in the world so far in 2020 with 7.35m @ 976g/t Au at Fosterville.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Fosterville gold mine in Australia

The Fosterville mine of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) topped the charts for last week with a drill interception of 7.35m @ 976g/t Au from 74.35m in hole UDH3167. This is equal to 7,174(AuEq.)m and formed part of infill drilling at the Swan zone.

(Source: Kirkland Lake)

This is by far the best drill result in the world so far in 2020 and highlights the potential to increase reserves in the Swan zone:

(Source: opaxe)

Fosterville is located in the state of Victoria and is among the most notable gold mines in the world.

(Source: Kirkland Lake)

It's a large mine with reserves of 2.1nMoz of gold and estimated production of 590 koz-610 koz in 2020. What sets Fosterville apart from many other large gold operations is the amazing average grade of over 20g/t, which leads to operating costs which would make the mine profitable even if gold prices dropped by 90%.

(Source: Kirkland Lake)

At the moment, Fosterville accounts for almost half of Kirkland Lake's gold production.

(Source: Kirkland Lake)

The exploration potential looks very good with mineral resources of 3.8Moz, but the grades of those are below 6g/t.

2) Cue gold-copper project in Australia

On July 28, Musgrave Minerals (OTCPK:OTCPK:MGVMF) released assay results for another five reverse circulation drill holes and the best drill result was 14m @ 191.1g/t Au from 4m. This is equal to 2,675(AuEq.)m and this hole was drilled at the new Starlight gold discovery.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

The Cue project is situated in the Murchison district in Western Australia and includes the Cue gold as well as the Hollandaire copper area.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

The project is inside a gold belt, which has recorded more than 20 million ounces of gold production so far. Logically, there are several large gold mines and mills nearby.

Musgrave can earn 75% in Cue by investing A$18 million ($12.9 million) in exploration over a period of five years as part of a deal with gold mining major Evolution Mining (OTCPK:OTCPK:CAHPF).

At the moment, Cue has a mineral resource of 613koz of gold, with the majority of them in the Break of Day and Lena deposits.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

3) Treaty Creek gold project in Canada

On July 27, Tudor Gold (OTCPK:OTCPK:TDRRF) announced that it intercepted 930m @ 1.067g/t Au, 2.8g/t Ag and 0.0409% Cu from 34.5m in hole GS-20-65 at the Goldstorm system at its Treaty Creek project. This is equal to 1,063(AuEq.)m and GS-20-65 was a steep-angled 150m step-out hole drilled to the northeast.

(Source: Tudor Gold)

Treaty Creek is located in BC's Golden Triangle and it borders the KSM project to the southwest as well as the Brucejack project to the southeast:

(Source: Tudor Gold)

Tudor owns a 60% interest in Treaty Creek, while American Creek Resources (OTCPK:OTCPK:ACKRF) and Teuton Resources (OTC:OTCPK:TEUTF) both hold free-carried 20% interest until a production notice is issued.

Tudor is led by Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OTCPK:OBNNF) co-founder Walter Storm, who also owns 32.5% of the company. Precious metals investor Eric Sprott holds another 19.7% of Tudor.

Conclusion

I think Fosterville is perhaps the best large low-cost mine in the world but I'm concerned by the short mine life. The exploration potential is there but the resources have several times lower grades than the reserves. Looking at Kirkland, the company owns also the Macassa ad Detour Lake gold mines and boasts total reserves of 20.5 Moz of gold. However, with a market capitalization of over $15 billion, I think the company looks overvalued unless you believe gold prices can hold over $2,000 per ounce for a long period of time.

Musgrave released another impressive exploration update for its Cue gold project. While it's a small project, I think financials are likely to be compelling as infrastructure in the region is very good and there are several mills nearby. I think Musgrave is likely to be bought by Westgold (OTC:OTC:WTGRF), which is a shareholder in the latter and also owns the Tuckabianna mill near Cue.

Tudor owns over 35,000 ha in BC's Golden Triangle, which hosts projects with over 70 million ounces of gold. It's a very good jurisdiction to be in and the company is led by Walter Storm, who has an impressive track record. However, a market capitalization of over $500 million seems too high for a company at such an early stage.

