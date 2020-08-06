Time For A Reality Check With A Side Of Gold!

Does anybody else feel like current market conditions seem to be devoid of reality and have slipped the bonds of gravity? Where the fear of "missing out" has smothered the growing "wall of worry" as it continues to form the Mount Everest of risks.

The politicalization of the coronavirus has produced a very dangerous cloud over the entire country as the November election nears. The lack of cohesive leadership on the Federal level has come home to roost as the number of cases as of August 2, 2020, totals 4,639,005 with 154,619 deaths. California has taken over the lead in the number of cases, reporting 508,359 cases as of August 2. Thirteen states are now reporting more than 100,000 cases. Florida is second with 487,132, Texas, third with 444,738, New York is next with 415,767. The top four states collectively represent just over 40% of the total number of U.S. cases. Excluding New York, the balance of the top four have seen the number of cases double since Memorial Day. Several states are beginning to roll back on reopening plans and reinstitute closures of businesses. The unemployment numbers are again on the rise, school districts across the country are feeling the pressure to reopen against the reality of how to keep students, teachers, and staff safe and protected.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator said, "the US is in a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took hold in the US earlier this year." She added, "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as well as urban areas." The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects that the relentless death toll is projected to reach 173,000 by August 22, which would amount to almost 1,000 US deaths every day for the next 30 days.

The charts to the right are from Dr. David Ho, the scientific director and CEO of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and are courtesy of MSNBC and the Rachel Maddow Show. The charts compare a simultaneous response to the coronavirus outbreak versus a sequential, state-by-state response, showing that the simultaneous response greatly shortens the overall duration of the outbreak. The current spike in new cases continues to point to the lack of a national policy to mitigate the spread of the virus. While individual states may again impose mandatory "stay at home" orders, the necessity for a national "stay at home" order is critical in order to "flatten the curve" and mitigate the spread of the virus. Dr. Ho states it is not too late to gain control of the virus and that a national "shut down" of one month would allow science and medicine to gain the upper hand on the virus and allow states to reopen safely under a nationally adopted plan. Why this type of action eludes the national debate and renders a strong "never on my watch" response from our political leaders is baffling to say the least and will be resolved in November. This again asks the question "What will the human and economic cost be?"

Last week saw the big 4, AAPL, AMZN, FB, and (GOOG, GOOGL) report earnings. AAPL, AMZN and FB reported favorable earnings, with GOOG getting a thumbs down from the market. AAPL reported revenue that topped estimates and seemed to amaze analysts in that it all happened as the COVID-19 pandemic roars on. Instead according to AAPL execs provides evidence of the benefits of working from home and "distance learning" trends on sales of Mac and iPad products. AMZN also rocketed higher on better-than-expected earnings although prices failed to push to new all-time highs even after the flurry of price target raises were given most within a range from $3,560 to $4,000.

AAPL reported revenue of $59.7 billion which topped estimates and what seemed to amaze analysts is that it all happened as the COVID-19 pandemic roars on which provides evidence of the benefits of working from home and "distance learning" trends on sales of Mac and iPad products. Here are the data points:

The blowout quarter comes during a period in which Apple saw its operations disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, including store closures.

Apple's business is highly seasonal, and its revenue was the highest the company has ever reported in its third quarter, up 11% year over year.

The company declined to issue guidance for the second quarter in a row, but Apple CFO Luca Maestri said on a call with analysts that the company expects iPhone supply in the fall to be delayed for a few weeks.

To add to the frenzy to buy the stock, the company announced a 4:1 stock split at the end of August.

Here are two graphs on AMZN earnings compiled by FactSet: Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $10.30 per share vs. $1.46 expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv

Revenue: $88.91 billion vs. $81.56 billion expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv

Here were the main metrics from Facebook's second-quarter report compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $18.69 billion vs. $17.31 billion expected and $16.89 billion Y/Y

Earnings per share: $1.80 vs. $1.39 expected and 91 cents Y/Y

Monthly active users (MAUs): 2.7 billion vs. 2.63 billion expected and 2.41 billion Y/Y

Daily active users (DAUs): 1.79 billion vs. 1.74 billion expected and 1.59 billion Y/Y

Three out of the four equity indexes put in strong gains on Friday with the ES gaining $20.75, the YM $160 and the NQ $120.25, With the big 4 reports on Thursday behind us the balance still due are not likely to move the indexes with the combined force seen on Friday. Additional upside does remain in the picture and don't be quick to discount new all-time highs for the NQ, YM, ES, and RTY.

As far as the near-term picture, it remains a tossup. Have the current earnings reports been fully digested and priced into current prices? If so, what input will be needed to propel and support additional strong moves higher? Economically the markets would need to support and back the latest GDP numbers as being an anomaly due to the pandemic with the "V" shaped recovery being seen in the markets continuing and seeing a strong recovery in third-quarter GDP numbers. At the moment, the probability is at best 50% that it will be true for the third quarter. But that is dependent on consumer and corporate spending remaining at levels seen during the second quarter if the expectation is for GDP to return to "normal growth" levels. The question to ask might be how much disposable income, both consumer and corporate, remains and how much of it will it take to produce equal or stronger third-quarter sales. Another question to ask - How long can the reality of being unprepared to fully open the economy and protect the people needed to earn money and participate in the economy from a global pandemic? A pandemic that is not discriminatory nor stoppable from inflicting death and destruction to a large number of consumers needed to keep the "game" in play. It would seem that the 1% are willing to sacrifice some of the 99% in order to hold on to whatever it is they fear losing. And that brings me to a Side of Gold!

Have you seen the price of gold? As I write this it has opened above $2,000 reaching a high at $2,009.50. This precious metals has finally taken out the highs from 2011 and pushed above $2,000. Gold on a monthly basis has been in an advance off of the 1976 lows that is best viewed as a Cycle level 5 wave advance. The moves are large in both price and time so this would also be considered the Big Picture for Gold - currently from 1999 to present. Here is a quick breakdown of the moves thus far.

Cycle wave I began in August 1976 at $101.50 and completed at the January 1980 high at $873. Cycle wave II began off the $873 high and completed at the July 1999 low at $253.20. Cycle wave III began off the $253 low and completed at the September 2011 high at 1923.70. Since that high the market has been best viewed as being in a Cycle wave IV correction.

Within the ongoing Cycle wave IV correction the market has traced out the internal A wave and most likely remains tracing out the finishing moves of the internal B wave rally. B-waves consist of a sub a-b-c structure. Within this framework sub waves a and b are complete with again a c wave rally in progress. Using the weekly chart within sub wave c we would be expecting a 5 wave advance to unfold. Sub wave c then has traced out waves 1 and 2, with wave 3 underway off of March 16, 2020 low at 1,451. While a pullback off of current highs should lead to additional new highs with stronger Fibonacci resistance being found at $2264.60.

I have learned many lessons from studying gold and how it is traded. An important factor is what kicks gold into more defensive positions. Gold traders do not get along with uncertainty. It would be a safe bet to say we are in one big gigantic bubble of uncertainty. The world is either on the precipice of a severe correction or at best a major trip down taking out all the fluff and lies and bringing us all into a more level playing field. It is similar to a very long multi-dimensional game of musical chairs. We are down to 1% or less. It would appear that there aren't many chairs left and the 99% left out are getting tired of the game.

This said there is plenty of room for gold to continue higher for the time being at least another $250.

