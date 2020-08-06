Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Research Maven as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is one of the largest oil and gas mineral and royalty owners in the United States. They own a diversified portfolio composed of long-lasting non cost bearing assets. This combination produces a durable business model and engenders future growth, enabling the company to distribute much of its cash flow to shareholders.

Recently, however, the impact of COVID-19 and geopolitical events have created a very challenging environment for the oil and natural gas industry. This, in turn, negatively affected revenues for BSM, and caused them to recognize impairment of oil and natural gas properties of over $51.0 million for Q1 of 2020.

Nonetheless, BSM should be able to survive the pandemic with minimal losses and prosper in the long term as the US and others ease travel restrictions and businesses and communities reopen.

With low valuation metrics as seen in the chart below and a long-term outlook, BSM can very well be undervalued.

Long-Term Prospects

Although the oil and natural gas business has been adversely affected, BSM possesses a number of qualities that should position it effectively in the long term:

A broad diversified asset base

As the company puts it: "BSM benefits from the significant diversity of its asset base as it owns over 20 million mineral and royalty acres (7.4 million net) with interests in 41 states. (This presents it) broad exposure to new discoveries and development activity with large positions in several of the most active resource plays. (This can also lead to) upside exposure from increase in commodity prices, accelerated development, and future break-out plays across its portfolio".

Diversification also helps mitigate risk. If an acquirer purchases assets that will be left undeveloped that can be a waste of capital. On the other hand buying hot assets can cost a hefty price. Diversifying assets lowers the risk in royalty interest acquisition. Source: blackstoneminerals.com

In addition, by escalating production on existing assets BSM can create a substantial amount of organic growth with barely any cost, and can continue to grow in the future through acquisitions as well. Source: blackstoneminerals.com

A strong balance sheet and top management

BSM has also been very aggressive in strengthening its balance sheet recently, lowering distribution to pay down debt, as well as, announcing in a news release on June 4, 2020 that they are "selling certain mineral and royalty properties in the Permian Basin for gross proceeds totaling approximately $155 million". They asserted that "Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the balance outstanding on the Company's revolving credit facility. BSM expects its total debt levels to be under $200 million after closing those transactions". This may cause the management to increase distribution levels in the near future as they have in Q2, and can lead to repurchasing shares. Management has done a great job over the last 3 years with cutting costs, generating high returns, and keeping debt low. Data by YCharts

Margins

Mineral ownership is a low cost high margin business as seen below. Source: blackstoneminerals.com

Risk Factors

Reduced prices of oil and natural gas can cause operators' wells to become uneconomical to run. This poses a significant threat to royalty revenues from existing production. A low price environment, particularly a protracted period of low prices can also lead the company to impair certain assets which reduces the borrowing base under the Credit Facility.

As you can see below, certain geopolitical events caused an increase in supply as demand dropped due to COVID-19. This has impacted the industry and BSM considerably as revenues and operating results depend largely upon prevailing prices.

Source: blackstoneminerals.com

BSM does use derivative instruments to mitigate the impact of price volatility, but this will only partially help.

The current price environment has definitely affected BSM negatively and its impact may not have been fully realized yet, but for the long term, as the U.S. and the world reopen and things go back to normal, relatively speaking, demand should rise and BSM should prosper.

Valuation

This is an evaluation with a long-term horizon-10 years into future. When evaluating intrinsic value the key is a lot of time. 10 years may be far into the future, but it is not too far away to render a prediction and it gives plenty of time for the market to value BSM fairly.

The current EPS (TTM) for BSM is at $1.26. Let's assume a 10% growth rate over the next 10 years (the analysts' growth estimate for the next 5 years is 6.6%). So EPS of $1.26 growing at 10% annually yields an EPS of $3.27 in 10 years. We can assume the future P/E will be double the growth rate hence a P/E of 20 in 10 years. This should give us a future price of approximately $65 per share.

If you wanted an annual return of 15% for 10 years, you would have to pay a quarter of the market price in 10 years. (Using the rule of 72, 72 divided by 15 is roughly 5 so a 15% return should double your money every 5 years, and in 10 years you would double your money twice which means that today you should pay one quarter of that for a 15% annual return). So 65 divided by 4 is 16 which means that today's price for BSM gives a nice margin of safety just in case the short term is a little bumpy.

Final Thoughts

If the current oil and natural gas business environment is not the thin end of the wedge, then in the long term BSM should do quite well given its specific qualities as demand accelerates and commodity prices increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.