The stock is currenly fairly valued or overvalued. Interested investors should monitor the next three quarterly reports.

Recent insider buying may be signalling management enthusiasm for the company's future and their personal commitment to the success of REZI.

Resideo (REZI), a spin-off of Honeywell (HON), is a prospective investment option for those interested in the IoT and connected home industries. If the company successfully overcomes ongoing execution challenges and cements its position as a market leader in its addressable markets, there is opportunity for reasonable returns over the next 2 to 5-year horizon.

The company's environmental indemnity obligations to Honeywell and number of competitors pose major risks to the investment thesis that need to be monitored closely.

Company Overview

Resideo is a Honeywell spin-off that is making a play for its future in the connected home industry. The company hopes to capitalize on the growth of IoT (Internet of Things) in the smart home market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% and to reach $144B by 2025. Resideo’s revenue in 2019 was $5.0B, leaving plenty of opportunity for growth. Resideo derives the bulk of its revenues from two businesses: Products and Solutions ($2.2B in 2019 sales) and ADI Global Distribution ($2.8B in 2019 sales), and Resideo’s management claims that the company is an industry leader or main player in most of its product categories.

Source: Resideo’s 2019 Q4 Financial Results

Resideo markets five major categories of products as part of its Products and Solutions business. These include air, security, water, energy, and connected home applications. Throughout 2019 and reiterated in the latest Q1 2020 Earnings Call, unfavorable product and channel mix, such as the introduction of connected thermostats and GRIP (Global Residential Intrusion Platform), have hindered sales and margins in this business.

However, based on the Q1 2020 earnings call, management expects new products in its pipeline to have equal to or higher margins than the existing product line. Management’s focus seems to be on reducing costs, streamlining the product portfolio toward higher margin products, and unwinding the leverage associated with the Honeywell indemnity obligations.

To that end, efforts are underway to continuously eliminate product SKUs with lower selling margins. Furthermore, because the aftermarkets parts business drives better margins, Resideo’s strategy is to focus on higher duty cycles to drive more replacements, which may be a strategy bolstered by the ongoing COVID pandemic, as customers rely more heavily on the aftermarket as opposed to OEM purchases.

Competitive Analysis

While the Products and Solutions business enjoys higher margins, it faces steep competition in all addressable markets. Brief research on the subject readily reveals a score of companies that compete with Resideo’s Product and Solutions business, as many companies are vying for a slice of profits in the connected home industry. These include giants like Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), LG (OTC: LGEAF), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), among others. These competitors enjoy larger war chests and resources to pursue investment in the connected home industry. Alphabet’s recent announcement of purchasing a 6.6% stake in home security specialist ADT for $450M, a move meant to tighten integration between ADT’s Security Products and Google’s Nest devices, demonstrates the risk posed to Resideo by such competition.

The benefits that Resideo does enjoy over its competition are its agility as a spin-off with a focused management team and a moderate competitive advantage that resides in its second business: ADI Global Distribution.

Competitive Advantage

The ADI Global Distribution business consists primarily of stores and warehouses. It distributes more than 350,000 products from more than 1,000 manufacturers in 17 countries to more than 100,000 contractors globally. Due to the Honeywell trademark that Resideo has access to for the next 20 years, Resideo enjoys a well-established brand among both manufacturers and contractors.

The ADI Global Distribution business thus makes Resideo an effective middle-man and allows the company to boast a competitive advantage of a “network effect.” As more and more businesses and individuals utilize the ADI Global Distribution network, the security of that revenue stream becomes better protected from would-be upstarts or existing competitors. A reliable network makes switching costs to other platforms high for both manufacturers and contractors, thus locking them in until either the network (NASDAQ:ADI) substantially worsens in quality or a much more appealing offer arrives.

Resideo also stresses on its company website that the ADI Global Distribution business provides it with access to crucial market trends, thus allowing it to grow its Products & Solutions business based on evolving consumer preferences. Based on the 2019 Q4 Earnings Call, management’s focus for the Products & Solutions business is on redesigning the new product introduction process, pursuing value engineering efforts to improve margins, and optimizing the product portfolio. These efforts are aided by the information on customer preferences and purchasing trends from ADI.

ADI also offers the possibility of margin expansion through the pursuit of an expanded ecommerce presence, which Resideo is likely accelerating due to the growing predilection for online shopping as bolstered by COVID19. We’ll likely learn more on the upcoming Q2 2020 Earnings Call.

It is worth noting that just as there are competitors for the Products and Solutions business, there is also competition in the global distribution space from companies such as Scansource (SCSC), Anixter (AXE), and Emerson (EMR). Thus if Resideo fails to execute on its strategy and if the competitive advantage currently presented by ADI begins eroding, the likelihood of continued business success is low.

Valuation

When applying EPS and Discounted Cash Flow models to Resideo, the stock appears to be fairly valued or overvalued at today’s price.

For the EPS Valuation Model, a 15% discount rate was assumed given Resideo’s enterprise value. Earnings growth rates of 15% were assumed for the next ten years, slightly below the 16.5% expected CAGR for the connected home market. The P/E at the end of the 10 year period was assumed at 17. As Resideo does not currently pay a dividend, the dividend growth rate was kept at 0%. The model returns a -5.05% valuation reading, meaning one can interpret the stock to be nearly fairly valued.

Source: Author’s Own Calculations

For the DCF Model, 2020’s free cash flow is assumed at $49B. Factoring in the current shares outstanding and a 15% free cash flow growth rate for the next 10 years yields a -35.50% valuation reading, meaning the shares are overvalued. The 15% free cash flow growth rate may be optimistic if management cannot begin delivering on the promised deleveraging and the execution of its product portfolio strategy.

Source: Author’s Own Calculations

Insider Trading

Over the past two months, Resideo has seen a flurry of insider buying. 184,439 shares were purchased in the open market in the first half of June by 4 different directors. An additional 77,945 shares were purchased in the non-open market by 8 different directors, the Chief Compliance Officer, and Executive Vice President in June and July. Only 11592 shares were sold in the same time period.

Source: Nasdaq

Source: Nasdaq

Resideo withdrew guidance in the Q1 2020 earnings call. The recent purchases of shares could imply that insiders are seeing favorable trends in the business and believe the company’s shares will appreciate in the near-term to intermediate future.

It’s worthwhile to note that insiders have been wrong previously: 132,720 shares were purchased in the open market in November 2019, prior to the outset of the COVID pandemic and the consequent widespread deterioration of share prices for most stocks in the market. 39,046 shares were purchased in the non-open market in the same time-frame.

Nonetheless, continued buying of shares by numerous Resideo insiders is welcomed: management is invested in the future of the company and may believe brighter times are ahead.

Conclusion

Resideo has struggled post spin-off due to execution failures (unfavorable product and channel mix) and most recently due to the COVID19 pandemic. The company faces stiff competition in all addressable markets and maintains only a moderate “network effect” competitive advantage through its ADI business. Much seems to hinge on the success or failure of continued growth of ADI and its ability to provide actionable insight such that the higher margin Products and Solutions business will make fruitful R&D investments.

The company’s shares going into the Q2 2020 Earnings Call are likely fairly valued or overvalued, leaving little room for error should investors choose to initiate a position currently.

Management is taking steps to address the challenges faced by the business and is displaying confidence in the company through purchases of the company shares. Only time will tell if the proposed actions and execution follow-up will result in success.

At this stage, potential investors would be well advised to monitor the company throughout 2020 prior to establishing a new position. The upcoming earnings call may provide some much needed insight as to the underlying fundamental conditions of the business.

