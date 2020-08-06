August 2020 Stocks - Financials, Real Estate, Industrials, IT And Pharma

Despite the ongoing, slow recovery, the undervaluation across multiple companies does continue and appealing investments are still not rare.

Rather than making a collective list, I go sector by sector to suit your individual portfolio needs and look at undervalued companies in each.

The time has come for us to look at just what sort of companies may be appealing to invest in during August.

The purpose of this article is to once again look at what sort of companies may be appealing for purchase during August 2020. While we've seen some recovery, as well as some key drops as well, the situation remains little changed from July - and we're still finding appealing companies to buy as before.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. We'll focus on 1-2 companies per sector, though sometimes I might mention more simply because of how things have changed, or if the situation isn't as clear-cut as we might like - and some investors may be at maximum exposure for certain companies.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to any of the sectors of Finance, IT/Semis, Industrials, Real Estate and Healthcare/Pharma. I don't consider any utility company that I follow appealing at this time, and I've excluded energy stocks due to material unattractiveness and uncertainty based on the overall trends in crude, energy, and similar segments.

As before, the list will be made using my own QO-system of rating stock. It divides stocks into four classes based upon universal metrics that attempt to measure the company's appeal for a dividend investor and ends in a score of 0.0-4.3, with both current valuation (opportunity) and fundamentals (quality) playing major roles. It arrives at these scores using 14 trackable data points, including things such as dividend safety, EPS yield, payout, earnings multiples, credit rating, dividend yield, dividend tradition, moat, and management. I'm constantly updating and developing the tool to be of more use and more precise, and I feel I've reached a point where I can comfortably base my investment decisions upon scores reached using the calculations. It of course comes with disclaimers I note when I make scoring and stances - everyone needs to make their own choices, after all.

Let's get going.

1. Finance

The finance sector continues to be rife with opportunities for investment. Whether you want a bank, an insurance business, a broker, or a mix of everything, there are alternatives out there for you. The issue is of course the fundamental uncertainty we're seeing in the segment at this time, but this can be at the very least protected somewhat against through picking only the very highest-quality stocks available.

Exactly what my approach is tailor-made for.

At the risk of sounding perhaps somewhat dull, the qualitative choice for the Finance sector has not changed in one month's time. It's the Reinsurance Group of America (RGA).

Even trading at identical earnings multiples for the next 2-3 years, your returns will be well beyond the market even if the company merely performs "acceptably". If we're talking a return to a normal discount from pre-corona times, we're talking results closing on 33% per year, with returns to earnings-based P/E-multiples offering upsides of over 40% annually. I personally would see RGA to offer the "flat" sort of returns of 20%, but even that's enough for an appealing thesis here, as I see it.

Alternatively, we have Aflac (AFL), which I consider nearly 30% undervalued and offering nearly 19% annual returns based on a return to a fair-value discount of 11X earnings.

Both companies are in insurance, and both companies offer fairly similar yields. RGA has a higher credit rating, higher yield, higher five-year dividend growth rate, lower payout ratio, better three-year average forward PEG ratio based on current estimates, and a chowder number of 19. The one area where Aflac outperforms is in dividend streak, with a 37-year streak next to a 25-year one for RGA. RGA is obviously also active in reinsurance, whereas Aflac has what some may consider a more attractive business proposal.

Both are excellent choices here. My QO system says RGA at a 3.5/4.3, and it also says Aflac is a 3.5 - so what it comes down to here is your choice and preference.

I personally go for RGA.

In terms of higher yield, my advice for you would be looking at Prudential Financial (PRU) at a yield of nearly 7%, credit rating of A, and conservative metrics enough to offset its class 2 status. Its 42% undervaluation is appealing enough to warrant interest here. If you want to be safer, but also risk very little dividend growth, I'd tell you to look at Toronto-Dominion (TD) which is currently 26% undervalued to what I consider fair value. Both offer appealing upsides, and both nearly double RGA's and AFL's yield.

When it comes to financials, there are opportunities around every corner.

2. IT/Semiconductors

There is, of course, really only one name that should be on your mind here. That name is Intel (INTC). Thanks to a recent drop due to a particularly dismal earnings call with regards to the company's 7 nm production, Intel Corporation is now trading at a 36.18% undervaluation, yielding nearly 2.8%. That's almost as good as when I started the position in my portfolio, and I've been loading up more.

Even at conservative returns to a mere 11X earnings, you're looking at market-beating rates of return if Intel only returns slightly to its normal range during the coming few years. The only reason for not investing in Intel here when it comes to this segment is if you've lost a fundamental sort of trust for the company as a whole to deliver on its very long-term plans. Otherwise, I don't see any excuse not to go for Intel here.

There are short- to medium-term risks, yes. However, we're talking an A+ rated company at a very safe dividend, with only 27% LTM payout and a moat so wide it could bridge the Pacific Ocean. Intel is as class 1 as it gets in this sector, and now that we've added an appealing yield into the mix, it's really something you should consider. I wrote a more extensive article on the buying opportunity here, and I believe what I said there still makes sense.

High yield in the sector?

Not much.

Broadcom (AVGO) exists, but you'd be buying the company at what I consider to be a 5% overvaluation. Frankly, if you didn't buy it at below $220/share, you shouldn't be lining up to buy it now that it's recovered - very little has changed, beyond an arguably expected recovery of key elements in the company's prospects during Corona. The writing was certainly on the wall back a few months ago.

You would score an 11-12% annual return based on current forecasts, and while this is not bad and may justify a look at the company here, this also includes the potential for some downside, if we look at historical trends. Broadcom rarely stays above 14.9X earnings, at least for the past few years.

My choice is Intel - I believe you should consider it as well.

3. Industrials

Cyclical Industrials continue to be a bit of a dull sector - because all we should do here is go for the "best of the breed". My system speaks clearly, and it tells me that is General Dynamics (GD).

Even recovered and yielding only around 3%, multiples and forecasts still tell us that as far as Industrials goes, this is where your capital should flow, unless you're well overexposed to the company already.

Even discounting this A-graded company's historical premium and expecting only a fairly flat development in terms of valuation, earnings multiple expansion which are forecast to be 100% on a two-year basis (with a 10% margin of error) gives us a 13% annual upside as we move forward - and in this sector, this should be considered excellent to be certain.

Alternatives?

Take a look at Snap-on (SNA), yielding about the same, A-rated, and with acceptable safeties. The problems here concern a negative forecast that would only ensure a 7-8% annual return if it turns out to be accurate. Still, a decent first-class choice if you don't want to buy GD.

In terms of high yield, I refer you to Finnish UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF), currently yielding 5.67%, but unfortunately coming in at a class 3 rating. Still, it's BBB-rated with a consistent, non-cut dividend for 2019-2020 and offers a small discount to what I consider to be fair value, currently trading at just south of 15X earnings. A 10% potential upside indicates a decent long-term potential cost basis for the company here, and even Morningstar gives the company a "narrow" moat in its field - which is paper, packaging, and biofuels. A decent alternative, but one which for NA investors demands a comfort with ADRs - so take some care here.

In the end, there's still enough appeal here to justify your attention. Industrials is not a sector that should be overlooked.

4. Real Estate

Huu-boy. The simple fact is that even after all these months, the chaos in the Real Estate sector continues. There are plenty of opportunities to be had, the question is: What are you prepared to risk?

Me, I'm avoiding anything office, hotels, amusement venues, and the like. I'm focusing on what I consider to be best-in-breed real estate companies or REITs across the world. There's plenty to like here, to be sure.

My quality pick for this month is a toss-up.

In one corner, we have AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), which I've spoken to before...

Even assuming that all sorts of premiums disappear from the company's valuation for the foreseeable future, you'll still score a 9-10% annual rate of return on this conservative, A-rated company. Its fundamentals make it a prospect definitely worth considering, and 4.15% yield certainly isn't shabby either. With an extremely safe dividend, exemplary management, and high pandemic rent collection rates, it seems that the market underestimates AVB to a fault.

In the other corner, we have Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - the REIT king of kings, with over 50 years' worth of dividend growth, equally exemplary management, dividend, and a higher 84% undervaluation (as I see it). However, at the same time, AVB's business is far more recession-resistant and pandemic-resistant than is FRT. Still, the dividend king's upside is nearly unheard of.

Again, even without premiums you're bound to score something along the lines of 10% annually from today's level, which given the company we're talking about is nearly ridiculous. Had the pandemic not made malls problematic for the near future, I would without a doubt point you to FRT with its 5.73% yield, but the fact is that even at class 1, FRT carries an obvious, higher risk than does AVB. Because of this, I would go 50/50 here and buy both - at least that's what I'm doing this month.

Higher Yield? Easy.

Even after a dividend cut to now "safe" levels, Simon Property Group (SPG) remains one of the largest positions in my portfolio. It currently yields 8.5%, and trends speak in favor of this operator - as does the valuation.

Even trading at today's P/FFO, you'd easily make 6-9% annually going forward, and the prospect of this company trading here once this turns around is unlikely. Returning to normal valuation, you stand to gain 30-40% per year until 2023, and that's not including a return to normal dividends for the company. There's much to like about SPG beyond its A-grade credit, and while the road ahead may be rocky, I'm extremely comfortable putting capital to work here now and again as we move through this pandemic.

I also want to give a shout-out for my newest position - STORE Capital (STOR). It lands somewhere in between the former and SPG, given that it hasn't cut the dividend, but also isn't nearly as large or as conservative as is AVB/FRT - at least not in my view. However, trends and company fundamentals (and specifics) once again speak in favor for the business.

I point you to the company-specific articles on STOR for more information, but I find the prospect of 7-10% on a flat development until 2023 to be an excellent notion - particularly having done DD on the company, and finding its operating MO and management to be truly excellent. This is more of an individual pick than the former three - and were you a newer investor, I'd simply tell you to consider putting your capital in one of the three former. However, I do want to point out this company as I mean to put more capital to work here, and am expecting windfalls of 20-25% over the next few years based on a rock-solid operating performance even during a global pandemic.

The company is investment-grade, with aforementioned superb management. It's smaller, but that also means it's agile. At the very least, I believe STOR merits a minute of your time - and it certainly merits a spot in my Real Estate watch list.

So, there's plenty of choices here both for the risk-conscious and for the more willing investor to choose from. I encourage you to look at fundamentals, not hyperbole and consider things from a 5-, 10-, 20-, 50-year perspective.

Not 1-2 years.

5. Healthcare/Pharma

Moving on to another area of particular appeal of mine - the Healthcare/Pharma segment. While we find no investment prospects as undervalued, there are still some very appealing potentials to consider here.

In terms of class 1 stocks, the only one really worth considering at this time would be AmerisourceBergen (ABC). My MO is trying to target a 9-13% annual potential return at the very least - ABC allows us to do this.

Returns for investment into ABC seem quite excellent given the company's typical valuation range. The one drawback of investing in ABC is the modest yield - currently only 1.61%, and it's enough to turn some investors off.

However, remember dividend safety, A-grade credit rating, a three-year forward PEG ratio of only 1.74X based on current estimates, and that dividend growing at 11% based on a five-year average with the company only paying out 24% of LTM EPS. The company also comes with a considerable moat and 17 years of dividend safety. ABC is a good choice here for those seeking very long-term upside.

More upside with more risk? You have two choices. We either look at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which I've often spoken to in the past in articles similar to this one...

Looking at potential upsides, these can quickly expand to 30% annually if multiples move back to normal and in accordance to what BMY is expected to earn. BMY is class 2, but at this risk/reward ratio, I might choose it over investing at ABC.

BMY isn't the only choice here, however, as we also have slightly differently aimed CVS Health (CVS) for those wanting pharmacy exposure.

Upsides in both are excellent, and both above 25% if valuation multiples expand to a more accurate historical level. Both companies are BBB rated or above (A+ rated for BMY). Both companies have very similar undervaluation - 48-52% from what I consider fair.

CVS is cheaper in terms of current multiples, but BMY scores a better three-year forward PEG ratio, indicating a higher earnings expansion than CVS. CVS however, is in the more conservative and day-to-day necessary business which however is also exposed to more Amazon/peer trouble than BMY.

CVS pays out far less (10%) of its earnings than does BMY, but BMY has the higher moat, as considered by Morningstar. Both companies have over 20 years of dividend streaks and are unlikely to cut.

One area where the companies differ, however, is the five-year average DGR rate, where BMY only has 3% and CVS has 13%. I don't believe this should be considered indicative, however, as BMY is set to expand its earnings more and may indeed raise dividends quicker than CVS in the future, once the balance sheet is in order.

My QO-scoring doesn't make things easier - both companies come in at 3.2/4.3, and this is also "intended", given the companies' respective appeal, but very different upsides and risk profiles. Here, even with my system, the investor is "supposed to" choose between what sort of appeal and company he/she is looking for.

Me, I choose to invest much like with Real Estate - 50/50. Both CVS and BMY are excellent businesses, and I want both.

Higher yield?

I personally consider AbbVie (ABBV) too expensive at this point, but this has to do with my cost basis - almost 25% lower than the current share price. The company is still 30% undervalued to what I consider to be fair value, it's BBB+ rated and has a nearly 5% dividend yield.

However, it comes with a materially different risk factor than does BMY or CVS, expressed through its class 4 status and taking a look at the company specifics. Don't get me wrong, you can buy ABBV here, but there is a tangible safety difference in a company with only a six-year dividend streak, 52% LTM payout, and a considerably higher debt/capital ratio. I'm comfortable loading up on AbbVie at cheaper prices, but here I see the potential for another trip down south despite material undervaluation. I would most certainly consider the former companies before AbbVie at these prices.

Wrapping Up

So, this wraps up the final five sectors that I follow and the relevant choices for August 2020 as they stand today and as I see them.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Finance: Reinsurance Group of America

Industrial: General Dynamics

IT/Semis: Intel Corporation

Real Estate: AvalonBay Communities/Federal Realty Investment Trust

Pharma/Healthcare: AmerisourceBergen

Alternatively, you could consider

Finance: Aflac

Industrial: Snap-On

Real Estate: AvalonBay Communities/Federal Realty Investment Trust

Pharma/Healthcare: Bristol-Myers Squibb/CVS Health

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Finance: Prudential Financial

Industrial: UPM-Kymmene

IT/Semis: Broadcom

Real Estate: Simon Property Group/STORE Capital

Pharma/Healthcare: AbbVie

New this month is the summarization and dividing into quality, alternative, and higher yield found here in the wrap-up. If you find this to be an appealing article structure, let me know and I'll continue doing this as we move forward.

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out.

My ambition is to use the aforementioned capital to provide conservative, monetary safety in the form of dividends, while preferably outpacing the general development of the overall market while allowing me to live of the interest, not the principal.

Perhaps in the future, once my "main" portfolio is at a size where I feel comfortable with it, I will start putting capital into different sorts of strategies - likely at that point some sort of growth strategy which attempts to target that elusive capital appreciation that can turn capital from thousands into millions - but I don't see that this should be the ambition of anyone to begin with (though this is again, just my opinion).

Thank you for reading.

