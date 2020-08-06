Not many high-quality chip companies screen as cheap today, and TI is no exception, but the valuation is also not ridiculous.

Management is sticking with its strategy of building inventories to better serve customers (and gain share) in the recovery, and recoveries appear on track in autos and industrial end-markets.

As much as it seems to annoy some readers, I still think valuation matters - even when we're talking about some of the best-run companies out there. Back in April, I thought Texas Instruments' (TXN) valuation wasn't bad, but also wasn't good enough to call it a clear-cut buy. While TI has continued to execute well, the 20% or move in the share price since then (hardly bad, by the way) is lower than that from SOX, as well as from names I preferred like Broadcom (AVGO) and STMicroelectronics (STM).

The entire chip space has gotten more expensive since April, and bargains are harder to find. Near-term prospective returns don't look so exciting for TI now, but I don't know that I'd be in a big rush to sell out if I owned the shares as there could be additional beat-and-raises as major end-markets like autos and industrials recover.

Stronger Than Feared Second Quarter Results

While very few chip companies had objectively good calendar second quarters, TI did do better than expected and beat expectations by a wider margin than most of its peers. Revenue beat by an impressive 10% versus the low-to-mid single-digit beats of some peers, gross margin beat by almost three points, and operating margin beat by a little over five points. Not surprisingly, a lot of sell-side analysts had to scramble to revise up the same numbers they were slashing back in March/April.

Revenue fell 12% year over year and 7% quarter over quarter, weaker than Microchip (MCHP) and STMicro, stronger than NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). Growth (and outperformance) was led by Personal Electronics (up 10% yoy and more than 20% qoq), which benefited from the work-from-home shift, and Industrial (up 2% yoy and qoq), which benefited at least in part from some inventory-building.

By category, analog sales declined 4% yoy and 1% qoq, while embedded declined 31% yoy and 16% qoq.

Gross margin was flat on a year-over-year basis and up 160bp, and TI's gross margin is benefiting from management's decision to maintain higher utilization rates and build inventory. Operating income declined 16% yoy and rose 1% qoq, with operating margin down about two points yoy and up a little more than a point sequentially.

Waiting For The Turns

With the auto market making up about 20% of TI's revenue growth, there's really no getting around the fact that the company's revenue is going to be under pressure so long as build rates are weak. Fortunately, there are ample signs across the board that volumes bottomed relatively early in the quarter and since have started to improve. Likewise, while NXP did better this quarter in auto (down 35% yoy, down 32% qoq), as did STMicro (auto down "20%-plus"), TI still outperformed underlying build rates.

Industrial is more of a mixed bag at this point. Medical has been a comparatively strong market for several companies, TI included, and demand should improve as procedure counts recover in the second half. Factory automation should also start improving pretty meaningfully in the second half of the year, but end-markets like appliances and lighting could still be soft a while longer.

I wouldn't expect personal electronics to maintain this pace, but communications and enterprise should both remain healthy in the second half. As I said in my last article on TI, I believe the company has above-average leverage to end-markets that are more likely to see stronger recoveries (including some V-shaped recoveries), and not nearly so much exposure to markets where I have concerns about more prolonged recovery cycles.

If It's Not Broken, Don't Break It

Moreso than a lot of companies, TI has built up a lot of well-deserved shareholder trust when it comes to the business plan. Management hasn't been afraid to break from the pack, and the margin improvements over the last decade have been impressive - very few chip companies manage TI's level of operating margins, and TI has also established itself as a leader when it comes to returning cash to shareholders.

We'll have to see how the company's ongoing strategy of building inventory works out. It's certainly preserving gross margin in the near term, and we'll know over the next few quarters whether it allowed the company to gain share from rivals - a few chip companies have already warned customers about lead time challenges, so it's certainly possible that this will work out well for TI. I'd also note that, while building inventory has some working capital consequences, TI has a strong FCF margin to start with, and the long useful lives of most of its products reduce obsolescence risk.

In response to a question about the recent Analog Devices (ADI) deal, management reiterated its philosophy on M&A. TI wants a good strategic fit, specifically an analog company with differentiated offerings and strong prospective cash-on-cash returns. Given the high valuations in the space today, that latter metric is going to be harder to meet. I do find it interesting that TI once again reiterated its commitment to analog - management has been repositioning the embedded business (likely playing a role in the weaker relative performance), and I would think they would consider a deal that would aid/accelerate that repositioning process.

The Outlook

It's always funny to me how the sell-side seems to forget that chip companies are cyclical; they never seem to model the cyclical downturns when times are good, and they likewise seem to forget that double-digit growth is not at all uncommon in the recoveries. Anyway, the stronger near-term results (as well as the stronger guide for Q3) have led me to shuffle some numbers around between 2020 and 2022 - basically, a less-steep decline in 2020 and a less-steep rebound in 2021/2022.

Nothing really changes over the longer term, as I expect TI to generate mid-single-digit annualized growth in both revenue and FCF, with FCF margins in the 40%'s. I'm a little worried that my revenue growth number is high, but I do see meaningful growth opportunities from increased chip content in markets like autos and industrial (medical, automation, et al).

The Bottom Line

Prospective returns have declined from "mid-to-high single-digits" more to the mid-single-digits on a near-term basis. That's not great, but I suppose it needs to be considered in the context of lower interest rates and lower return expectations (is a 7% expected return "the new 10%"?). I don't love TI as an idea for new money, but I also acknowledge that there aren't exactly a lot of bargains lying around these days, and I'd be in no rush to sell if I owned it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.