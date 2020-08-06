Newell Brands Is Brand New

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is a consumer goods company that owns such iconic brands like 'Sharpie'®, 'Rubbermaid'®, 'Marmot'®, and 'Elmer's'®. As of late 2019, the company had begun a corporate turnaround, and as a part of our 'COVID-Cloud' series, we want to write about companies that were going through a transformational turnaround before the COVID-19 pandemic; thus, spotting companies undervalued despite successful turnaround efforts. Indeed, this will particularly magnify a longer-term investment (+2 years) made in these opportunities today; Newell is one of these opportunities.

Newell Brands falls into this category because of its superior market signals and financial metrics. The superior cash flow generation, management changes in 2019, and insider buying, all point to signals that Newell is brand new. Comparable companies for Newell are Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Estee Lauder Companies (EL).

New Management Record & Past Performance

Since October 2019, the company has had a new CEO, Ravi Saligram, formerly of Ritchie Brothers; a heavy equipment auction company. Although Newell's business model is not strongly correlated with Ritchie Bros, we can see below that the performance under his leadership was consistent and effective.

Source: Created by author from SEC Filings: Annual Report 2019 - Ritchie Bros

With Ravi Saligram as CEO, Ritchie Bros saw its operating income grow 49.99%, from 2014 ($127,927) up until his resignation in 2019 ($191,878). Overall, we view this as a positive indicator of the quality of NWL's new CEO; and with his experience delivering successful income growth to Ritchie Bros, we think this industry veteran can also deliver at Newell Brands.

Insider Buying Is Strong

When reviewing the 8K reports of Newell Brands from 2019 to 2020, it is clear that insiders are making purchases when the stock price was down. It cannot be the only metric that investors have their eyes on when reviewing equities for a potential investment, but it should be monitored to assist in influencing a decision.

Source: Created by author from SEC filings, 8K Reports of insider Purchases, 2019-2020

The chart above records the data from 8Ks in the beginning of 2020, showing insiders are buying shares very consistently. Particularly interesting are the buying habits of Activist Investor Carl Icahn and his son Brett Icahn; notable purchasers also include the new CEO (Saligram) and the CFO (Peterson). From these patterns, we can accurately infer that management is sending the market a positive signal, smart money wants this stock, and so does management. This fits with our thesis that the downturn in the equity price is temporary on a +2 year timeline.

The Turnaround Is Working - It Just Needs Time

Newell's management has a 5-point roadmap to address five key strategic issues: growth, complexity, overheads, structure, and culture. Their projection for the timeline of this turnaround begins in 2019 with the turnaround initiation; 2020, when the turnaround takes hold; and 2021, where potential is delivered to shareholders. Management estimates that, by enhancing their digital strategy, completing a divestiture program, and improving free cash flow generation, they can achieve their goals. Our thesis rests on analyzing their financial progress, investor behavior, and previous successes; we agree that a turnaround is taking place but where we differ is that our thesis includes the progress made has been overshadowed by COVID-19 concerns.

Source: Corporate Presentation: Corporate Presentation, May, 2020, Page: 27

When Newell's stock fell to under $20 USD, the market did not price in the future value of its enhanced eCommerce and Digital Marketing. With increased omni-channel marketing across the company, reducing the number of websites from 290 to 42, and newly adopted social and 'influencer' marketing capabilities, Newell Brands has effectively digitized itself pre-COVID.

Another potential catalyst is the writing segment and its particularly unique positioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This segment alone provides a large portion of operating income which dominates the company's portfolio (51%). Products included in this segment (Writing & Development) are pens, pencils, and general office supplies (Dymo®). Whether the pandemic will alter educational systems and how they reach their consumer is irrelevant to this segment, in our view; making this cash flow stream robust long term. We also tend to have a similar view of the Outdoor Living Segment, as outdoor activities (camping etc.) can be performed while adhering to social distancing laws.

Further, we see the proliferation of online sales as a positive for Newell. If higher margin products in the writing segment are available for purchase online and consumers no longer desire to go to brick and mortar stores, this will provide a lift to margins.

Why Investors Should Be Buying Newell

The stock has recovered some of its value as of today but still presents a strong long-term investment as NWL continues to generate superior free cash flow. Review the graphic below this paragraph to get a snapshot of the FCF generation difference from 2018-2019 Annual filings.

Source: Newell Brands Audited Annual Financials 2020, Feb. 14, 2020 (Millions, USD) (Free cash flow is calculated by taking CFO and subtracting that year's capital expenditures)

Free cash flow from 2018 ($296M USD) increased by 164% to the end of the fiscal year in 2019 ($779M USD). Even if our group is conservative and reduces this amount for 2019 by half ($389.5M USD) and inputs it as a proxy estimate for free cash flow for 2020E, this still leaves a healthy 32% increase of free cash flow (for 2018-2020E). This implies significant improvement in a 24-month period. We recognize that operations can be significantly impacted by the coronavirus, which is why we prefer to keep any estimates extremely conservative.

Indeed, the coronavirus will reduce the top-line revenue figures and free cash flow temporarily (management has stated this prudently as well). This fact should only further convince investors that NWL has more positive performance coming in the future.

This graphic should inspire interest in all value investors who seek superior free cash flow from their investments. We also believe the increase in stock price today as compared to lows in 2019 has not fully reflected all of the turnaround initiatives which management has implemented.

On Newell's most recent conference call Q1 2020, management also spoke to the robust access to liquidity (over $1Bn USD revolver) and has made no comments about cutting their dividend, which remains at $0.92 USD annually ($0.23 quarterly). In addition, the company also divested/exited 75 under-performing Yankee Candle retail stores during 2019, which provided further reduction in operational drag.

Investors looking to take advantage of a turnaround that has been overlooked during the coronavirus pandemic should buy and hold Newell Brands as it continues to recover.

