The company's F-35 program continues to ramp and be a major source of nearly guaranteed government purchasing into the next decade.

LMT has a strong dividend that it appears capable of continuing to grow, which should become a desirable distinguishing characteristic.

Lockheed Martin is an important aerospace and defense company that should also end up as a major space exploration contractor.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is a global aerospace company that primarily sells its products to the U.S. Department of Defense and other U.S. federal government agencies. The U.S. government makes up about 70% of Lockheed's sales, with the bulk of the remainder coming from wealthy allied nations. In addition to its fighter aircraft, Lockheed also sells helicopters, missiles, fire control systems, as well as space systems.

All of these businesses continue to perform well for Lockheed, and the company has been able to continue growing its sales and earnings within 2020. Lockheed's products are essential, and their primary buyer is likely to continue wanting more aerospace and defense products for the foreseeable future. Further, the essential nature of Lockheed's business makes it likely that the government would back the company, which should support its equity and bond pricing.

A growing dividend

Lockheed Martin increased its dividend in each of the last 18 years and currently has a five-year dividend growth rate of about 10 percent. Lockheed's dividend is roughly 40% of its annualized earnings, which is fairly well covered and which should allow the company to continue incremental increases in the coming years in proportion to the earnings growth.

Beyond Lockheed's growing dividend, the company also has a history of repurchasing shares. The dividend tends to be less than half current free cash flow, and the dividend plus the repurchase plan generally combine to equal about two-thirds of free cash flow.

Lockheed has done a decent job of accelerating its repurchase plan during moments of market weakness over the last several years, which sometimes helps the company continue to raise its dividend on the remaining shares without having a significant change to the total amount of dollars it distributes.

(Source: LMT Q2 earnings presentation)

All this means Lockheed has a continuing high probability of being able to pay its dividend and continue to increase it. When Lockheed reported its Q2 numbers in July, the company noted that its total dividend plus buybacks for the quarter were 51% of free cash flow and that it would have no change in its cash deployment strategy going forward. That strategy seems to include 10% annual dividend increases, and I believe that is highly probable going forward.

Improving outlook

Last month, Lockheed Martin reported an increased 2020 sales and profit outlook. Though the guide was not a significant change from prior outlook, the improved expectations are comforting. (Source: LMT Q2 earnings presentation)

Lockheed increased its midpoint sales outlook by about $1.1 billion, and the increase was spread across aeronautics, space, and rotary & missions. This indicates strength in many of the company's business segments and a continued diversity of revenue streams. (Source: LMT Q2 earnings presentation)

Further, space is now a serious portion of Lockheed's business, accounting for about $11.5 billion in revenue, and over $1.1 billion in annual profit. Other highlights from the earnings report include that the company increased its total midpoint profit expectations by $100 million, and Lockheed commented that its backlog was now greater than $150 billion.

The fighter jets continue to perform well

Lockheed did have to slow down its production of F-35s due to Covid-19-related changes to operations, and also due to supply chain disruptions, but demand for the product continues to be strong. There were hopes that Lockheed would have the capacity to make about 141 F-35s in 2020 and 160 in 2021, but it now looks more likely to be in the 120-130 production range for 2020. These aircraft cost about 94 million (F-35A) and $122 million (F-35B) per fighter.

Lockheed's older F-16 fighter program also continues to be a source of revenue through both new sales, maintenance and major upgrading programs. These aircraft are mostly bought and upgraded internationally. Nations such as Greece, Slovakia, and Bahrain are within the F-16 program.

While less substantial and also selling to clients whose default risk is greater than the U.S., these defense programs are generally seen as essential by the sovereign states, so they are likely to pay up. All of these aircraft eventually require complicated servicing, modifications, retrofitting, and maintenance. Lockheed builds sticky multi-decade relationships with the sale of these aircraft.

Also last month, the U.S. approved Japan's planned purchasing of 105 F-35 joint strike fighters.

Lockheed has a significant place in space

Lockheed Martin is a major space contractor. The company will make over $11 billion in revenue in 2020 from contracts related to space launches, satellites and spacecraft development. Lockheed is also the prime contractor building NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is designed for long-duration, human deep space exploration.

Lockheed Martin is likely to be one of the best situated companies to capitalize upon outer space development over the next several decades. Lockheed already provides systems for governments and corporations to manage space assets, including battle management systems for avoiding space debris.

Lockheed's deep defense and NASA connections will likely provide it with several opportunities within space exploration and protection. These markets have the potential to become considerably larger businesses than terrestrial aerospace and defense. Lockheed's existing security clearance is likely to make it a preferred contractor by decision makers.

Lockheed Martin is already the prime contractor building NASA's Orion, a spacecraft designed for long-duration, human deep space exploration. Orion is part of a larger base camp development program that will be deployed over the next decade. (Source: Lockheed Martin Corporation website)

Risks and concerns

European orders may slow in the coming quarters. Germany chose to not buy the F-35, and that decision was likely primarily because it wants to support a European effort to produce a new competitive fighter plane. Europe will have its Eurofighter again, which reduces the likelihood of new contracts with certain European nations.

Former versions of the Eurofighter Typhoon were competitive, and the next generation could develop into a competitive threat in new markets, but especially within Europe. Despite this threat, the Eurofighter is unlikely to be a near-term concern and it is possible the whole project will fail. I believe the F-35 program already has sufficient support to keep it a success, but also plenty of international support to help increase the margins. Operational efficiencies may make the F-35A cost similar to the F-16V, which should keep it competitive too.

Another concern is that Russia's S-400 air defense system might be superior or at least comparable to Lockheed's THAAD missile system, but at a much cheaper price. The S-400 not only competes with the THAAD system, but also complicates jet fighter sales. This could also reduce missile system margins.

There are security concerns about allowing certain nations to have access to both F-35 fighter jets and S-400 defense system, due to a fear that combining the two could allow for advanced vulnerability testing of exploitable weaknesses. This issue was raised when Turkey initially announced it would buy the S-400 system, and such complications are likely to show up again with nations that buy Russian and Chinese systems that may be integrated with Lockheed's technology. The ultimate decisions are not Lockheed's to make, but rather the U.S. government.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin continues to perform very well, including recently increasing its outlook in spite of Covid-19 related headwinds slowing production of its flagship product. Lockheed has a strong dividend that is well covered and which is likely to continue growing annually. Lockheed was also an aggressive repurchaser of shares over the last few years at lower prices.

Lockheed is an important government contractor, which means it is likely to get government support if it ever needed it, which it does not, and possibly even receive preferential bond consideration by the Federal Reserve. Lockheed is also an important contractor to NASA, which is likely to remain lucrative and cool for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.