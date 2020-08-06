Is there a way to have our cake and eat it too?

Increasingly nuanced and complex ETPs are available for investors looking to compound at a high rate over long periods of time.

Yet the great investor also recommends the average investor should probably be buying low-cost index funds.

Part of the secret to Warren Buffett's success is use of leverage.

Investment Thesis

NTSX, the WisdomTree 90/60 Balanced Fund, is an ETF that uses a leverage strategy to augment a traditional 60/40 stocks/bonds portfolio x1.5, creating a 90/60 portfolio. Due to the leverage, NTSX has a good chance of outpacing the S&P 500 over the long run. At the same time, the bonds component is likely to smooth out volatility as compared to the broader market. Its track record since inception bears this out. NTSX is a reasonable choice for risk-tolerant investors with a long compounding runway.

Introduction

Unless you're unaware, Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors to ever live. He has compounded wealth at a staggering 19-20% CAGR through his years of investing. Buffett's brilliance in accomplishing this feat over decades cannot be understated. If you're going to read one investing book this year, it should be The Snowball, Alice Schroeder's brilliant biography of the investing legend. It's that good.

Fortunately, for the rest of us, an amazing study from the Yale Business School sought to figure out the answer to every investor's favorite question: how did Buffett do it?

After taking a long look at Buffett's investing career, examining the defining qualities of the stocks he chose, looking at the private companies versus the public companies, and putting all together, the authors of the study in the end concluded, "we estimate that Buffett’s leverage is about 1.7-to-1 on average. Therefore, Buffett’s returns appear to be neither luck nor magic, but, rather, reward for leveraging cheap, safe, quality stocks."

Just to clarify, they felt there were two primary characteristics to Buffett's alpha:

1.) Buffett used leverage - it should be pretty clear how this can turbocharge your investing success. Suddenly having 2 dollars to throw into the compounding machine instead of only 1 will obviously yield higher returns.

2.) Buffett favored cheap, safe, and high-quality stocks. Seeking Alpha's own Ploutos has put together a tremendous body of work documenting the historical alpha of several investing "factors." I strongly recommend you check out some of his work. In short, though, by tilting towards cheap/value (RPV - S&P 500 Value Stocks) and safe/quality stocks (SPHQ - S&P 500 Quality Stocks), Buffett was able to capture some of the alpha of these factors tilts. Now clearly, Buffett did this by effectively selecting businesses on an individual basis rather than "tilting" through ETFs, but the research remains compelling.

Personally, I think we all should take a moment to take a lesson here and think how we can apply this to our own investing...

Safely.

Why do I mention safety?

Well, in the investing world there is no free lunch. In fact, there are legions of PhDs and quant traders and highly sophisticated investors out there looking to make a buck off the retail trader who is trying to trade punches above his pay grade.

There is a long and well-documented history of the use of leverage - most specifically aggressive use of margin - blowing up in investors' faces. And when I say investors, I really mean males, often in their 20s or 30s, often of above-average intelligence, often with above-average salaries, and often blindly chasing above-average returns.

Personally, I will not be the guy who goes bust with margin just because he wants to build wealth faster than most.

But, I am going to be the guy who spends some serious time digging around to see if I can find some safer ways to use leverage to generate alpha. I want to try to capture as much as possible of the upside without exposing myself to the catastrophic downside inherent in trading on margin. Some quick math will remind you of the perils of the volatility decay, inherent in most leveraged ETFs such as UPRO (ProShares Ultra Pro S&P 500). So where can we turn?

Somewhere in my research, I stumbled onto NTSX, the WisdomTree 90/60 Balanced Fund... and I started to wonder... can I have my cake and eat it too?

The Fund - NTSX

NTSX has a pretty neat design. In this product, WisdomTree set out to create a 1.5x leveraged version of the classic 60/40 stocks to bonds retirement portfolio.

The 60/40 stocks to bonds portfolio is a frequently chosen asset allocation for passive investors saving for retirement. It performs well on the efficiency frontier that balances long-term returns with volatility. The theory goes that the 60% allocation to stocks drive strong returns, while the 40% allocation to bonds yields some income and smooths out volatility without dampening growth to an unacceptable degree.

If you want a set it and forget it type of retirement portfolio where you can expect relatively low volatility and reasonable returns, you could do much worse than a 60/40 stocks (for example, VOO, Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF) to bonds (for example, AGG, iShares US Aggregate Bond ETF) mix.

NTSX tries to replicate this portfolio... then turbocharge it with a 1.5x leverage, yielding 90% exposure to stocks and 60% exposure to bonds.

They do this by investing 90% of NTSX's assets in the S&P 500 and then using the 10% left over to overlay treasury futures contracts to create the 60% exposure to bonds. One nice thing about this is that the fund doesn't use daily leverage to attack its equity positioning. This keeps volatility drag from biting into the stock returns. Effectively, you end up with something like 1.5x of your capital put to work in a 60/40 stocks to bonds portfolio, netting you 90/60 exposure.

So, this all sounds great. Of course, the next question is, does this work?

Can I Have My Cake And Eat It Too?

Yes and no. NTSX actually seems to work pretty well, but there is certainly no free lunch.

The product has built up enough of a track record to see how it performs both in a rising market and also a market hitting some choppy waters.

Let's take a look.

First, let's take a look at its total return since inception as compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

While the product hasn't been around forever, you can see two drawdowns - including the recent COVID-19-related recessionary drawdown - to gauge how it will perform in both up and down markets.

On the balance, NTSX has done an admirable job of outperforming the broader market and appears to have done so with - slightly - less volatility.

If we zoom in on the 2018 winter swoon, we can see that this is in fact true - NTSX has a higher low than the market.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, when we take a look at the collapse in stock prices related to COVID-19, we can see that NTSX has a higher low than the market and significantly outpaces it during the recovery.

Data by YCharts

What Are The Risks?

The historical performance looks reassuring. In fact, it looks like this thing has a good shot at both outperforming the broader market and reducing volatility on the way.

All is well, right?

Not so fast.

First, it's worth keeping in mind that interest rates have plummeted since the COVID-19 collapse hit the market. This has driven outperformance of the bond market, likely contributing to NTSX's turbocharged recovery from the March lows compared to the broader market.

It's worth considering that if the next X number of years - with X being your wealth-building time frame - demonstrate low to negative stock returns and low to negative bond returns, this instrument will magnify those low to negative returns. One could easily argue that with bond yields at 0 and stocks approaching historically high valuation levels, we may be facing just such a scenario.

On the flip side, I strongly suspect that someone investing in NTSX now and planning to hold for 10+ years will enjoy compounding at a rate higher than that of the market with the desired reduction in volatility.

As with all investing instruments, selection depends on an individual investor's time frame, risk tolerance, diversification framework, and goals.

Final Thoughts

I have been and plan to continue to allocate a portion of my passively managed taxable retirement accounts to NTSX. I am relatively young and in my allocation phase, so it is easy to anticipate the risks of leverage being smoothed out over time. Additionally, with the Fed quite literally pouring money into the economy and bond markets, I suspect NTSX will benefit from a long-term tailwind.

As a bonus for those in my situation, this fund is slightly more tax-efficient than the typical 60/40 allocation, as the futures overlay generates less taxable income than a traditional bond allocation would. However, this would likely make this choice of investment vehicle less appropriate for those closer to retirement.

I think this fund represents a reasonable and relatively safe way to leverage returns while smoothing out some degree of stock market choppiness with its bond exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.