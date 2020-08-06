Momentum has picked up as it seemed apparent that many institutions of higher learning would remain closed for the upcoming fall.

2U (TWOU) has been one of the stocks that has benefited most from the coronavirus. Last year, 2U suffered a huge reckoning as its share price cratered from all-time highs near $100 to all-time lows in the low teens. Investors questioned the company's business model - that is, the business of basically franchising out a university's brand and developing course content and attracting students for profit. The market balked at 2U's losses and its disappointing growth, and the stock faltered.

This year changed everything, though. With schools having been shut down for most of the year, and with the most likely scenario being a virtual or partially-virtual 2020-2021 academic year, online education stocks like 2U have taken off again. And though 2U still hasn't made up for all of 2019's losses, its share price has more than doubled since the start of the year.

Here's the rub, though: despite the massive lift in sentiment since the start of the pandemic, 2U's actual fundamentals have barely improved. Enrollee growth remains relatively low (this isn't the same as a Blue Apron (APRN) or a Wayfair (W) whose share price gains at least partially correlated with a completely rewritten growth story - 2U's growth trends are basically flatlined to last year) - while losses still remain elevated.

I have remained bearish on 2U for years, and especially given the stock's recent unsubstantiated share gains, I remain fundamentally negative on this company's future. I argued in my prior article that while higher education enrollment tends to see a boost during economic recessions, the same might not be true for grad degree programs (which 2U specializes in), because many of the laid-off workers in the service sectors don't have bachelor's degrees to begin with. 2U's subpar enrollee growth seems to validate that thesis as partially true.

Furthermore, investor enthusiasm on this name has further cloaked the inherent flaw in 2U's business model: the fact that it pays to develop virtually all course content online, pays for the marketing for all its classes, and only gets a revenue cut with the sponsoring university - and these universities basically only have to lend its brand name and existing educational content to the mix. But it's 2U that invests all the capital upfront for a new course, and 2U that takes the losses when classes don't fill up.

Steer clear here. Investors' blind enthusiasm for anything tech-related this year has chased 2U shares higher, but there's very little fundamental value in this name.

Q2 download

Let's now go through 2U's key second-quarter highlights in more detail. First let's take a look at revenues. Headline revenues as shown in the chart below seemed to grow 35% y/y, but as also noted in the slide a good chunk of that revenue ($36.6 million) was due to the contribution of an acquisition. Meanwhile, core revenues in 2U's grad school programs saw only a 14% y/y lift to $115.7 million.

Figure 1. 2U revenue trends

Source: 2U Q2 earnings deck

Two observations here:

2U's grad program growth remained flat to Q1

On a pure dollar basis, revenue actually declined sequentially

With a ~2x lift in shares from the beginning of the year, I'd expect a lot more kick in 2U's results - so where's that coronavirus bump that we were expecting? Again, I don't like Blue Apron as a stock very much, but at least the coronavirus turned the company from double-digit revenue declines to low-teens growth. We don't see the same happening for 2U.

Enrollments didn't move much either. See the chart below: 2U's enrollees grew only 18% y/y to 46,142 students (which, by the way, only represents a measly net-new add of ~400 students from the prior quarter):

Figure 2. 2U grad program enrollment trends Source: 2U Q2 earnings deck

That y/y trend, meanwhile, is also basically flat to Q1's 16% y/y growth rate and worse than Q4's 20% y/y trend.

Here's the demand commentary that CEO Chip Paucek offered on the most recent earnings call:

Let's begin with student demand. In late spring, we started to see enrollment pick up in our degree business. We hypothesize that this might be the result of a share shift from prospects choosing online over campus-based programs, but we wanted to dig deeper. So across our portfolio of degree offerings, we surveyed prospects in our funnel [...] Over the past three months, we've seen unprecedented demand across our entire portfolio of offerings. Across the business, we've seen historic highs with lead generation, submitted applications, and enrollments. These are early leading indicators that we rely on to project future growth. And we view as solid predictors of future growth. We believe these positive trends are not only about modality, but also about the proven quality of our partners programs. Some of our oldest, most well established programs are expecting record cohorts for the fall semester. High quality and student outcomes matter."

All of this commentary is future looking. Management is spewing a rosy picture about lead-generation and applications, but so far we haven't seen any results materialize.

Meanwhile, 2U continues to generate losses. Trailing twelve-month cash flows for 2U sit at -$44.2 million - and if the company follows through on its intention to aggressively market new programs for the coming Fall, FCF could worsen:

Figure 3. 2U FCF trends

Source: 2U Q2 earnings deck

Meanwhile, 2U's balance sheet has only $194.8 million of cash versus $263.1 million of debt - or a net debt position of $68.3 million. It wouldn't be unlikely for 2U to take advantage of its current high share prices to issue a dilutive secondary offering and raise more cash to burn.

Key takeaways

2U's year-to-date share price gains are all hype - but in spite of ~2x gains, we've seen flat enrollment and revenue trends that don't appear to have seen any material benefit from the coronavirus, at least in the near term.

Don't follow along with the herd; keep your hard-earned cash invested elsewhere.

