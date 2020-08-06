Gold And Silver Miners Generate Huge Profit Margins

Attempts at price forecasting are usually a thankless task and my last attempt at predicting precious metals stock prices and my forecasts for the metals themselves and various stock indexes, published here at the beginning of 2019, was something of a mixed bag in terms of accuracy. They were not too smart over the ensuing year but have come right hugely during the virus-pandemic-affected current year to date. I was perhaps somewhat over-bullish initially in my stock selections and my precious metal price forecasting for 2019 - but what a difference a year makes!

Most of my forecasts made back then have turned out to be hugely conservative post the COVID-19 virus effect and it's nice to be right in my selections - even if the vast bulk of the price rises were stimulated by an unanticipated event and over a somewhat different timescale. Nobody could have foreseen the coronavirus pandemic back in early 2019, but those who may have followed my selections then, and held on to them would have done extremely well in hindsight! I thus make no excuses for coming back to these and also reiterating most of my recent precious metals-related stock picks published here in the past couple of weeks. They have been further enhanced by the stellar performance of gold and silver prices over the past few days with gold comfortably breaching the $2,000 level and silver $26.

To recap, my selections at the time back at the beginning of 2019 and their corresponding prices at end-July 2020 are set out in Table 1 below. The recent strong price surges for gold and silver have all seen further price increases so far this month.

TABLE 1: Recommended Precious Metals Stocks Jan 2019 and prices end-July 2020

Stock Price Jan 1 2019 Price July 31 2020 Change (%) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 40.40 $79.49 +96.8% Barrick Gold (GOLD) 13.54 $28.91 +113.5% Newmont Mining (NEM) 34.65 $69.20 +99.7% Gold Fields (GFI) 3.52 $13.09 +271.9% Hecla Mining (HL) 2.36 $5.52 +133.9% Franco-Nevada (FNV) 70.17 $159.85 +104.5% Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) 19.53 $54.33 +178.2% Royal Gold (RGLD) 85.65 $139.93 +63.4% Sandstorm Gold (SAND) 4.61 $9.62 +108.7%

Source: lawrieongold.com, seekingalpha.com

As can be seen all my stock selections have advanced very substantially. Most have doubled over the 19 months since the initial recommendation and GFI has nearly quadrupled. Investors who took my advice back then, and hung on, will have made some really decent returns - especially in comparison with most general equities. And there are almost certainly further substantial gains to be made over the remainder of 2020 and beyond given gold and silver's rising price potential and the huge boost these higher prices have given to profit margins and overall earnings.

To emphasize the huge potential of these stocks, Kinross Gold (KGC) reported a profit margin of $987 an ounce in Q2 when the average gold price the company received was only $1,712. Gold is now over $300 an ounce higher and probably continuing to rise. Newmont and Barrick produce well over 1 million gold ounces a quarter, with Anglogold Ashanti (AU), Kinross, and Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY) not far behind. Q3 and presumably Q4 profits will presumably be enormous for all of these with profit margins of well over $1,200 or more per gold ounce mined.

Here I'm going to stick my neck out with my stock selections for capital growth between now and end-2020. If gold and silver prices perform as expected virtually any gold or silver miner or precious metals will hugely benefit, while general equities may well crash - and crash hard. Thus I see some of these precious metals mining stocks advancing strongly further in value between now and the year end. It could be worth making a selection rather than investing in all of them, but that is only to make accounting simpler. The more of these stocks one invests in the lower the overall risk should one or more of them run into unanticipated problems.

I'm convinced of the value proposition of my investment choices set out here, even if they are somewhat repetitive of my previous recent suggestions. Thus I'd stay with my original 2019 suggestions noted in Table 1 above, but add also the following - Kinross Gold (KGC), Pan American Silver (PAAS) (a pure silver player to take advantage of the current silver price momentum) the two Van Eck gold mining ETFs - GDX and GDXJ and for ultimate safety the major gold and silver ETFs - GLD, IAU and SLV, although these latter are more in the nature of backstop investments and likely to show smaller, but steadier, increases in value.

The alternative to the bullion ETFs is to invest in gold and silver bullion, but this brings storage issues and costs into play. All could show decent gains during the remainder of the year, although we'd anticipate the mining stocks and the stock related Van Eck ETFs gaining the most in percentage terms.

The miners have already been seeing substantial profit margins in Q2 when the gold price across the industry averaged around $1,711 an ounce and the Gold:Silver Ratio (GSR) remained mostly stubbornly above 100. But with gold now comfortably above $2,000 an ounce and silver in excess of $26 as I write, the added leverage resulting from the higher gold and silver prices should see the gold and silver miners in particular recording huge earnings advances through the remainder of the year, and beyond, even if precious metals prices fail to advance much beyond around current levels.

Meanwhile I remain extremely dubious about the prospects for mainstream equities as the virus continues to run its course. The resulting recession has already persisted for far longer than the eternal optimists had been forecasting and the effect on the economy looks like it will continue for the remainder of the current calendar year - and perhaps far beyond. The prospect of a V-shaped recovery has largely been discounted. Even the much vaunted tech stocks that have driven the NASDAQ to new heights are vulnerable - particularly if other equities start to turn down sharply and set in motion a sharp change in sentiment.

The problem for the mining stocks, though, that could materialize is if a collapsing general equity market leads to liquidity difficulties for investors forcing them to sell good assets along with crashing ones. This happened in 2008 in the last big equities meltdown. However the good assets will quickly pick up if this is the case and probably go on to ever-higher values as they did back then.

If one looks at the performance of precious metals prices over the period, it is easy to see why the miners have been doing so well. Gold and silver were both up more than 50% since the beginning of 2019 at end July - see table 2 below. Since then prices have risen further. Palladium is also substantially higher, but as very much an industrial metal dependent on an economic upturn its prospects do not perhaps look quite as strong given an ongoing recessionary period. It is even beginning to show a degree of weakness - at least in comparison with gold and silver. However palladium stocks are not really relevant here anyway - most palladium is produced as a byproduct of other metals - notably platinum in South Africa or nickel in Russia.

Since the end of July, gold has breached $2,000 - seemingly relatively easily - and as I had predicted, even moved ahead of the palladium price beginning to set the original price relationship between the precious metals back in order - however for platinum to move back above palladium may take rather longer. Even so, as an ultra long term speculative bet, platinum may yet be worth buying.

Table 2. Metal Price Performance 2019/2020

Metal Price Price 1/1/2019 Price 31/7/2020 % Change Gold (US$) $1,282 $1,976 +54.1% Silver (US$) $15.47 $24.47 +58.2% Platinum (US$) $794 $900 +13.4% Palladium (US$) $1,252 $1,973 +57.6%

Source: lawrieongold.com, kitco.com

It is also worth looking at the major global stock indexes to see how they have performed since the beginning of 2019. The answer is surprisingly well given the state of global economies. The U.S. NASDAQ in particular appears to have grown exceptionally due to its focus on tech stocks. But be warned. Some of the NASDAQ tech stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Lyft (LYFT) etc. would not seem to justify their high flying market capitalizations. Certainly their profit potential does not justify their stock price. Tech stocks in general tend to be over-hyped whichever exchange they are quoted on and could very easily crash - just as they did in 2000. Even some of the NASDAQ stalwarts like Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) are beginning to look a little shaky.

Table 3. Major Stock Index Performance 2019/2020

Index Level 1/1/2019 Level 31/7/2020 % Change Dow Jones Industrial 23,327 26,428 +13.2% S&P 500 2,507 3,271 +30.5% NASDAQ 6,635 10.745 +61.9% Nikkei 20,015 21.710 +8.5% Hang Seng 25,606 25,102 -2.0% DAX 10,559 12,313 +16.6% FTSE 100 6,728 5,898 -12.3%

Source: lawrieongold.com, kitco.com

Looking at the indexes, U.S. stocks have been far stronger over the period than most European and Asian ones with some big recent increases despite some horrendous coronavirus statistics in the U.S. being released. It seems as if U.S. markets are completely shrugging off the virus-induced recession - the worst in living history. There's only so much Fed and Government largesse can do to stave off what I see as an inevitable market collapse and this will likely come about sooner rather than later. I've been preaching this since February and so far I have been wrong after they did suffer something of an initial meltdown. There's no telling investors what is likely to happen - they may just continue to ignore what to me seems to be an obvious consequence and I could be wrong yet again. But there is little doubt markets are looking vulnerable to sharp falls. Beware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.