Investment Thesis

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) has gone up 3.6x (i.e. ~17.7% CAGR) since its IPO in 2012, but there is still room for patient investors to get 12-14% annual return from here over the next 8-10 years as the company looks to grow its store base from 920 to 2,500+.

Business Model

Five Below, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer mainly targeting the tween and teen market. As the name suggests its merchandise is mostly priced at or below $5. But do not be fooled by the low prices, the company clocked $1.8B in revenue for fiscal 2019 and earned operating income of $217M (11.8%). In the last 7 years, they have grown their store base and revenue at a CAGR of 20% and 24% respectively.

Each store is a vibrant ~8,500 sf space with a fun, exciting layout, and atmosphere. If you have not been to one of their stores, I strongly suggest checking one out if this write-up piques your interest.

Source: Five Below Investor Relations Presentation

Five Below organizes the merchandise in 8 categories that broadly can be grouped into 3 different segments:

Leisure (games, toys, sporting goods, electronic accessories, etc.) at ~50% of sales

Fashion and Home (t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, etc.) at ~31% of sale

Party and Snack (seasonal goods, candy, snacks, beverages, etc.) at ~19% of sales

Typical Five Below store has more than 4,000 SKUs. Most of their customers shop frequently, purchasing on average 60 items/year and spending about $150/year.

The company leases all its store locations which are mainly located in unenclosed shopping centers that either has 2 or 3 big box retailers and/or grocery stores, with only 5% of the stores located in actual malls. Currently, the company has established three distribution centers and recently acquired land to build a fourth one by 2020.

Source: Five Below Investor Relations Presentation

Five Below's business mainly depends on monitoring trends in the ever-changing tween and teen markets. They pride themselves in quickly responding to trends that become mainstream. In 2019, no single vendor represented more than 7% of purchases and 65% of the purchases were from vendors located in the US. Therefore, shortening the response lead times and maximizing their speed to market.

Market Opportunity

According to 2010 US census, there were over 63M people in the US between ages 5-19, representing 20% of the US population. Management believes there is a significant opportunity to expand their store base to more than 2,500 locations within the US from the current base of 920 stores and is currently targeting store growth to average ~15% per year going forward. For comparisons, Dollar General (DG) has ~16.5K+ stores, Dollar Tree (DLTR) has ~8K+, and T.J. Maxx/Marshalls (TJX) has ~2.4K+ in the U.S.

Competition & Comparative Advantage

Five Below does not have a strong moat, many of the products it sells can be found in the mall specialty stores, department stores, and drug stores. However, despite having no real moat it has been able to grow rapidly with a loyal fan following. Largely because no one competitor offers all the latest trendy and fun products in an easy to shop retail environment, at a price point that gives parents cost certainty while also giving the teens a sense of independence.

Dollar stores and Target/Walmart are potential threats. Although it seems unlikely, mainly because Five Below's target segment is too niche for these players to focus on. Building specific capabilities that monitors and fast responds to trends that become mainstream will require them to change their current operating model. Also, these stores (Dollar stores, Target/Walmart) are trying to become more and more the "general store of choice" (from grocery to home goods to apparel) for their customers (catering to their respective income demographics) and not gravitating towards focused segments to penetrate.

TJX Companies (known for T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores), on the other hand, is more likely the clear threat for Five Below. Their stores (~2400 in US) are ~30k sf and they do provide a treasure hunt setting focused currently on apparel and home goods. However, price points at TJX stores are much higher than Five Below, ranging usually at $15+. Going after lower priced items such as sold by Five Below might not be as lucrative given its potential impact to dampen margins.

Five Below TJX Dollar Tree Dollar General Target Walmart '19 Revenue $1.8B $41.7B $23.6B $27.7B $78.1B $524B '19 Op Margin 11.7% 10.6% 6.7% 8.3% 6.0% 3.9%

Source: Created by author using data from 10-K filings of each company.

Unit Economics and Financial Metrics

Five Below has phenomenal unit economics, with payback period of less than 1 year for each new store.

Source: Five Below Investor Relations Presentation

As a result, the company has not depended on debt to sustain its growth. Its annual operating cash flow (10-12% of its revenue) has been more than enough to cover all of its capex needs, delivering ~25%+ ROE and 29% CAGR EPS growth over last 5 years (2014-2019 period) with zero debt (note: capital lease obligation is $1B).

Source: Five Below Investor Relations Presentation

Five Below has been able to drive positive annual comparable sales growth at its stores for over a decade.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Comp sales growth 4.0% 3.4% 3.4% 2.0% 6.5% 3.9% 0.6%

Source: Created by author using data from 10-K filings

6.5% increase in 2016 was driven by the "fidget spinner" fad. 2019 comp sales growth was meager and driven by the negative comp sales growth in Q4 2019. Management stated the shorter holiday period from Thanksgiving to Christmas as the main driver in the year over year decline. Management did note that quarter-to-date Q1 2020 was trending at 2.9% comp sales growth before US declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. It seems likely that the 2019 softness was just a small blip of irregularity in an otherwise stable comp sales growth history, pre-COVID-19, of course.

Management and Recent Strategic Moves

Joel Anderson, CEO since 2014, has been delivering solid results with a prudent expansion strategy on a clean balance sheet. Management appears focused on growing the footprint with plans in place on adding more distribution centers in future to support the growth.

Management also did a good job of managing the 2019 tariff increases and delivered steady operating margin, comparable to prior years. Their recent launch of beyond $5 items (i.e. below $10), which was tested out successfully in 2019 at select stores, sets them well to expand operating margin as they roll it out to all stores in future. CEO stated the below in the Q4 2019 earnings call:

We finished 2019 with 25 Ten Below test stores and learned a lot from the holiday Ten Below gift shop that was displayed throughout the chain. We have decided to move forward with an enhanced store prototype that expands our offering in the Tech and Room worlds to include new products in the $6 to $10 range"

Company started focusing on building its e-commerce platform in 2018 and recently purchased Hollar, a digital dollar store, to add to its online capabilities including fulfillment operations. In 2019, Five Below led the series A round of funding for Nerd Street Gamers, an e-sports facility and event management firm. Plans include doing a multi-store pilot launch within existing Five Below stores.

COVID-19 update

COVID-19 has been devastating for most retail businesses, but especially if the business is dependent on discretionary spend. Five Below closed all its stores late March and started to reopen them in phases starting April 21st. As of early June, they had 90% of their stores reopened as stated in the Q1 2020 earnings call. Comparable sales on the reopened stores were up 8% quarter-to-date (half of that increase came from online channel growth), the strong comp sales growth shows the desire for customers to flock back.

As of the end of Q1 2020, company had increased inventory levels on balance sheet due to closures and had $139M in cash on hand with no draw down on their credit facility. Management is committed to open 100-120 new stores in 2020, which will take its store count to over 1,000.

Potential Returns

In my view, Five Below is a Peter Lynch type long-term compounder stock which still has enough growth runway in front of it. COVID-19 effect will continue to linger for a while and predicting how long the recovery takes is anyone's guess. However, if one focuses beyond that and trusts management will continue to execute on its growth plan in the long run, then below is my view of the future goalpost:

Five Below gets to 2,500 store count in 10 years. Assumes 10-11% CAGR for new store adds note management has stated 15% CAGR for new store adds.

Average sales per store: $2.8M. Assumes 2% comp sales growth over 10 years. Estimated current revenue/store (open for 12 months) is ~$2.3M, based on Fiscal 2019 revenue and adjusting for new openings in the year.

EBIT margin grows from current 11.8% to 13-15% as increased scale provides further operating leverage.

Assuming a decline in EV/EBIT sales multiple to 25x from recent levels of 32-35x as future growth prospects start to look dimmer and closer to the multiples the dollar stores trades today.

Assume capital lease obligations grow proportionately to store count from today's level.

Year 2019 2029F Store Count at Year End 900 2500 Revenue/Store (open for at least 12mths) $2.3M ~$2.8M Total Revenue $1.85B ~$7.0B EBIT % 11.8% 13-15% EBIT $217M $910M-$1B EV / EBIT 32.2 25 EV $6.9B $22-$25B Market Cap (EV less lease obligation) $6B $19-$22B Share Price (@55.9M outstanding shares) $106 $340-$395 Potential Return CAGR 12-14%

If the above scenario plays out, then there is a potential 3.5x return at today's price over the next 8-10 years, very attractive in a near zero interest rate environment. I personally target 15% or more annual return and will be a buyer of the stock if it falls to around ~$90-$95 share price.

Opportunities & Risks

I would be surprised if management is not already thinking about some of the below potential opportunities:

Loyalty Program: To entice and reward repeat visits.

Margin improvement: Management is already adding above $5 items and can enhance the offering further.

Growth outside of US: Expansion in Canada, Western Europe, Australia.

Increased Ecommerce sales: Hollar acquisition.

There are also risks worth considering:

Execution risk: Getting the trend right is a continuous effort, any major slip in missing out on major trends can hurt brand image and lead to possible deflection of loyal customers.

COVID-19 impact: Deeper recession can push out the timeframe by which the company reaches 2,500 stores thus impacting overall annual returns. Being a discretionary retailer Five Below does have a heavy exposure to the economy.

Fickle target customer: Online (mobile games, apps) and other retail competition is a growing threat for Teen's wallet share.

Takeaway

Five Below is a well-run retailer, and currently looks to be in the 4th innings of its growth phase. It has a profitable model with great ROI on each new store. Proven ability to self-fund the growth with a clean balance sheet and a very limited mall exposure. Patient investors at today's price can look forward to low to mid teen returns over the long run. Deeper recession can impact sales and growth, but the company seems to have staying power. Difficult to go bankrupt when you have no debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.